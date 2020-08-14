Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
This Seattle protest has nothing to do with police, it has to do with harassing owners of property in a gentrifying neighborhood in Seattle, and it's being played up a lot by right-wing users on Twitter:
I can't believe they think this will help Trump's fortunes but I'm no expert.
“The digital ad is timed to overlap with the Democratic National Convention and launches the Trump campaign's 4-day takeover of the YouTube masthead.
That's prime internet real estate the campaign has bought in a digital effort to undercut the DNC's messaging this week.” https://t.co/9VsdESj6qk
President Donald Trump on Sunday night retweeted Russian propaganda about former Vice President Joe Biden that the US intelligence community recently announced was part of Moscow's ongoing effort to "denigrate" the Democrat ahead of November's election.
Bloomberg put 3 reporters on this political horse race story, the kind that they don't spend much energy on that often. I imagine cause it's of extra import this time for businesses to guess what policies Dems are gonna be for and agin?
Although Elizabeth Warren was one of BIden's finalists for VP, Bernie Sanders preferred Kamala Harris, Bloomberg reports. Guess she shouldn't have backstabbed him at the pivotal moment... https://t.co/mSq9GniVkh— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 17, 2020
We were both on the sidewalk. I motioned to ask whether she’d take a few steps back into her driveway so I could pass while preserving social distance. My alternative was to step into traffic on a curved street. She rolled her eyes, sighed, and walked wearily into her driveway, making a little room. what I experienced was a white person being ticked off by my black presence in front of her house, and exercising her privilege to make her annoyance known
By Miles Taylor who served at the Department of Homeland Security from 2017 to 2019, including as chief of staff. Describes Trump as a petty tyrant to a T, like a child king with a partisan agenda item thrown in here and there. Further his recounting of border crisis makes it pretty clear that it was Trump and not someone else who thought it more than okay to continue separate families and Kirstjen Nielsen suffered his wrath when she refused.
Yes, @JulianCastro so many of us are feeling the same! It is absolutely disgusting that the @DNC 'forgot' the importance of the Latino vote. Disappointing and discouraging! @TomPerez
you just keep on digging a hole. #DNC2020 #DNCconventionhttps://t.co/9CFp61b84Z
This fall, the Supreme Court will hear arguments on whether a Georgia college student can sue the officials at his school for violating his First Amendment rights when they enforced a particularly severe version of the school speech codes. https://t.co/3MCBkSoffX— PEN America (@PENamerica) August 17, 2020
You know it's really good news if even The Times is sounding a positive note https://t.co/LtoXgv06CV— Robby Soave (@robbysoave) August 17, 2020
Caption to the photo: The Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn was hit hard by the coronavirus, reaching thousands of cases and hundreds of deaths by April.
Wiegel knows the state more than well.
A smart guide to the political geography of Wisconsin by @daveweigel https://t.co/G8PxVR12c2— Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) August 17, 2020
Curios to see how those god and guns people react. It’s going to be interesting.— RETIRED MASTER CHIEF (@CMCRET) August 8, 2020
Black Americans Now Account For The Highest Increase In Gun Sales https://t.co/K3BYT7UFS8
61% of Americans say the U.S. response to coronavirus has been unsuccessful.https://t.co/YO4ApgZKrh— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) August 16, 2020
The Qanon conspiracy theory has been traced back to three people. Pushing the theory on to bigger platforms proved to be the key to Qanon’s spread — and the originators’ financial gain. https://t.co/0nB6dRvyTW— Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) August 16, 2020
By Jerry Lambe @ LawandCrime.com, Aug. 15
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) on Friday charged a Georgia State Patrol Trooper with felony murder and aggravated assault for his involvement in the death of a 60-year-old Black motorist he shot and killed earlier this month, the Alabama Journal-Constitution (AJC) reported Saturday.
Throughout his campaign, Joe Biden has repeatedly returned to the same themes and strategies that supported Mr. Lamb to a surprise victory in a district that Donald Trump carried by about 20 points in 2016.
