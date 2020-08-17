Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Priors:
http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/doj-craziness-thread-31158
http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/doj-flynn-kraziness-part-ii-31344
http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/doj-flynn-kraziness-iii-transcripts-31418
http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/doj-flynn-kraziness-iv-advanced-circuitr...
http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/doj-flynn-co-death-march-kraziness-v-31724
http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/doj-karty-thread-vi-31817
http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/doj-unlawful-ag-campaign-stooge-thread-3...
Trump loses emoluments appeal
(will it matter?)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 3:21pm
Very glad you caught this. I had given up. As to the "Trump Heights" issue, trump just can't see a joke when it is put on a sign right in front of his eyes. (Wouldn't it be sweet if the translation of the Hebrew part of the sign said "It Isn't What It Isn't")
by CVille Dem on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 9:35am
Trump doesnt care - he gets the promo win. Half his towers are shells (Azerbaijan? Panama? hows Turkey doing?), his casinos go bankrupt. As long as He can further the grift, whether he brought jobs to Indiana or coal back to West Virginia doesnt waste him a second.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 10:13am
Israbluff & Evangelicals
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 4:53am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 9:33am
He clearly is way savvier than most Trump loyalists. I had immediate suspicion along the lines of "what's up with that?" when he accepted coming to talk to the House Committee from a letter, none of the Barr style delay crap with subpoenas and all. This enquiring mind wonders what he plans to say when he gets there...
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 10:24am
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 2:00pm
Papadop & Mifsud backchannel
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 10:22am
Exec privilege on Flynn lies?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 10:27am
Natasha Bertrand retweeted:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 11:03am
& Manafort fed that Rusky agent polling data on 4 states - 3 of which turned surprisingly close & flipped by a few 10's of thousands to give Trump the election. Put that in your calculators, sports fans.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:17pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 1:16pm