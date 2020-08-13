Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Speaking with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business Network on Thursday morning, Trump appeared to confirm that he opposes Democrats’ proposed funding for mail-in balloting and the U.S. Postal Service in order to make it more difficult to expand voting by mail.
“Now they need that money in order to make the post office work, so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” he said. “But if they don’t get those two items, that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting, because they’re not equipped to have it.”
What's in it for Trump? Why should he keep the failing fake ballots unfair losing Post Office in business?
by NCD on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 12:00pm
He is doing this in public
Jared is meeting with Kanye to siphon off votes from Biden
They elected aQAnon supporter
Everything is normal.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 12:22pm
Exactly, MAGA = fix what's not working for princess Trump. Much more petty of a tyrant than most 2-year-old petty tyrants. To the point where I seriously wonder whether he realizes that no mail voting benefits him electorally. That rather, he just hates the USPS, hating it is one of his favorite things.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 1:30pm
Impeach him again. Who's going to support not letting people vote?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 1:31pm
That said, it's very clear that somebody plotted this (maybe DeJoy himself, i.e., get the job through schmoozing Trump's vanities and then nuke the system)
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 1:37pm
November 24, 1936 –...The Führer must be followed blindly, blindly! They do not need to explain anything at all, since they are accountable to no one.
Language of the Third Reich
by NCD on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 3:08pm
by EmmaZahn on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 6:56pm
That is my response. Voting is turning into a protest movement.
by moat on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 8:43pm
USPS says Pennsylvania mail ballots may not be delivered on time, and state warns of ‘overwhelming’ risk to voters
https://www.inquirer.com/politics/election/pennsylvania-mail-voting-deadlines-post-office-lawsuit-20200813.html
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 9:42pm
Why is Maryland’s governor making mail-in voting harder in November?
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/maryland-is-taking-unnecessary-risks-in-its-plan-for-the-november-election/2020/07/12/4c042baa-c2ee-11ea-b4f6-cb39cd8940fb_story.html
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 9:47pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 1:20am
The U.S. Postal Service has warned at least two states — Washington and the battleground state of Pennsylvania — that some mail-in ballots are at risk of not being delivered on time to be counted in the November general election because the states’ deadlines are too tight for its “delivery standards.”
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/usps-mail-in-ballots-pennsylvania-washington_n_5f360040c5b65bbd8c8aceb3
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 6:57am
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 12:48pm
Plouffe obviously working talking points in coordination with Obama:
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 12:50pm
Schumer tweeted on topic few minutes ago:
Clearly there's a campaign going on and Obama is in on it.
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 1:01pm
Postal Service warns 46 states their voters could be disenfranchised by delayed mail-in ballots
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/md-politics/usps-states-delayed-mail-in-ballots/2020/08/14/64bf3c3c-dcc7-11ea-8051-d5f887d73381_story.html?hpid=hp_hp-top-table-high_uspsstates-230pm%3Ahomepage%2Fstory-ans
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 2:41pm
Important, it's not hard to thwart the machinations of the Trump campaign if you are in residence near your voting district sometime between now and the election:
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 3:26pm
There are exceptions like Tennessee
Can I hand deliver my ballot to the election office?
No. You must return your ballot by mail (USPS, FedEx, UPS, etc.).
https://sos.tn.gov/products/elections/absentee-voting
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 3:50pm
Exclusive:
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 5:15pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 4:41pm
lots of Dem people fuming mad at House Dems being on vacation and not working on this, all talk no action, in reply to Eric Swalwell tweet:
https://twitter.com/sarahkendzior/status/1294772580021403649
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 7:39pm
Seeing lots of anger about the recess from major names in activism, like this for example:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 7:53pm
The Democrats have funding bills sitting on McConnell's desk. McConnell says that majority of his gang don't want to spend the money. When the Democrats come back who is participating in the discussion?
