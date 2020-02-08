Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
By Don Thompson @ A.P., 35 min. ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday threw out California’s ban on high-capacity ammunition magazines, saying the law violates the U.S. Constitution’s protection of the right to bear firearms.
“Even well-intentioned laws must pass constitutional muster,” appellate Judge Kenneth Lee wrote for the panel’s majority. California’s ban on magazines holding more than 10 bullets “strikes at the core of the Second Amendment — the right to armed self-defense.”
The night before the shooting, #CannonHinnant's dad had dinner & drank a beer w/ suspect & neighbor, Darrius Sessoms
"[You] can't imagine what it's like to hold your son in your arms with a gunshot wound to the head, & his blood is running down your arms"https://t.co/uAf4X5QZD1
Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels turns himself in, faces 4 charges https://t.co/YjILDtW5JE— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) August 14, 2020
An interesting reminder that civil rights doesn't just have to do with minorities:
By David Propper & Isabel Keane @ Rockland/Westchester News, Aug. 14
The Trump administration has accelerated its purge of the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM), in what critics warn is a further step towards turning Voice of America and other public broadcasters into propaganda outlets. .. a controversial former radio talk show host had been hired as a senior adviser to USAGM leadership. A CNN investigation found that Frank Wuco had a record of outrageous insults and groundless claims. He called President Barack Obama “a Kenyan” referred to the Democratic congressional leader Nancy Pelosi as a “Nazi”, and claimed former CIA director John Brennan had converted to Islam ....
The appointments of the top two officials at the Department of Homeland Security violated federal law, the Government Accountability Office said on Friday.
GAO, which is an independent watchdog agency that reports to Congress, said that Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf and his deputy Kenneth Cuccinelli are serving under an invalid order of succession under the Vacancies Reform Act.
this is good and interesting and somewhat exposing of many of the Obama ecosystem blindspots, even in understanding one's own party https://t.co/PcoobwX7c8 via @AlxThomp— Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) August 14, 2020
If you are assaulted by a bad cop, no good cop is going to save you
MINNEAPOLIS — Newly released body-camera video from a third officer involved in George Floyd’s arrest captures for the first time the growing horror of onlookers who repeatedly pleaded with the officers to get off Floyd.
Michael Cohen has released the cover and a 3,700-word foreword from his upcoming tell-all book, "Disloyal."https://t.co/ngYtc1nNsI— Axios (@axios) August 13, 2020
This is an editorial by the WSJ's editorial board published on Monday evening. It includes a 3:26 minute video produced by them labeled "Progressives to Cities: Drop Dead" and Wonder Land: The ruin of major liberal cities by progressive policies is a significant political event which describes progressives basically attacking a lifestyle that liberals hold dear after the peaceful protests faded. It can be viewed without subscription. (I don't follow Newt, his retweet of their editorial just happened to turn up when I searched for "Portland protests". I am not surprised as this topic is red meat for him.)
Oregon State Police said they were withdrawing protection from Portland’s federal courthouse over frustration at a prosecutor’s decision not to indict many people arrested in protests there https://t.co/OXL4UAV8qm pic.twitter.com/BL3dOWLM1B— Reuters (@Reuters) August 14, 2020
Kyle Murphy was a senior analyst with the Defense Intelligence Agency
Speaking with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business Network on Thursday morning, Trump appeared to confirm that he opposes Democrats’ proposed funding for mail-in balloting and the U.S. Postal Service in order to make it more difficult to expand voting by mail.
“Now they need that money in order to make the post office work, so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” he said. “But if they don’t get those two items, that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting, because they’re not equipped to have it.”
courthouse closed again Thursday
By NBC 12 Newsroom | August 11, 2020 at 11:10 PM EDT - Updated August 12 at 8:42 PM
The president of the Federal Reserve of Minneapolis is calling for a 6-week lockdown to save lives and the economy.— NPR (@NPR) August 10, 2020
"I want us to get back to a robust economy as quickly as possible. This is much faster than allowing the virus to spread uncontrolled."
https://t.co/0zZezgneYo
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 12:09pm
me too! I am not going to bother even trying to interact with people if they can't see my facial expressions for maybe a whole year, I have quickly learned what a handicap wearing a mask is.
One could add a mask in crowds, keep it hanging around neck. But with a group of just a few people at safe distance you can drop the mask so you can communicate like humans used to.
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 12:43am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 8:21am
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 2:58pm
Twitter cracking down on QAnon:
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 8:50pm
Tammy Duckworth just askin':
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 9:25pm
what you said about immigrants on another thread someplace recently here
https://americancompass.org/immigrants-and-the-american-dream/
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 3:29am
Yes, for many this America now Is still a better choice.
Also, Gladwell speaks to the "best college" mirage with a story about a girl who loved science -animal biology specifically - from early on, who got into Brown as a Dream come true, and failed miserably competing with the best and the brightest - especially in organic chemistry (what my roommate's ať the "best" pre-med school in the country called "an easy C"). If she'd picked a school where she'd easily be among the best, "I'd still be in science", even if not Ivy League. If you have to take care of a relative, you pick the options that work best with that reality. Those Koreans and Indians running shops for 30 years see their kids grow up to opportunity (if not burned down). They compare themselves to the other immigrants, not Bill Gates. Maybe their kid could run Microsoft one day like CEO Satya Nadella - that's a good dream to hold onto. But daily life is daily life.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 3:43am
Story attracted me because I have heard this exact same thing from my sister-in-law:
except she has a twist: that that especially couldn't happen in Kenya to a woman. Heck, she basically thought former Yugoslavia offered better opportunity than Kenya, she ran away from home with an NGO she met to there first. To this day she goes on and on how awful her life would have been in Kenya, and she was from middle class there, her parents could afford to send her to a parochial school (which she describes as horrible too for women, like in 1940's Ireland or something.)
