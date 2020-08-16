By Jerry Lambe @ LawandCrime.com, Aug. 15

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) on Friday charged a Georgia State Patrol Trooper with felony murder and aggravated assault for his involvement in the death of a 60-year-old Black motorist he shot and killed earlier this month, the Alabama Journal-Constitution (AJC) reported Saturday.

Former trooper Jacob Gordon Thompson, 27, allegedly tried to pull over a vehicle being driven by Julian Edward Roosevelt Lewis on August 7. According to GBI records obtained by the AJC, Thompson saw a Nissan Sentra driven by Lewis commit a traffic-related offense and attempted to pull Lewis over. Lewis allegedly refused to stop the vehicle, and Thompson gave chase; Thompson eventually ran Lewis off the road using a PIT (Precision Intervention Technique). After the Sentra came to a stop in a ditch, Thompson fired a single shot, hitting Lewis in the forehead and killing him [....]