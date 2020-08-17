Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Bloomberg put 3 reporters on this political horse race story, the kind that they don't spend much energy on that often. I imagine cause it's of extra import this time for businesses to guess what policies Dems are gonna be for and agin?
Although Elizabeth Warren was one of BIden's finalists for VP, Bernie Sanders preferred Kamala Harris, Bloomberg reports. Guess she shouldn't have backstabbed him at the pivotal moment... https://t.co/mSq9GniVkh— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 17, 2020
January will be too late for a new president or Senate to help us, people will die at home waiting (lots of them don't have cars)
Some folks are preaching about the lessons to be learned from NY while NY is still facing the first flu season with this virus, and the city is poised to lay off EMTs https://t.co/X8NTYnqesZ— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 19, 2020
Policy is the opposite of what's needed RIGHT NOW without even getting into election issues. Is like throwing Amazon more business, among other things.
For small businesses reliant on shipping, delayed mail delivery stemming from recent changes at the U.S. Postal Service has been a nightmare.@smasunaga reports: https://t.co/fGAOpwceht
“Georgia reported 216 cases per 100,000 people in the week ended Friday, a rate that is about double the national average, the White House report said.” https://t.co/IbXHMKypen— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) August 19, 2020
Who are the “elites”?— Samo Burja (@SamoBurja) August 19, 2020
In my new article for @palladiummag, I give a technical definition of elites that allows us to cut through the conflicting discourse on the role and composition of elites: https://t.co/BU17xpBCrY
1/7
Twenty-five Asian-American NYPD detectives form anti-Asian hate crime task force
From mid-March to mid-August, there have been 21 reported coronavirus hate crimes against Asians
Detectives fear many Asians attacked or threatened because of coronavirus have not reported cases
Task force officers speak multiple languages and dialects
"This is the only country in the world where having Covid is a crime." https://t.co/dbnv73lgkN— Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) August 19, 2020
Inside the French Riviera's pandemic party problem https://t.co/pwoOHHpOGo— J. W. (@wolfjon4) August 19, 2020
Microsoft announces it will "double the number of Black and African American people managers, senior individual contributors, and senior leaders in the United States by 2025." https://t.co/Eq6N5vuww2 pic.twitter.com/ksw2COoCj2— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) August 18, 2020
I can't believe they think this will help Trump's fortunes but I'm no expert.
“The digital ad is timed to overlap with the Democratic National Convention and launches the Trump campaign's 4-day takeover of the YouTube masthead.
That's prime internet real estate the campaign has bought in a digital effort to undercut the DNC's messaging this week.” https://t.co/9VsdESj6qk
President Donald Trump on Sunday night retweeted Russian propaganda about former Vice President Joe Biden that the US intelligence community recently announced was part of Moscow's ongoing effort to "denigrate" the Democrat ahead of November's election.
Bloomberg put 3 reporters on this political horse race story, the kind that they don't spend much energy on that often. I imagine cause it's of extra import this time for businesses to guess what policies Dems are gonna be for and agin?
Although Elizabeth Warren was one of BIden's finalists for VP, Bernie Sanders preferred Kamala Harris, Bloomberg reports. Guess she shouldn't have backstabbed him at the pivotal moment... https://t.co/mSq9GniVkh— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 17, 2020
We were both on the sidewalk. I motioned to ask whether she’d take a few steps back into her driveway so I could pass while preserving social distance. My alternative was to step into traffic on a curved street. She rolled her eyes, sighed, and walked wearily into her driveway, making a little room. what I experienced was a white person being ticked off by my black presence in front of her house, and exercising her privilege to make her annoyance known
By Miles Taylor who served at the Department of Homeland Security from 2017 to 2019, including as chief of staff. Describes Trump as a petty tyrant to a T, like a child king with a partisan agenda item thrown in here and there. Further his recounting of border crisis makes it pretty clear that it was Trump and not someone else who thought it more than okay to continue separate families and Kirstjen Nielsen suffered his wrath when she refused.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 8:38pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 9:13pm
I read this message as "we are not the same as Black Lives Matter, we sing the National Anthem":
that it is is followed by a farmer and a small business owner who voted for Trump in 2016 just reinforces that's one of the messages that's intended.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 10:16am
Bernie, mho, better relaxed as senior statesman than ranting and raving presidential candidate:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 1:08pm
Just keep the hands down...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 1:25pm
Surprise! yet another Republican tonite:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 8:31pm
Kornacki inspired to offer some background:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 8:32pm
Dan Rather finally answers "what's the frequency?"
