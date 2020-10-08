Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Belarus upheaval continued from here: http://dagblog.com/comment/286766#comment-286766
US gov's Anti-immigrant racket here: http://dagblog.com/comment/286798#comment-286798
Inside the French Riviera's pandemic party problem https://t.co/pwoOHHpOGo— J. W. (@wolfjon4) August 19, 2020
Microsoft announces it will "double the number of Black and African American people managers, senior individual contributors, and senior leaders in the United States by 2025." https://t.co/Eq6N5vuww2 pic.twitter.com/ksw2COoCj2— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) August 18, 2020
I can't believe they think this will help Trump's fortunes but I'm no expert.
“The digital ad is timed to overlap with the Democratic National Convention and launches the Trump campaign's 4-day takeover of the YouTube masthead.
That's prime internet real estate the campaign has bought in a digital effort to undercut the DNC's messaging this week.” https://t.co/9VsdESj6qk
President Donald Trump on Sunday night retweeted Russian propaganda about former Vice President Joe Biden that the US intelligence community recently announced was part of Moscow's ongoing effort to "denigrate" the Democrat ahead of November's election.
Bloomberg put 3 reporters on this political horse race story, the kind that they don't spend much energy on that often. I imagine cause it's of extra import this time for businesses to guess what policies Dems are gonna be for and agin?
Although Elizabeth Warren was one of BIden's finalists for VP, Bernie Sanders preferred Kamala Harris, Bloomberg reports. Guess she shouldn't have backstabbed him at the pivotal moment... https://t.co/mSq9GniVkh— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 17, 2020
We were both on the sidewalk. I motioned to ask whether she’d take a few steps back into her driveway so I could pass while preserving social distance. My alternative was to step into traffic on a curved street. She rolled her eyes, sighed, and walked wearily into her driveway, making a little room. what I experienced was a white person being ticked off by my black presence in front of her house, and exercising her privilege to make her annoyance known
By Miles Taylor who served at the Department of Homeland Security from 2017 to 2019, including as chief of staff. Describes Trump as a petty tyrant to a T, like a child king with a partisan agenda item thrown in here and there. Further his recounting of border crisis makes it pretty clear that it was Trump and not someone else who thought it more than okay to continue separate families and Kirstjen Nielsen suffered his wrath when she refused.
Yes, @JulianCastro so many of us are feeling the same! It is absolutely disgusting that the @DNC 'forgot' the importance of the Latino vote. Disappointing and discouraging! @TomPerez
you just keep on digging a hole. #DNC2020 #DNCconventionhttps://t.co/9CFp61b84Z
This fall, the Supreme Court will hear arguments on whether a Georgia college student can sue the officials at his school for violating his First Amendment rights when they enforced a particularly severe version of the school speech codes. https://t.co/3MCBkSoffX— PEN America (@PENamerica) August 17, 2020
You know it's really good news if even The Times is sounding a positive note https://t.co/LtoXgv06CV— Robby Soave (@robbysoave) August 17, 2020
Caption to the photo: The Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn was hit hard by the coronavirus, reaching thousands of cases and hundreds of deaths by April.
Wiegel knows the state more than well.
A smart guide to the political geography of Wisconsin by @daveweigel https://t.co/G8PxVR12c2— Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) August 17, 2020
Curios to see how those god and guns people react. It’s going to be interesting.— RETIRED MASTER CHIEF (@CMCRET) August 8, 2020
Black Americans Now Account For The Highest Increase In Gun Sales https://t.co/K3BYT7UFS8
61% of Americans say the U.S. response to coronavirus has been unsuccessful.https://t.co/YO4ApgZKrh— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) August 16, 2020
Comments
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 5:42pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 5:57pm
Heart of Darkness
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 8:38am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 12:55am
So who should we be rootin' for PP? Real question.
by A Guy Called LULU on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 1:42am
Says something about you
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jul/26/belarus-svetlana-tikhanovskaya-unseat-alexander-lukashenko
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 2:05am
Svetlana forced statement?
(Husband's a prisoner)
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 6:29am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 6:35am
Russia/Belarus pretend protecting Svetlana from assassination, forced her out of country.
https://ukrainetoday.org/2020/08/10/the-kgb-of-belarus-announced-the-prevention-of-the-assassination-attempt-on-svetlana-tikhanovskaya/
https://interfax.com/newsroom/top-stories/69519/
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 10:29am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 12:11pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 12:12pm
Is really not too much to ask to just not show support?
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 1:54pm
Trump's campaign manager Manafort was a corrupt political fixer who helped literally lock up Yulia Tymoshenko. Trump Is notorious for hating strong women, such as recalling our Ukrainian Ambassador So he could extoet the Ukrainian president. Trump and Lukashenko would be soulmates, if they had souls. Expect nothing good from him.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 4:49pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 1:58pm
Interesting to see callout of lefty hypocrisy here, have seen a couple of other tweets like this:
The whole world gets all agitated by George Floyd, I guess because it is the fall of hope if the U.S. isn't perfect? Same with Hong Kong, lots of interest in that because it was a "first world" beacon?
No one even mentions Syria and Venezuela anymore, it's like they are truly lost cause, just write them off? Lebanon, eh, they were created to suffer?
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 2:11pm
Floyd caught fire because he was the 3rd black abuse video to hit in May (some Breonna and Aubrey developments). Hong Kong was a British colony. When 3000 Parisian died in a heatwave in 2005, it was the conservative thing to laugh about it. A bomb scare on a bridge in Baghdad caused 200 people to be trampled or leap to their death - And barely made Western news. Yes, we're insular bastards.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 4:59pm
Lithuania's minister of foreign affairs:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 12:02pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 12:19am
he is citing behavior somewhat different from like, Portland:
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 12:42am
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 12:06pm
now this reminds me of Moscow 1991
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 12:41pm
Lukashenko v Lysistrata
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/aug/14/women-belarus-take-protest...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 1:46pm
Tichanovskaya back in saddle
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/aug/14/belarusian-opposition-cand...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 4:05pm
Belarus frees Russian agitators
https://www.rferl.org/a/kyiv-angry-over-belarus-release-of-alleged-russi...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 5:58am
CNN missed the point - Putin not popular in Belarus.
And Ukraine survived Donbas. Crimea less fortunate.
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/08/13/opinions/putin-expansion-belarus-ukra...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 2:21pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 5:24pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 2:19am
Trying to think of what is so striking here: no signs and they are very orderly, though lots of noise, staying on the sidewalk, not marching, walking. Very solemn stuff, like going to church.
Edit to add: no children that I can see.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 12:48pm
doh, I did not think of this, my bad:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 12:51pm
100 cases/day for 9.5m ppl?
Not so dangerous
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 1:24pm
not a mask in sight:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 1:32pm
73 new infections yesterday in Belarus, 2-4 deaths a day.
Montana is doing worse with 1/10th the population, and no dictator to challenge.
I'm all for masks, but the danger of a 25-year dictator and his militarized thugs are worse than the likely worst case chance that they get up to 400 infections a day with 10 dead per day. Maybe. This isnt Florida, and protests hopefully of less than 1 month arent the same as much more universal careless behavior lasting 6 months. Plus the protests are outside, which Is much much less contagious than the unabated inside shopping and other activities in Florida. (the current virulence also seems much less than what hit New York and Italy at the beginning)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 2:20pm
chart:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:13pm
A reminder bagpipes were not only musical & signalling devices, but designed to scare the shit out of the enemy.
Something's coming.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 4:45am