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 4:00am
and here ya go, just ran across it-2nd gen:
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 4:56am
And with thw "Doctor" title, almost no one will ever pay attention to what school she went to, what grades she got, etc. All our status-fucking in choosing schools Is a waste of time and a bonanza for unscrupulous grifters the whole industry round. Sure, at some level researching vaccines and cures it makes a difference. And Diploma Mills Are dangerous in this realm. But for the normal treatment most doctors do, more years familiarizing and continuously updating on the standard suites of ills and treatments is more useful than deepdives into arcane medicine.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 6:59am
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 10:10am
Holy shit. I am starting to think the plan is to push everyone over 50 into home imprisonment until death, preferably sooner rather than later from coronavirus as that will eat up less Social Security.
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 7:05pm
Boris is still trying to compete with the Donald: who be the bestest?
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 7:08pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 7:31pm
did someone mention property damage on another thread?
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 7:36pm
Seems I recall an Indian immigrant who'd lost 30 years of her life's work in someone woke's momentary fit of destruction, plus a Vietnamese mother-daughter team's loss of their pawn shop, but hey, take it to the man.
I'm normally loathe for Winnie Quotes, but "Democracy's the worst system except for all the others" kind of comes to mind. At least it generally evolves. Not sure where Mao's Great Leap Forward led.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/23/2020 - 1:42am
Some memes certainly do stand out here as evergreen for The Donald:
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 12:55am
She's prepared, she's concise, she's to the point. If only more journalists were this spot on.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 1:49am
THE WALL, OH THE HUMANITY! (or anti-humanity?) I read somewhere that people had already warned that a hurricane might cause this to happen to the privately funded section, and it is happening!
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 6:16pm
It was money better spent than buying more guns, or sending it in to the RNC or affiliates for plandemic ads or "Vote Trump! What Do You Have Left to Lose?"
by NCD on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 7:10pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/27/2020 - 1:33pm
legislators and lobbyists gone wild, race to insert claim for free money for everyone's pet project, you just gotta know the legislation drafters to get yours in there at the last minute:
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/27/2020 - 6:34pm
oh what a surprise NOT. Jared was that you?
Maggie Haberman retweeted & she knows his wants and desires.
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/27/2020 - 10:05pm
If you're looking for some laughs, check out the replies to this,. where Never Trumpers react to Trumpies going to level Douche-Con One and they venture guesses about "Brent Strongballs":
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/27/2020 - 10:44pm
You mentioned 3-dimensional chess elsewhere. I think Yglesis is not being facetious here, especially as he has had his own troubles with "libs" over time covering business news in the past.
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/27/2020 - 11:15pm
In this case isnt it just chess?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 1:31am
GOP: *Dems* made us halt RNC (nothing to do with Florida moving to #2 in infections, to be #1 by next week)
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2020/07/29/rnc_chair_dem_quar...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 8:05am
campaign meme:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 4:33pm
Opening up suits to Trump negligence & stupidity? Good luck with that. The "reasinable man" standard takes a beating.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 4:42pm
aha, methinks my inkling is right, seems poll tested:
a reminder that the Lincoln Project has put a target on Lindsey's back, he has to come up with some creative stuff.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 12:16am
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 11:07pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 11:26pm
wrong! protestin' on the streets is priority, about BLM and stuff.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 11:39pm
Your Mom called - said you didnt pack your lunch and be home early after school
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 11:48pm
Changing perspectives
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 2:12am
Deep Fakes: Rake it til You Make it
https://www.thedailybeast.com/inside-the-sick-hoax-coronavirus-death-roi...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 6:01am
Confirmed fake
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/08/twitter-account-embattled-metoos...
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/peteraldhous/bethann-mclaughlin-twitter-suspension-fake-covid-death
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 6:12pm
neato Uncle Joe gif
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 9:39pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 9:51pm
waaaaaah, mother!
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 10:06pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/06/2020 - 3:10pm
TikTok Data Apocalypse
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/06/2020 - 10:04pm
Cost of public legal docs win
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/06/2020 - 10:36pm
The End of Liberty / Falwell?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/08/2020 - 2:11am
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/08/2020 - 2:13am
Belarus goes tits up
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/09/2020 - 6:41pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/09/2020 - 7:14pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/09/2020 - 7:16pm
Who ya gonna believe? A trusted news source? Or your lying eyes?
Euronews: Belarus presidential election: Lukashenko gets 80% in preliminary results
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/09/2020 - 7:23pm
#Belarus continues this eve. Still disappointing the lukewarm headlines like "Some critics say irregularities". The press has abandoned Its ability to make critical real-time judgments - Its all opinion page now with a few facts thrown in for comfort.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 1:20am
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/09/2020 - 10:57pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 7:50am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 7:53am
newsmaking lineup for Bill Maher's Friday night show:
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 3:43pm