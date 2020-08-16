Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Curios to see how those god and guns people react. It’s going to be interesting.— RETIRED MASTER CHIEF (@CMCRET) August 8, 2020
Black Americans Now Account For The Highest Increase In Gun Sales https://t.co/K3BYT7UFS8
"This is the only country in the world where having Covid is a crime." https://t.co/dbnv73lgkN— Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) August 19, 2020
Inside the French Riviera's pandemic party problem https://t.co/pwoOHHpOGo— J. W. (@wolfjon4) August 19, 2020
Microsoft announces it will "double the number of Black and African American people managers, senior individual contributors, and senior leaders in the United States by 2025." https://t.co/Eq6N5vuww2 pic.twitter.com/ksw2COoCj2— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) August 18, 2020
I can't believe they think this will help Trump's fortunes but I'm no expert.
“The digital ad is timed to overlap with the Democratic National Convention and launches the Trump campaign's 4-day takeover of the YouTube masthead.
That's prime internet real estate the campaign has bought in a digital effort to undercut the DNC's messaging this week.” https://t.co/9VsdESj6qk
President Donald Trump on Sunday night retweeted Russian propaganda about former Vice President Joe Biden that the US intelligence community recently announced was part of Moscow's ongoing effort to "denigrate" the Democrat ahead of November's election.
Bloomberg put 3 reporters on this political horse race story, the kind that they don't spend much energy on that often. I imagine cause it's of extra import this time for businesses to guess what policies Dems are gonna be for and agin?
Although Elizabeth Warren was one of BIden's finalists for VP, Bernie Sanders preferred Kamala Harris, Bloomberg reports. Guess she shouldn't have backstabbed him at the pivotal moment... https://t.co/mSq9GniVkh— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 17, 2020
We were both on the sidewalk. I motioned to ask whether she’d take a few steps back into her driveway so I could pass while preserving social distance. My alternative was to step into traffic on a curved street. She rolled her eyes, sighed, and walked wearily into her driveway, making a little room. what I experienced was a white person being ticked off by my black presence in front of her house, and exercising her privilege to make her annoyance known
By Miles Taylor who served at the Department of Homeland Security from 2017 to 2019, including as chief of staff. Describes Trump as a petty tyrant to a T, like a child king with a partisan agenda item thrown in here and there. Further his recounting of border crisis makes it pretty clear that it was Trump and not someone else who thought it more than okay to continue separate families and Kirstjen Nielsen suffered his wrath when she refused.
Yes, @JulianCastro so many of us are feeling the same! It is absolutely disgusting that the @DNC 'forgot' the importance of the Latino vote. Disappointing and discouraging! @TomPerez
you just keep on digging a hole. #DNC2020 #DNCconventionhttps://t.co/9CFp61b84Z
This fall, the Supreme Court will hear arguments on whether a Georgia college student can sue the officials at his school for violating his First Amendment rights when they enforced a particularly severe version of the school speech codes. https://t.co/3MCBkSoffX— PEN America (@PENamerica) August 17, 2020
You know it's really good news if even The Times is sounding a positive note https://t.co/LtoXgv06CV— Robby Soave (@robbysoave) August 17, 2020
Caption to the photo: The Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn was hit hard by the coronavirus, reaching thousands of cases and hundreds of deaths by April.
Wiegel knows the state more than well.
A smart guide to the political geography of Wisconsin by @daveweigel https://t.co/G8PxVR12c2— Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) August 17, 2020
The skinny on the ammunition shortage from a magazine that would know:
Gun sellers in Alabama see sales spike, say driven by Portland protests
By Sarah Whites-Kodischek Aug 16, 2020 @ AL.com
Amid Booming Gun And Ammo Sales, Arms Makers Aim Not To Get Burned Again
By Aaron Smith @ Forbes.com, Aug. 18 Aaron Smith Contributor Aerospace & Defense I'm a seasoned reporter who covers the firearms industry
It's Fox, but he's right ya know, if we are going to excoriate police into holding back and/or defund them, it's just common sense to buy a gun! Especially because there are so many out there already in all kinds of other hands:
Marine veteran Joey Jones: Surging gun sales 'common sense' amid push to defund police
Over 2 million new gun owners reported in first half of 2020
Real life Westworld, here we come.
