    Got me thinking, though, that a lot of Trump fans like Trump precisely because he doesn't believe anyone else, only himself, and they like that mindset. They don't care if in his case it's because of narcissistic disorder, maybe alls the better that he has it. In general, though, they like the individualist ethos.


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 2:39pm


    by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 9:49am


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 4:20pm

    Pompeo arms whitewash


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 6:56am


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 9:30am

    Re-up immigration thread

    US gov's Anti-immigrant racket here: 

    http://dagblog.com/comment/286798#comment-286798

     


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 1:08pm

    Space race & meteor showers
    https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/08/unusual-meteorite-more-valuable-...


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 9:33am

    Redesigning A/C

    https://edition.cnn.com/style/article/global-cooling-prize-india/index.html


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 3:23am

    WAP: "Brands arent radical"

    Russell Brand points out the same old same old

    https://youtu.be/EdP9H60N2l8

    And his point might be 9 years ago dance floors were screamIng Azealia Banks' "I guess your cunt getting eaten", thoroughly humored and relaxed with herself, so why the over-the-top Cardi B/Stallion nonsense when you have much harder hitting  212?

    https://youtu.be/i3Jv9fNPjgk

    Or Courtney in 1999 entertaining 50,000 Aussies with "Celebrity Skin" (1:01) - playing an instrument, not just a dress

    https://youtu.be/iS4uJJCNcDM


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 3:43pm

    I find Russell Brand infinitely fascinating to listen to as a character mostly because he's a working class and very naughty Essex boy without much education who happens to somehow have picked up the highbrow vocabulary of an Oxford don combined with that of French postmodern intellectual, and then he uses it in a gobsmackingly loquacious motormouth manner. It's also like he's always on speed, his brain is running at 10,000 RPM, even when the rest of him is relaxed.


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 5:43pm

    Yeah, Hes a mess. Think he prepared any of that, or just knows how to chatter?


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 6:26pm

    Hey wait, does the Pixies' 1988 "whores in my bed" now count as empowerment for women? (though technically Kim Deal only sang the word "chained"). And when did it become only *conservative men* having hot flashes on TV as porn whisperers?

    https://youtu.be/OdZGvMEeNLw


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 3:43am

    Where's Dersh?


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:31pm

    You've (not) Got Mail


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:54pm

    Yes, I do recall that being a terrible problem cropping up from time to time over the decades. I'm actually not a big fan of the USPS because of that, not that I think it needs to be gotten rid of, far from it. The whole set up they are working with is screwy, it does need reform, just not by this rat.


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 1:00pm

    China South Pacific Offensive?

    https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/aug/18/photo-of-chinese-ambassado...


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 10:49pm

    I saw that last night, but it hadn't been verified by a good source, or even dated, so I didn't post it. It both shocking and and problematically intriguing, comments I saw made that clear. People were saying--that's horrific but actually the ambassador is stuck between a rock and a hard place. Because Kiribati is courting China's interest and it is their custom and they wanted to show respect to the Chinese, that that's how they show respect. That like it or not, it's not really the Chinese ambassador's fault, it he says no to doing it, it would be insulting them.

    Really brings home the whole debate about respecting old time cultural traditions because that is supposedly better than forcing "western" values on everyone. C'mon,it's the 21st century, certain values should be global in this day and age. Just say no. Everybody doesn't have to go along with every primitive tradition in order to de-colonize the world. De-colonize to what? This?


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 11:09pm

    Should he turn down the 3 13-year-old vestal virgins sent to his room too? Don't you think you're carrying this too far?


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 3:31am