There is no easy Congressional solution to the sabotage Trump is committing at the USPS.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 8:41pm
They didnt get elected to do fucking easy - they got elected to do fucking hard. These kids in the street making a mess if things arent getting paid $174k a year, yet keep showing up day after day. nor are the millions who've just lost their jobs these last 6 months making $174k a year, as if a soldier in combat has to be told a war's still on. They couldnt follow up on impeachment? Made a token showing, now Its time for vacation even while a pandemic rages? We gave itbiur good Ole college try, now time for the beach, the summer home? Glad i dont live over there - y'all be fucked.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 8:54pm
This is real, not a Hollywood movie
Repeat impeachment will stop in the Senate (again)
The USPS board has firing power. I don't see that happening
The public has to put pressure on Republicans when they are home during the break
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 9:22pm
The protesters in Belarus dont have impeachment power. Should they just give up? No creative legislative options holding the 2nd House? Being in Congress during a crisis doesnt mean doing every motherfucking thing they can, instead just another lame list of rmrd talking points and excuses and historical references? Sure, let's have a big to-do over John Lewis' death, And then go back to sitting around with our dicks in our hands. You're just one vat of creative thought.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 11:59pm
Individual states will have to fight for bins to legally collect ballots to circumvent the mess at the post office. There are protests at the postmaster's house. Protest stopped removal of mail boxes from some states. GOTV activists are researching ways to get people to the polls if things have to be done face to face. People are not at a standstill. The public is going to be the answer, not Congress. Congress is too slow.
Congress will not have a solution unless Republicans face heat from voters at home.
Souls to the polls will organize things like car caravans
https://www.kshb.com/news/local-news/souls-to-the-polls-organizes-car-caravan-for-voters
Early voting is being encouraged
https://www.rollcall.com/2020/05/21/a-game-changer-pandemic-forces-shift-in-black-voter-outreach/
Use of drop boxes is being encouraged
https://www.miamiherald.com/news/politics-government/article244799962.html
The people are taking action
Like Congress, the Supreme Court will provide no solice. Trump is already in courts trying to slow things down even more.
https://www.npr.org/2020/07/25/895185355/as-concerns-about-voting-build-the-supreme-court-refuses-to-step-in
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 1:05am
So the House can't issue subpoenas And then find a way to enforce them?
The House is equal to the Senate. I was ok with Pelosi's go-slow strategy for a while, but it's stalled, just waiting for the election, aside from the relief package. Definitely not good enough.
I was fine with honed down impeachment charges, but when the Senate refused to také those seriously, She should have come back with a full set, including demanding Trump's taxes based on actual investigations - something that wouldn't have required the Supreme Court months to mull over.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 1:43am
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 7:29am
I don't see Congress having an impact since there are less than 80 days until the election, I don't object to their taking action. I simply put more faith in local activists.
You posted about using $0.55 stamps. I have no objection, but I don't see the post office getting the ballots to people on time. If Republicans get enough negative feedback while they are home, they may break with Trump and take action,
The House. can have hearings, the governing board can fire the postmaster general, but Trump can leave the position infilled or hire another toady.
Trump doesn't fear Congress. Republicans fear Trump. There are no Republican patriots in Congress who can get colleagues to do the right thing.
At the end of the day, I trust local activists more than I trust a Congressional solution. Congress was not built with the idea that Tony Soprana would be in charge and that his lieutenants would be in the House and Senate.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 8:59am
If Republicans hear stories like this in their districts, things may change
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/15/us/post-office-vote-by-mail.html?action=click&module=Top%20Stories&pgtype=Homepage
Edit to add:
Some postal workers feel that they will be able to process the ballots
https://www.thedailybeast.com/this-is-what-we-do-postal-workers-werent-stopped-by-covid-they-can-handle-trump-too?ref=home
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 9:19am
Trump's taking action
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 9:41am
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 8:41pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 8:46pm
Use a 55 cent Stamp
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/08/14/opinions/55-cent-mail-in-ballot-campa...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 9:04pm
October 20, 2020, Breaking News - President Trump has siezed all of the $25 billion USPS rescue money just appropriated to fund his Southern Border National Emergency response. It will be used to build 100 more miles of The Wall, including The Floating Wall ... Chief Justice Roberts said an emergency appeal to the Supreme Court by Democrats to save the Postal Service will be considered when the Court resumes session next March.
by NCD on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 9:21pm
I looked at Pelosi's twitter feed, the last tweets were Aug. 14. These are the two on the USPS
I found some irony regarding a later tweet. It's in reference to helping a citizen with State Dept. problems, getting a kid home from Egypt, but if you take it as meaning every Federal agency....
