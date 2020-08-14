Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
This is an editorial by the WSJ's editorial board published on Monday evening. It includes a 3:26 minute video produced by them labeled "Progressives to Cities: Drop Dead" and Wonder Land: The ruin of major liberal cities by progressive policies is a significant political event which describes progressives basically attacking a lifestyle that liberals hold dear after the peaceful protests faded. It can be viewed without subscription. (I don't follow Newt, his retweet of their editorial just happened to turn up when I searched for "Portland protests". I am not surprised as this topic is red meat for him.)
Comments
Are resignations the goal?
https://www.tampabay.com/news/tampa/2020/08/14/black-lives-matter-activi...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 3:32am
on the "blue lives matter" mural kerfuffle mentioned in that story, just the opposite is happening in NYC, where DeBlasio helped paint Black Lives Matter street art and promotes it and protects it, while not allowing Blue Lives Matter. It's going to court:
And we all know where it's going to end up. The public streets are like the public airwaves, where equal time needs to be protected if you are going to allow such things at all.
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 7:22am
Ethnicity/skin = occupation? "Checkout Lives Matter" "Teacher Lives Matter" "Porn Star Lives Matter" "Corrupt Grifter Politician Lives Matter" "Social Media Marketing Wonk Lives Matter"... Soon we'll figure out a lot dont matter.
(do note i restrained myself from any jokes about Art. and Wrestling.)
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 7:30am
It appears that whatever their goal they are not achieving it after three months of the same old same old, instead fueling counter protesters, and divisive actions, and suggest they try something else?
Does anyone really believe that if they are protesting to defund, reform or even get rid of a police force that they would be treated equally as demonstrators by that police force to demonstrators who support the police force?!! Is that really logical? A force is supposed to wholeheartedly support people's right to publicly state "I want to get rid of you" ?
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 7:34am
A seeming contradiction every parent has to reconcile with.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 7:38am