    Lefty Dem insurrectionism before the convention

    By artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 7:23pm |

    Checkout #debbiemustgo for a start. Stuff like this

    And this


    by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 7:24pm

    Let me try an analogy. I'm supposed to get some old ladies settled into a senior home. The guy Dave who's supposed to help me turns out to have had his van towed and needs some money to get it out of the pound. I lend him the money, we get started late, fine, but in the end turns out Dave has a bad back and his van still isnt quite working even after buying him a new starter and battery, so I rent a U-Haul and pay a couple guys to do what Dave said he would. And then this guy Caleb from the funeral parlor next to the old folks home shows up and says Dave was going to help move some caskets, so thinks he should be able to load them in the U-Haul instead. I'm already going that way, so I say "what the hey" and load them in, except when it turns out Caleb has a few more caskets somewhere else, so we have to drive across town to get those. When we finally get the ladies settled in, i ask the old folks home for some reimbursement for the promised help, which they turn out not to have, but Dave says he should get some of what i paid the U-Haul crew because it was his job, and Caleb says its not right to be taking money from the senior home anyway, i need to be making a donation instead of taking advantage of old people, plus the old folks home should be giving him some promotion space for the work he does unloading their bodies, even though the state pays him separate... (needless to say, Caleb refused to pitch in for the UHaul)

    Yeah, Donna Brazile wrote a book. And then she went to pimp her bullshit self-applauding line on Fox. 

    https://www.newyorker.com/news/q-and-a/donna-brazile-explains-why-she-is-working-for-fox-news

    Meanwhile, the org that was supposed to help Democratic candidates turned out to be an indigent Anchor weight around Hillary's neck, while Bernie was a freeloader. Obama let the party fundraising fall part because he only cared about Obama, while Debbie was useless as a submarine with screen doors, but the job kept her out of Obama's hair... Thus the Democratic Party. Before the lost election. Now, how much fundraising did Joe and Bernie do since, or a Clinton thing? Or Is that just women's work? Look at how much Hillary "owns" the impoverished DNC from 4 years ago. A fine Mansion indeed. The worst part Is when people think Debbie Is Hillary's girl, rather than an incompetent pariah she got stuck with. And Obama remains the vaunted Oracle on the Hill.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 9:05pm

    Today, I cast my DNC ballot and voted NO on the proposed platform. I constantly hear from constituents demanding we push for a single-payer system and away from this for-profit system that is leaving people to suffer and die just because they cannot afford health care. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/cYghYNu6TI

    — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 16, 2020

     


    by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 8:07pm


    by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 7:36pm


    by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 7:44pm


    by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 7:45pm

    It Is strange, but i'm looking forward to AOC's minute - she knows how to use the clock very well.


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 1:46am

    The thread goes on and on...


    by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 7:55pm

    Meanwhile, on the other side of the central line:

    and let's not forget

    Exclusive: Hundreds of George W. Bush administration officials to back Biden, group says (July 1 Reuters) which is not just endorsement but a Super PAC furnishing mon-ay

    And the Kasich speech suddeny makes a lot more sense...


    by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 10:33pm

    Meanwhile, outside of Twitter, Democrats are looking for solutions to Trump's attacks on the election.

    Yet interviews with more than a dozen Democratic officials, activists and voters reveal deep anxieties that Trump will make voting as difficult as possible during the pandemic, and should he lose the vote, he won’t accept its outcome.

    Biden himself has called it his biggest fear. Former President Barack Obama sounded the alarm on Friday, saying on Twitter the Trump administration is “more concerned with suppressing the vote than suppressing a virus.” And eight of 10 Democrats are concerned about voter suppression, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll in late July.

    https://www.huffpost.com/entry/widespread-fears-about-unfair-election-as-democrats-prepare-to-nominate-joe-biden_n_5f3a76eec5b69fa9e2fe659c


    by rmrd0000 on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 9:16am