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 10:00am
Senator Sanders on teevee this morning:
on the question of what Congress should do, he says the leadership should "absolutely" call Congress back, Pelosi should call the House and we will do anything we can to get McConnell to call the Senate back
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 10:09am
Its a bit past that - Trump Is waging as much war as he can get away with. House members and Dems in general should be operating much more strategucally And oreventative/offensively than just waiting for November and hoping for the best. Team Trump will make use of that pull in attention. Tweets from @therickwilson arent enough by any means.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 10:13am
Adam Schiff tweeted last night that hearings should start "now. It can't wait"
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 10:14am
Rep. Rashida Tlaib is on "AM Joy ". She says there will be a hearing on August 24th. No indication that the postmaster general will attend.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 11:29am
Well subpoena his motherfucking ass and lock the asshole up if he doesnt show up. At some point "suck my dick" Is the proper answer to treachery, and then some. Not every war begins with a Pearl Harbor - Trump/Putin have made an art of creeping insurgency - fuck them, fight back, make those fuckers sting whatever way there might be. GOP in the way? Fuck them too. Find allies. Otherwise, Its just another Putin assassination or coup - lots of wailing, no actual response, like they stole Crimea and teamed up with Syria. Slow walking into a trap Is not honorable.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 3:01pm
Senator Romney was the sole Republican who responded today to the President's tweets, saying "he hopes the Post Office survives Trump's attacks over the coming months".
There were reports from Michigan of armed militia using post office boxes for target practice, and some mail carriers said they do not feel safe delivering mail in some rural counties due to threats they have received that they are delivering fraudulent ballots.....
by NCD on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 11:55am
People seem to be thinking that Trump will feel threatened by Congress.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 2:04pm
Yes, Trump fires up The Base when he "gets unfairly, viciously" attacked for " fighting fake news liberals and deep state haters". He is by no means worried about Congressional "hoaxes and witch hunts".
Did you see McRavens op ed?: WaPo
"..In the 1997 film “The Postman,” set in post-apocalyptic America, Kevin Costner plays a drifter trying to restore order to the United States by providing one essential service, mail delivery. In the story, hate crimes, racially motivated attacks and a plague have caused the breakdown of society as we know it. In his quest to restore order and dignity to the nation, the Postman tries to recruit other postal workers to help rebuild the U.S. government. But Costner’s character is opposed by the evil General Bethlehem, who is fighting to suppress the postal carriers so he can establish a totalitarian government. Fortunately, our hero, gaining inspiration from the motto, “neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night,” fights on against Bethlehem and saves the country...."
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/the-countrys-future-could-hinge-...
by NCD on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 2:42pm
Thanks for the link.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 3:58pm
Congress needs to find effective and actionable ways to rein Trump in, whether he "feels threatened" or not. (That means the House plus whatever resistance can be mustered in the Senate, And any timely aid from the Supreme Court)
As a friend used to quote, "you can kick my ass, but you'll be one tired motherfucker when you're finished". Play to win, not to concede.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 6:00pm
no shit, it's a major major part ot their job. Heck, look how well it is splained over at WhiteHouse.gov website, one could scroll down to the section titled "Government Oversight" if one wanted to skip the other balance of powers stuff.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 6:14pm
Done!
Edit to add:
(Note: Angry Staffer is not chopped liver, has 296,800 followers)
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 10:16pm
Somewhere the liver chopping Union Is not amused.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 11:01pm
He's in the House, represents NJ 9th district.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 12:29pm
Current WaPo headline: House accelerates oversight of USPS as uproar grows, demand top officials testify at ‘urgent’ hearing
House Democrats have been calling for a hearing — the chamber is currently on recess — as fears have grown that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is implementing policies that are slowing the mail and could create election havoc.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 12:45pm
House Oversight Committee letter out today to the Postmaster General. (Myself I am wondering how it gets delivered If a copy is tweeted, can you still say "didn't see it, must be lost in the mail"?)
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 3:32pm
Trump Tea Bagger Chief of Staff Meadows blames it on Obama:
Kinda like the Trump excuse, "We inherited a bad virus test (from Obama)".
by NCD on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 3:54pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 5:02pm
Bill Kristol suggestion to Chuck Schumer:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 5:14pm
and a lefty thinking the same:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 5:28pm
The Postal Workers Union sez (on CNN yet):
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 5:10pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 5:18pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 5:21pm