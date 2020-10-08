NYT article on why Trump captures the Evangelical vote.

Non-Evangelicals don't understand Evangelicals

Evangelicals don't understand non-Evangelicals

Evangelicals will do anything to say in power

Non-Evangelicals are trying to engage in a "fair" fight

Evangelicals did not support Mr. Trump in spite of who he is. They supported him because of who he is, and because of who they are. He is their protector, the bully who is on their side, the one who offered safety amid their fears that their country as they know it, and their place in it, is changing, and changing quickly. White straight married couples with children who go to church regularly are no longer the American mainstream. An entire way of life, one in which their values were dominant, could be headed for extinction. And Mr. Trump offered to restore them to power, as though they have not been in power all along.



https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/09/us/evangelicals-trump-christianity.html?action=click&module=Top%20Stories&pgtype=Homepage