Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Belarus upheaval continued from here: http://dagblog.com/comment/286766#comment-286766
US gov's Anti-immigrant racket here: http://dagblog.com/comment/286798#comment-286798
This fall, the Supreme Court will hear arguments on whether a Georgia college student can sue the officials at his school for violating his First Amendment rights when they enforced a particularly severe version of the school speech codes. https://t.co/3MCBkSoffX— PEN America (@PENamerica) August 17, 2020
You know it's really good news if even The Times is sounding a positive note https://t.co/LtoXgv06CV— Robby Soave (@robbysoave) August 17, 2020
Caption to the photo: The Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn was hit hard by the coronavirus, reaching thousands of cases and hundreds of deaths by April.
Wiegel knows the state more than well.
A smart guide to the political geography of Wisconsin by @daveweigel https://t.co/G8PxVR12c2— Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) August 17, 2020
Curios to see how those god and guns people react. It’s going to be interesting.— RETIRED MASTER CHIEF (@CMCRET) August 8, 2020
Black Americans Now Account For The Highest Increase In Gun Sales https://t.co/K3BYT7UFS8
61% of Americans say the U.S. response to coronavirus has been unsuccessful.https://t.co/YO4ApgZKrh— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) August 16, 2020
The Qanon conspiracy theory has been traced back to three people. Pushing the theory on to bigger platforms proved to be the key to Qanon’s spread — and the originators’ financial gain. https://t.co/0nB6dRvyTW— Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) August 16, 2020
By Jerry Lambe @ LawandCrime.com, Aug. 15
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) on Friday charged a Georgia State Patrol Trooper with felony murder and aggravated assault for his involvement in the death of a 60-year-old Black motorist he shot and killed earlier this month, the Alabama Journal-Constitution (AJC) reported Saturday.
Throughout his campaign, Joe Biden has repeatedly returned to the same themes and strategies that supported Mr. Lamb to a surprise victory in a district that Donald Trump carried by about 20 points in 2016.
By Reid J. Epstein from Mt. Lebanon, PA @ NYTimes.com, Aug. 16
MT. LEBANON, Pa. — When Joseph R. Biden Jr. came to the Pittsburgh suburbs in 2018 to stump for Conor Lamb’s long shot special election campaign, he made a pitch directly to the sort of blue-collar union workers who had abandoned the Democratic Party when Hillary Clinton was on the ballot.
A phenomenal piece of reporting and writing from @Olivianuzzi https://t.co/TBF9DWL6bg— Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) August 16, 2020
A bald eagle took down a government drone in Michigan, state officials say, "tearing off a propeller and sending the aircraft to the bottom of Lake Michigan." https://t.co/lOAiqKIlm7— NBC News (@NBCNews) August 14, 2020
out-of-work parents and convicted felons. But none have obvious ties to Englewood
from @MidnoirCowboy, the undisputed king of bond court coverage: Despite the looting's alleged link to Englewood shooting, none of the defendants in court charged with looting cases have Englewood addresses, and the shooting was never mentioned in court https://t.co/KN6EuL1EsT
Also, fewer blacks than whites want to shrink police. From Minnesota Public Radio News, Aug. 15.
https://t.co/nJ2fsVTiNw pic.twitter.com/ssOcdHDcQ5— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) August 15, 2020
Events start at 9 am, and the account to watch is Ford Fischer https://t.co/u8GZY8bLTf— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) August 15, 2020
An inland hurricane tore through Iowa. You probably didn’t hear about it. - Cached Washington Post: On Monday, Iowa was leveled by what amounted to a level-two hurricane. But you wouldn’t know that from reading, listening to or watching the news. While the storm did garner some coverage, mostly via wire stories, its impact remains underreported days later. The dispatches, focused on crop damage and electrical outages, have been shouted down by the coverage of the veepstakes and the fate of college football.
Comments
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 5:42pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 5:57pm
Heart of Darkness
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 8:38am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 12:55am
So who should we be rootin' for PP? Real question.
by A Guy Called LULU on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 1:42am
Says something about you
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jul/26/belarus-svetlana-tikhanovskaya-unseat-alexander-lukashenko
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 2:05am
Svetlana forced statement?
(Husband's a prisoner)
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 6:29am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 6:35am
Russia/Belarus pretend protecting Svetlana from assassination, forced her out of country.
https://ukrainetoday.org/2020/08/10/the-kgb-of-belarus-announced-the-prevention-of-the-assassination-attempt-on-svetlana-tikhanovskaya/
https://interfax.com/newsroom/top-stories/69519/
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 10:29am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 12:11pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 12:12pm
Is really not too much to ask to just not show support?
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 1:54pm
Trump's campaign manager Manafort was a corrupt political fixer who helped literally lock up Yulia Tymoshenko. Trump Is notorious for hating strong women, such as recalling our Ukrainian Ambassador So he could extoet the Ukrainian president. Trump and Lukashenko would be soulmates, if they had souls. Expect nothing good from him.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 4:49pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 1:58pm
Interesting to see callout of lefty hypocrisy here, have seen a couple of other tweets like this:
The whole world gets all agitated by George Floyd, I guess because it is the fall of hope if the U.S. isn't perfect? Same with Hong Kong, lots of interest in that because it was a "first world" beacon?
No one even mentions Syria and Venezuela anymore, it's like they are truly lost cause, just write them off? Lebanon, eh, they were created to suffer?
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 2:11pm
Floyd caught fire because he was the 3rd black abuse video to hit in May (some Breonna and Aubrey developments). Hong Kong was a British colony. When 3000 Parisian died in a heatwave in 2005, it was the conservative thing to laugh about it. A bomb scare on a bridge in Baghdad caused 200 people to be trampled or leap to their death - And barely made Western news. Yes, we're insular bastards.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 4:59pm
Lithuania's minister of foreign affairs:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 12:02pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 12:19am
he is citing behavior somewhat different from like, Portland:
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 12:42am
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 12:06pm
now this reminds me of Moscow 1991
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 12:41pm
Lukashenko v Lysistrata
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/aug/14/women-belarus-take-protest...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 1:46pm
Tichanovskaya back in saddle
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/aug/14/belarusian-opposition-cand...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 4:05pm
Belarus frees Russian agitators
https://www.rferl.org/a/kyiv-angry-over-belarus-release-of-alleged-russi...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 5:58am
CNN missed the point - Putin not popular in Belarus.
And Ukraine survived Donbas. Crimea less fortunate.
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/08/13/opinions/putin-expansion-belarus-ukra...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 2:21pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 5:24pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 2:19am
Trying to think of what is so striking here: no signs and they are very orderly, though lots of noise, staying on the sidewalk, not marching, walking. Very solemn stuff, like going to church.
Edit to add: no children that I can see.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 12:48pm
doh, I did not think of this, my bad:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 12:51pm