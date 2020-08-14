Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Michael Cohen has released the cover and a 3,700-word foreword from his upcoming tell-all book, "Disloyal."https://t.co/ngYtc1nNsI— Axios (@axios) August 13, 2020
This is an editorial by the WSJ's editorial board published on Monday evening. It includes a 3:26 minute video produced by them labeled "Progressives to Cities: Drop Dead" and Wonder Land: The ruin of major liberal cities by progressive policies is a significant political event which describes progressives basically attacking a lifestyle that liberals hold dear after the peaceful protests faded. It can be viewed without subscription. (I don't follow Newt, his retweet of their editorial just happened to turn up when I searched for "Portland protests". I am not surprised as this topic is red meat for him.)
Oregon State Police said they were withdrawing protection from Portland’s federal courthouse over frustration at a prosecutor’s decision not to indict many people arrested in protests there https://t.co/OXL4UAV8qm pic.twitter.com/BL3dOWLM1B— Reuters (@Reuters) August 14, 2020
Kyle Murphy was a senior analyst with the Defense Intelligence Agency
Speaking with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business Network on Thursday morning, Trump appeared to confirm that he opposes Democrats’ proposed funding for mail-in balloting and the U.S. Postal Service in order to make it more difficult to expand voting by mail.
“Now they need that money in order to make the post office work, so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” he said. “But if they don’t get those two items, that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting, because they’re not equipped to have it.”
courthouse closed again Thursday
By NBC 12 Newsroom | August 11, 2020 at 11:10 PM EDT - Updated August 12 at 8:42 PM
The president of the Federal Reserve of Minneapolis is calling for a 6-week lockdown to save lives and the economy.— NPR (@NPR) August 10, 2020
"I want us to get back to a robust economy as quickly as possible. This is much faster than allowing the virus to spread uncontrolled."
Update: Since Coronavirus arrived, 211,000 more Americans have died than would in a normal year. https://t.co/el2F4irjhD pic.twitter.com/UZ8Vsvqv1l— Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) August 12, 2020
De Blasio: Threat of 22,000 layoffs is 'painfully real' https://t.co/A1G5fbRmvx— Erin Durkin (@erinmdurkin) August 12, 2020
Pro-cop groups sue Mayor de Blasio for denying Blue Lives Matter mural https://t.co/Yv3Yn5nR3o pic.twitter.com/DWX9A9oNac— New York Post (@nypost) August 11, 2020
An example of a mental illness case becoming a death sentence, and while unarmed when tased, the cops were called because he threatened a neighbor with a sword and first appeared to the cops wearing not just the sword but a gladiators' outfit. Seems to me too many of them just keep tasing like idiots out of fear whenever a strong man reacts to pain with vigor.
KKK ‘President’ Sentenced to Six Years for Driving Through Group of Black Lives Matter Protestershttps://t.co/JbsoBW8S1x pic.twitter.com/9RXfyTcupF— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) August 12, 2020
By Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor (bio copied in first comment)
“Black electoral success has not translated into qualitative improvements in black life.” https://t.co/1HfxGUPOxk— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) August 12, 2020
This is an INCREDIBLE thread. Wow. Just stunning work by the NYT China team and colleagues. https://t.co/qM8zfDIfe1— B. Allen-Ebrahimian (@BethanyAllenEbr) August 12, 2020
Wow! The Bible burning story in Portland that was spread all over by far-righters and conservative media was actually Russian propaganda. Idiots! https://t.co/fhc9WszI8N— Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) August 12, 2020
He's started tweeting about it too. Has 449K followers, so any big news he breaks there would get reported