By Reid J. Epstein from Mt. Lebanon, PA @ NYTimes.com, Aug. 16
MT. LEBANON, Pa. — When Joseph R. Biden Jr. came to the Pittsburgh suburbs in 2018 to stump for Conor Lamb’s long shot special election campaign, he made a pitch directly to the sort of blue-collar union workers who had abandoned the Democratic Party when Hillary Clinton was on the ballot.
Comments
I recall this kind of conflict was a major theme of a couple episodes of "Shameless" on Showtime a couple years back. The eldest daughter, Fiona, wants badly to climb out of the "white trash" life she was born into, scrapes together a way to buy a small apt. bldg. to rehab when an opportunity appears out of the blue and becomes a landlord, puts sweat equity into it and has to deal with similar accusations, protests and trouble. Even though she herself comes from the local "trash" who couldn't afford the rents she will charge.
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 1:02am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 8:53am
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 7:05pm
Rav is a 19 year old Sikh whose family got rich after emigrating to Canada, from which he has concluded white privilege is actually a fallacy.
He is now an expert on not only "injustice, anarchy and violence", but also on race, music, literature and culture and writes for Murdoch publications.
by NCD on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 10:01pm
Appreciate you pointing that out. But to me that makes him all the more Interesting to read. Means he has "influencer" status. Getting published by Foreign Policy at 19 when there are tons of more experienced writers begging for work is no small feat. Certainly comparatively Newt Gingrich is no longer much of an influencer except with old crochety "get off my lawn" types (that said, I do believe that the WSJ editorial board still speaks to and for a significant audience of people with power in society.)
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 7:03am
The following story reminds me of a divide between far left activists and liberals and the Democratic party. One which I don't see addressed very much. The latter very much supports "the Feds", i.e., the F.B.I. and the federal prosecutors in pursuit of many instances of Trumpco breaking down the rule of law. But the latter also shows little vocal support of the very same pursing anarchist activity. Either staying silent or actually being supportive of ant-Fed activity like attacking Fed. courthouses, because those attacking are presumed to be part and parcel of the BLM movement:
You're either for the Federal rule of law or ya ain't. If ya ain't, you are aligned with the libertarian ethos which traditionally aligns with the Republican party ethos. (This is also the main reason that they are not supportive of Feds investigating and prosecuting Trumpco.)
I suspect this situation is eventually going to change now that the Democrats' vice presidential candidate is a former district attorney and state attorney general.
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 8:31am
another example of those evil Feds preying on extremists:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 8:57am
Chicago this evening:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 7:43pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 8:03pm
Surprise, even tho they are part of the Deep State working against Donald Trump, FBI thinks burning police cars is not a good thing:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 12:34pm
It also seems they are proud of "Operation Legend" and are promoting it publicly.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 12:37pm
yeah here's proof that this is definitely a meme that the Trump campaign is planning to pound, hoping to get some of those suburban wimmin voters:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 10:37pm
The Portland crew just won't go home at night, they are addicted to war on the streets:
Don't they see how counter productive this might be? How the end game might be that fellow citizens might vote for more police, not less?
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 1:09am
Black Republican woman running for Congress from MD, with video ad attacking Baltimore's failed government:
Kimberly Klacik @kimKBaltimore
US House candidate, MD-7
Republican Congressional Nominee in MD-District 7. ProTrump. Anti-Squad. Zero Tolerance for Corruption. TERM LIMITS, no lifelong pensions. Vote Nov 3rd KimKForCongress.com
Currently has 174,900 followers on Twitter
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 8:37pm
She is running against Kweisi Mfume to replace the late Elijah Cummings. She doesn't live in the district, but promises to move there if she wins
https://www.baltimoresun.com/politics/bs-md-pol-whos-who-district-7-klacik-20200205-tpuj4p6ofng25e6p5i4oisxvgy-story.html
But, she does have Twitter followers.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 10:52pm
The point is: her campaign operatives know it's an issue that resounds with many swing voter types and even possibly some normally loyal Dem types like are featured in the ad saying it's crazy want to want to defund police. And she probably has real savvy campaign operatives, paid for with big Republican donations. We should all be grateful the talented operatives of the Lincoln Project are volunteering their time to be on Biden's side this go round. I note they avoid touching the defund police and BLM topic-how strange, NOT. NOT because it's better not to go there until at least the election is over! It's the economy and the pandemic, stupid, and throw in Trump corruptino. Republicans wil be glad to distract to the police/BLM topic because they know they can catch some important votes this way.
