Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
[Part I is here, from June 13 to July 16]
Announcing Operation Grant! Together with @ProjectLincoln we are expanding our campaign against Trump to Ohio.— Republican Voters Against Trump (@RVAT2020) July 17, 2020
If Trump wants to win Ohio, he will have to fight for it.
Airing on TV in Cincinnati, starting today: "It's OK To Change Your Mind, Ohio. We Did." pic.twitter.com/yXYgUaKqvE
President Donald Trump on Sunday night retweeted Russian propaganda about former Vice President Joe Biden that the US intelligence community recently announced was part of Moscow's ongoing effort to "denigrate" the Democrat ahead of November's election.
Bloomberg put 3 reporters on this political horse race story, the kind that they don't spend much energy on that often. I imagine cause it's of extra import this time for businesses to guess what policies Dems are gonna be for and agin?
Although Elizabeth Warren was one of BIden's finalists for VP, Bernie Sanders preferred Kamala Harris, Bloomberg reports. Guess she shouldn't have backstabbed him at the pivotal moment... https://t.co/mSq9GniVkh— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 17, 2020
We were both on the sidewalk. I motioned to ask whether she’d take a few steps back into her driveway so I could pass while preserving social distance. My alternative was to step into traffic on a curved street. She rolled her eyes, sighed, and walked wearily into her driveway, making a little room. what I experienced was a white person being ticked off by my black presence in front of her house, and exercising her privilege to make her annoyance known
By Miles Taylor who served at the Department of Homeland Security from 2017 to 2019, including as chief of staff. Describes Trump as a petty tyrant to a T, like a child king with a partisan agenda item thrown in here and there. Further his recounting of border crisis makes it pretty clear that it was Trump and not someone else who thought it more than okay to continue separate families and Kirstjen Nielsen suffered his wrath when she refused.
Yes, @JulianCastro so many of us are feeling the same! It is absolutely disgusting that the @DNC 'forgot' the importance of the Latino vote. Disappointing and discouraging! @TomPerez
you just keep on digging a hole. #DNC2020 #DNCconventionhttps://t.co/9CFp61b84Z
This fall, the Supreme Court will hear arguments on whether a Georgia college student can sue the officials at his school for violating his First Amendment rights when they enforced a particularly severe version of the school speech codes. https://t.co/3MCBkSoffX— PEN America (@PENamerica) August 17, 2020
You know it's really good news if even The Times is sounding a positive note https://t.co/LtoXgv06CV— Robby Soave (@robbysoave) August 17, 2020
Caption to the photo: The Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn was hit hard by the coronavirus, reaching thousands of cases and hundreds of deaths by April.
Wiegel knows the state more than well.
A smart guide to the political geography of Wisconsin by @daveweigel https://t.co/G8PxVR12c2— Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) August 17, 2020
Curios to see how those god and guns people react. It’s going to be interesting.— RETIRED MASTER CHIEF (@CMCRET) August 8, 2020
Black Americans Now Account For The Highest Increase In Gun Sales https://t.co/K3BYT7UFS8
61% of Americans say the U.S. response to coronavirus has been unsuccessful.https://t.co/YO4ApgZKrh— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) August 16, 2020
The Qanon conspiracy theory has been traced back to three people. Pushing the theory on to bigger platforms proved to be the key to Qanon’s spread — and the originators’ financial gain. https://t.co/0nB6dRvyTW— Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) August 16, 2020
By Jerry Lambe @ LawandCrime.com, Aug. 15
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) on Friday charged a Georgia State Patrol Trooper with felony murder and aggravated assault for his involvement in the death of a 60-year-old Black motorist he shot and killed earlier this month, the Alabama Journal-Constitution (AJC) reported Saturday.
Throughout his campaign, Joe Biden has repeatedly returned to the same themes and strategies that supported Mr. Lamb to a surprise victory in a district that Donald Trump carried by about 20 points in 2016.
By Reid J. Epstein from Mt. Lebanon, PA @ NYTimes.com, Aug. 16
MT. LEBANON, Pa. — When Joseph R. Biden Jr. came to the Pittsburgh suburbs in 2018 to stump for Conor Lamb’s long shot special election campaign, he made a pitch directly to the sort of blue-collar union workers who had abandoned the Democratic Party when Hillary Clinton was on the ballot.
A phenomenal piece of reporting and writing from @Olivianuzzi https://t.co/TBF9DWL6bg— Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) August 16, 2020
I wonder about any catch-22's on this one, even bothering to go there. Because the irony is:policing borders has all of a sudden become extremely important allover the world This tweet by my New Zealand friend (who is very liberal p.c., socialist, and empathetic to concerns of the woke) reminded me of that:
Who wants to go to the US now? Its toxic & deadly & bloody expensive.
Interesting how they handle the "day late and a dollar short" bullshitting when he does it:
seems rather confident that things are going well:
Headline @ The Guardian U.S. version right now Trump's vow to send federal officers to US cities is election ploy, critics say
Opponents warn of grave threat to civil liberties as observers say president seeks to build ‘law and order’ credentials
I am really literally begging people to at minimum to stop saying the skyrocketing crime rate in blue cities doesn't matter and "black on black crime doesn't matter". You'll be so sorry with the results of doing that. It's going to get worse if the economy gets worse and anarchists masquerading as BLM, cops feeling dissed, the GOP is successful at not furnishing enough aid. In all kinds of ways, including the cities and states going bankrupt. Remember those movies about "the Bronx is burnin'"in the 1970's--multitudes of same.
Every May I visit my parents in Florida. I thought I'd be able to go in the fall. We could have gotten the virus under control by then, but now I have no idea when I can go. They're both 90. They could die before I visit again
Not an ad but an op-ed in USA Today by "Radio Free Tom" which I find intriguing in some points and want to plop it somewhere I can find it:
they are passing around exciting gossip:
how to further drive him nuts:
Most Dem operatives are always projecting being a victim of unfairness or worried about tippy toeing around different sensitivities of different identity groups.Among other things, the latter makes one look insincere, doing self-censoring so as not to offend anyone makes one just look like an insincere panderer.
New one is personal insults and ridicule aimed at his narcissism:
Deserves an award for video editing:
They caught him farting on-mic a few months back - wonder if that's his... captured for posterity?
Accept no substitutes
New group in category!
new one aimed at Trump voters:
they are just so smart:
Trying out a new hashtag, see if it takes:
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 2:57pm
always got an eye out for new material:
