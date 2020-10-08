    Belarus Thread

    By PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 10:35am |

    Belarus upheaval continued from here: http://dagblog.com/comment/286766#comment-286766

    US gov's Anti-immigrant racket here: http://dagblog.com/comment/286798#comment-286798

     

    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 5:42pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 5:57pm

    Heart of Darkness


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 8:38am


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 12:55am

    So who should we be rootin' for PP?   Real question. 


    by A Guy Called LULU on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 1:42am

    Says something about you

    https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jul/26/belarus-svetlana-tikhanovskaya-unseat-alexander-lukashenko


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 2:05am

    Svetlana forced statement?

    (Husband's a prisoner)


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 6:29am


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 6:35am

    Russia/Belarus pretend protecting Svetlana from assassination, forced her out of country.

    https://ukrainetoday.org/2020/08/10/the-kgb-of-belarus-announced-the-prevention-of-the-assassination-attempt-on-svetlana-tikhanovskaya/

    https://interfax.com/newsroom/top-stories/69519/


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 10:29am


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 12:11pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 12:12pm

    Is really not too much to ask to just not show support?


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 1:54pm

    Trump's campaign manager Manafort was a corrupt political fixer who helped literally lock up Yulia Tymoshenko. Trump Is notorious for hating strong women, such as recalling our Ukrainian Ambassador So he could extoet the Ukrainian president. Trump and Lukashenko would be soulmates, if they had souls. Expect nothing good from him.


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 4:49pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 1:58pm

    Interesting to see callout of lefty hypocrisy here, have seen a couple of other tweets like this:

    people seem to care about police brutality only when it's happening in developed contries like America

    but when it's countries like Poland, Belarus, Mexico and Lebanon you all pretend you don't see it

    ACAB is an international issue

    ALL cops EVERYWHERE are bastards https://t.co/mMsed1UIvY

    — polina (@antiieess) August 10, 2020

    The whole world gets all agitated by George Floyd, I guess because it is the fall of hope if the U.S. isn't perfect? Same with Hong Kong, lots of interest in that because it was a "first world" beacon?

    No one even mentions Syria and Venezuela anymore, it's like they are truly lost cause, just write them off? Lebanon, eh, they were created to suffer?


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 2:11pm

    Floyd caught fire because he was the 3rd black abuse video to hit in May (some Breonna and Aubrey developments). Hong Kong was a British colony. When 3000 Parisian died in a heatwave in 2005, it was the conservative thing to laugh about it. A bomb scare on a bridge in Baghdad caused 200 people to be trampled or leap to their death - And barely made Western news. Yes, we're insular bastards.


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 4:59pm

    Lithuania's minister of foreign affairs:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 12:02pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 12:19am

    he is citing behavior somewhat different from like, Portland:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 12:42am


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 12:06pm

    now this reminds me of Moscow 1991

     


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 12:41pm

    Lukashenko v Lysistrata

    https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/aug/14/women-belarus-take-protest...


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 1:46pm

    Tichanovskaya back in saddle

    https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/aug/14/belarusian-opposition-cand...


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 4:05pm

    Belarus frees Russian agitators
    https://www.rferl.org/a/kyiv-angry-over-belarus-release-of-alleged-russi...


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 5:58am

    CNN missed the point - Putin not popular in Belarus.

    And Ukraine survived Donbas. Crimea less fortunate.

    https://edition.cnn.com/2020/08/13/opinions/putin-expansion-belarus-ukra...


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 2:21pm


    by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 5:24pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 2:19am

