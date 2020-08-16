Throughout his campaign, Joe Biden has repeatedly returned to the same themes and strategies that supported Mr. Lamb to a surprise victory in a district that Donald Trump carried by about 20 points in 2016.

By Reid J. Epstein from Mt. Lebanon, PA @ NYTimes.com, Aug. 16

MT. LEBANON, Pa. — When Joseph R. Biden Jr. came to the Pittsburgh suburbs in 2018 to stump for Conor Lamb’s long shot special election campaign, he made a pitch directly to the sort of blue-collar union workers who had abandoned the Democratic Party when Hillary Clinton was on the ballot.

“I don’t know all of you personally, but I know you,” Mr. Biden said at a rally a week before Mr. Lamb became the first Democrat to flip a Republican House seat during Donald Trump’s presidency. “I know this state. I know this region. I know what it’s made up of. I know the values that underpin all of what you believe in — family, community, again, not leaving anybody behind.”

Two and a half years later, Mr. Biden is preparing for a virtual party convention, beginning on Monday, that will formally install him as the Democratic Party’s 2020 presidential nominee. He arrived at this moment with a sizable lead over President Trump in the polls, using a playbook first employed to success by Mr. Lamb two years ago, and then borrowed by dozens of Democrats during the midterm elections later that year.

Mr. Biden has repeatedly returned to the same themes and strategies that supported Mr. Lamb to a surprise, if razor-thin, victory in a district that Mr. Trump carried by about 20 points in 2016 — and where Democrats were so insignificant that they had not fielded a candidate since 2012 [....]