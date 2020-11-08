Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
George Conway Believes thread
Okay, I give up. I’m throwing in the towel.— George Conway (@gtconway3d) February 5, 2020
I believe the president. And I believe in the president.
We must all believe.
Please click and recite with me: https://t.co/Fd6ciish8Y
Inside the French Riviera's pandemic party problem https://t.co/pwoOHHpOGo— J. W. (@wolfjon4) August 19, 2020
Microsoft announces it will "double the number of Black and African American people managers, senior individual contributors, and senior leaders in the United States by 2025." https://t.co/Eq6N5vuww2 pic.twitter.com/ksw2COoCj2— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) August 18, 2020
I can't believe they think this will help Trump's fortunes but I'm no expert.
“The digital ad is timed to overlap with the Democratic National Convention and launches the Trump campaign's 4-day takeover of the YouTube masthead.
That's prime internet real estate the campaign has bought in a digital effort to undercut the DNC's messaging this week.” https://t.co/9VsdESj6qk
President Donald Trump on Sunday night retweeted Russian propaganda about former Vice President Joe Biden that the US intelligence community recently announced was part of Moscow's ongoing effort to "denigrate" the Democrat ahead of November's election.
Bloomberg put 3 reporters on this political horse race story, the kind that they don't spend much energy on that often. I imagine cause it's of extra import this time for businesses to guess what policies Dems are gonna be for and agin?
Although Elizabeth Warren was one of BIden's finalists for VP, Bernie Sanders preferred Kamala Harris, Bloomberg reports. Guess she shouldn't have backstabbed him at the pivotal moment... https://t.co/mSq9GniVkh— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 17, 2020
We were both on the sidewalk. I motioned to ask whether she’d take a few steps back into her driveway so I could pass while preserving social distance. My alternative was to step into traffic on a curved street. She rolled her eyes, sighed, and walked wearily into her driveway, making a little room. what I experienced was a white person being ticked off by my black presence in front of her house, and exercising her privilege to make her annoyance known
By Miles Taylor who served at the Department of Homeland Security from 2017 to 2019, including as chief of staff. Describes Trump as a petty tyrant to a T, like a child king with a partisan agenda item thrown in here and there. Further his recounting of border crisis makes it pretty clear that it was Trump and not someone else who thought it more than okay to continue separate families and Kirstjen Nielsen suffered his wrath when she refused.
Yes, @JulianCastro so many of us are feeling the same! It is absolutely disgusting that the @DNC 'forgot' the importance of the Latino vote. Disappointing and discouraging! @TomPerez
you just keep on digging a hole. #DNC2020 #DNCconventionhttps://t.co/9CFp61b84Z
This fall, the Supreme Court will hear arguments on whether a Georgia college student can sue the officials at his school for violating his First Amendment rights when they enforced a particularly severe version of the school speech codes. https://t.co/3MCBkSoffX— PEN America (@PENamerica) August 17, 2020
You know it's really good news if even The Times is sounding a positive note https://t.co/LtoXgv06CV— Robby Soave (@robbysoave) August 17, 2020
Caption to the photo: The Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn was hit hard by the coronavirus, reaching thousands of cases and hundreds of deaths by April.
Wiegel knows the state more than well.
A smart guide to the political geography of Wisconsin by @daveweigel https://t.co/G8PxVR12c2— Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) August 17, 2020
Curios to see how those god and guns people react. It’s going to be interesting.— RETIRED MASTER CHIEF (@CMCRET) August 8, 2020
Black Americans Now Account For The Highest Increase In Gun Sales https://t.co/K3BYT7UFS8
61% of Americans say the U.S. response to coronavirus has been unsuccessful.https://t.co/YO4ApgZKrh— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) August 16, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Got me thinking, though, that a lot of Trump fans like Trump precisely because he doesn't believe anyone else, only himself, and they like that mindset. They don't care if in his case it's because of narcissistic disorder, maybe alls the better that he has it. In general, though, they like the individualist ethos.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 2:39pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 9:49am
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 4:20pm
Pompeo arms whitewash
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 6:56am
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 9:30am
Re-up immigration thread
US gov's Anti-immigrant racket here:
http://dagblog.com/comment/286798#comment-286798
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 1:08pm
Space race & meteor showers
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/08/unusual-meteorite-more-valuable-...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 9:33am
Redesigning A/C
https://edition.cnn.com/style/article/global-cooling-prize-india/index.html
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 3:23am
WAP: "Brands arent radical"
Russell Brand points out the same old same old
https://youtu.be/EdP9H60N2l8
And his point might be 9 years ago dance floors were screamIng Azealia Banks' "I guess your cunt getting eaten", thoroughly humored and relaxed with herself, so why the over-the-top Cardi B/Stallion nonsense when you have much harder hitting 212?
https://youtu.be/i3Jv9fNPjgk
Or Courtney in 1999 entertaining 50,000 Aussies with "Celebrity Skin" (1:01) - playing an instrument, not just a dress
https://youtu.be/iS4uJJCNcDM
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 3:43pm
I find Russell Brand infinitely fascinating to listen to as a character mostly because he's a working class and very naughty Essex boy without much education who happens to somehow have picked up the highbrow vocabulary of an Oxford don combined with that of French postmodern intellectual, and then he uses it in a gobsmackingly loquacious motormouth manner. It's also like he's always on speed, his brain is running at 10,000 RPM, even when the rest of him is relaxed.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 5:43pm
Yeah, Hes a mess. Think he prepared any of that, or just knows how to chatter?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 6:26pm
Hey wait, does the Pixies' 1988 "whores in my bed" now count as empowerment for women? (though technically Kim Deal only sang the word "chained"). And when did it become only *conservative men* having hot flashes on TV as porn whisperers?
https://youtu.be/OdZGvMEeNLw
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 3:43am
Where's Dersh?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:31pm
You've (not) Got Mail
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:54pm
Yes, I do recall that being a terrible problem cropping up from time to time over the decades. I'm actually not a big fan of the USPS because of that, not that I think it needs to be gotten rid of, far from it. The whole set up they are working with is screwy, it does need reform, just not by this rat.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 1:00pm
China South Pacific Offensive?
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/aug/18/photo-of-chinese-ambassado...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 10:49pm
I saw that last night, but it hadn't been verified by a good source, or even dated, so I didn't post it. It both shocking and and problematically intriguing, comments I saw made that clear. People were saying--that's horrific but actually the ambassador is stuck between a rock and a hard place. Because Kiribati is courting China's interest and it is their custom and they wanted to show respect to the Chinese, that that's how they show respect. That like it or not, it's not really the Chinese ambassador's fault, it he says no to doing it, it would be insulting them.
Really brings home the whole debate about respecting old time cultural traditions because that is supposedly better than forcing "western" values on everyone. C'mon,it's the 21st century, certain values should be global in this day and age. Just say no. Everybody doesn't have to go along with every primitive tradition in order to de-colonize the world. De-colonize to what? This?
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 11:09pm
Should he turn down the 3 13-year-old vestal virgins sent to his room too? Don't you think you're carrying this too far?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 3:31am