NYTimes reminds us why many think of Powell as a RINO:
and about who this featured lady is:
and on the McCain-Biden personal relationship:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 8:52pm
looks like talking points:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 9:19pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 9:18pm
Interesting historical/big picture perspective on the keynote from Frank Luntz (I presume by "tested," he means he had focus groups judge them):
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 9:44pm
Hasta Luego, Bay-bee
(more in Spanish, ¿no?)
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 10:35pm
AOC minute kinda flat
Wasted opportunity for a sometimes great orator
This time too many big words crammed in
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 10:56pm
More than flat, I heard scripted agitprop with a lot of dog whistles pandering to Democratic Socialists of America backers of Bernie (red rose on twitter) so as not to snub them totally. Not her natural way of just appealing to the natural concerns of the younger generation. I am not suggesting she was forced to do that, though, she may have happily volunteered, don't know for sure. Did have to be done to do "big tent" and show respect to Bernie fans, at the same time, lots of catchwords that the GOP will surely use as scare commercials about the red menace. Easy to alter this video a bit and have it come off as a member of the red brigade talking about the great leap forward. And the thing is-that's not at all the way she usually comes off
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 11:31pm
Except a red stater won't really understand. I zoned out in <1 min, and I was interested in what she's do with it. So maybe it was all meat for the Leftie (cue long definition) base, done in a way not to give right-wing soundbites.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 1:36am
would like to be petty for a minute. She's 69 and he's 77--is this the miracle of lighting and makeup or what? Did they use that skin tightener stuff? Or eating lots of veggies?
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 11:34pm
I believe that this is not spin, it's his main skill:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 11:54pm
Cindy McCain:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 12:10am
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 1:08am
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 1:14am
I'm not a Sanders supporter but that evaluation of Sanders run is unfair. He dropped out about half way through the primaries so got much fewer votes in the last half then he would if he had run to the end, as he did against Hillary. Sanders did what many wanted and dropped out early to unify the party. It's pretty shitty to denigrate his power and influence when he got less votes because of it.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 1:39am
And Bernie was much less gloves off, and the rest of the field largely just gave up and gave it to Joe as some kind of unity gesture. Biden didn't so much earn this as was acknowledged as the most plausible candidate to face a much greater danger come November, along with the blossoming pandemic then and the slew of Trump/Barr/GOP challenges we knew would develop, some related to the election, some just their mad grab of power. Frankly I respect the shit out if all of them for doing that, but there will be no normal meaningful baseball stats this year. The Squad has also been quite well-behaved, and aside from the idiot vandals in the streets, I haven't seen the suicidal rush for the cliff rash actions we saw in 2016.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 1:58am
I feel a musical
https://youtu.be/0RbKStEFNT8
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 11:11am
I feel a musical
https://youtu.be/0RbKStEFNT8
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 11:36am
Preet Bharara (a reminder, he's a prosecutor proud to have been fired by Trump)
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 7:26pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 7:36pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 7:38pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 7:40pm
This strikes me as clever. He's smarter than Trump, this is the way to attack tonight with Obama/Trump type swing voters as the target:don't disparage Obama, that's just plain stupid, some of them voted for him and he can't be elected again, instead make the ones running the scary lefties and call Obama a moderate, so you look discerning, and not just hyperbolically lying like he really is doing.
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 8:28pm