If you don't think it resounds, go back and check out some of those Twitter followers, can't all be right wing nut cases.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 11:00am
I'll wait for the election results.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 11:05am
I doubt she's going to win, that's not the point. (And it will prove nothing to me if she loses.)That's not the point of those funding her either. Those Twitter followers and the buzz from them are the point. Their point is: it is okay to be afraid of what many BLM radicals are demanding, see even this black woman from Baltimore feels the same way enough so to run for Congress to change it. And stressed: it's okay to vote for a Republican even if you are black. Which translates to if you are white but don't like the idea of defunding police and want to vote for a Republican that does not support the same, does not mean you are a racist
Here meme is being supported for the possibility of it's effect on national races allover.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 11:17am
Mfume on personal experience with the police.
https://baltimore.cbslocal.com/2020/06/22/kweisi-mfume-police-brutality-legislative-priorities-interview/
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 11:33am
I think it's called wisdom from experience:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 9:05pm
I follow this guy because he has a keen interest in art, he's a financial advisor who lives in NJ but loves NYC, calls the latter "his city." He's socially liberal but loyally pro-Israel so I suspect he's a swing voter. He mostly doesn't tweet about politics but he just tweeted this:
Were he a resident of NYC, this would be an example of your classic voter for Giuliani and Bloomberg for mayor.
Certainly he and his wife would be excellent examples of "suburbanite" voters this time around.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 11:27am
If he is voting for Giuliani and Bloomberg, what makes him a swing voter?
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 11:58am
huh? How the fuck do you think they became mayor of NYC? Tons of registered Democrats voted for them!
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:06pm
From his twitter feed
He refers to a tweet about Chris Christie criticizing Kasich as "fantastic"
I am not seeing where this guy is a swing voter
https://twitter.com/NoahPollak
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:25pm
Chris Christie said it, must be true, amirite?
And you think a guy who contributes to the Beacon Is what we mean by a "swing voter"? I hear the mushrooms are really good during lockdown season.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:36pm
Uh, cuz everything about him makes him seem Dem liberal? But if the Dem pols can't do their job, he'll swing the other way?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:07pm
Reminds me of this very publicly known very experienced Dem whose recent statements illustrate your point quite well:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:27pm
and my takeaway from all of this: I think it would be very helpful for the national offices this time around if more Dems spoke out like this about the mismanagment of big cities. Not just surretipitously leave them out of convention talk, but actually acknowledge the problem and say they are into helping fix it.'
I have even seen some of the more troubled mayoralties say they would like some kind of help from the Federal government at this time but unfortunately at this time all they get is offerings of exactly the wrong thing.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:35pm
Sista Souljah, indeed - but dead babies are more important than chilling but mostly empty rhetoric.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:38pm
speaking of Sister Souljah, I see the line of thinking here being pursued by rmrd is in denial of the reality that four Republicans were invited to speak at the opening of the Democratic convention last night. He should be complaining to organizers how they let the enemy in? Talk about being in a bubble...in the bubble of the olden daze when everyone just voted party line
and WTF was evil about voting for Bloomberg, seems to me many in the Dem party were begging him to run for president on the Dem ticket not so long ago
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:50pm
Bloomberg was critical to Biden's acceptance - the Daddy (Warbucks) Figure couldnt cut it, validating Joe as the good enough not-Bernie - all his lukewarmness forgiven. (just please don't make me have to listen to another mawkish tale about Beau - he died at 46 after 6 years of illness, not tragically ať 13 nor in a freak accident bringing rescue items to Yugoslavia or Africa. I.e. people die all the time.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 1:11pm