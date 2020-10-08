Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Belarus upheaval continued from here: http://dagblog.com/comment/286766#comment-286766
US gov's Anti-immigrant racket here: http://dagblog.com/comment/286798#comment-286798
This is an editorial by the WSJ's editorial board published on Monday evening. It includes a 3:26 minute video produced by them labeled "Progressives to Cities: Drop Dead" and Wonder Land: The ruin of major liberal cities by progressive policies is a significant political event which describes progressives basically attacking a lifestyle that liberals hold dear after the peaceful protests faded. It can be viewed without subscription. (I don't follow Newt, his retweet of their editorial just happened to turn up when I searched for "Portland protests". I am not surprised as this topic is red meat for him.)
Oregon State Police said they were withdrawing protection from Portland’s federal courthouse over frustration at a prosecutor’s decision not to indict many people arrested in protests there https://t.co/OXL4UAV8qm pic.twitter.com/BL3dOWLM1B— Reuters (@Reuters) August 14, 2020
Kyle Murphy was a senior analyst with the Defense Intelligence Agency
Speaking with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business Network on Thursday morning, Trump appeared to confirm that he opposes Democrats’ proposed funding for mail-in balloting and the U.S. Postal Service in order to make it more difficult to expand voting by mail.
“Now they need that money in order to make the post office work, so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” he said. “But if they don’t get those two items, that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting, because they’re not equipped to have it.”
courthouse closed again Thursday
By NBC 12 Newsroom | August 11, 2020 at 11:10 PM EDT - Updated August 12 at 8:42 PM
The president of the Federal Reserve of Minneapolis is calling for a 6-week lockdown to save lives and the economy.— NPR (@NPR) August 10, 2020
"I want us to get back to a robust economy as quickly as possible. This is much faster than allowing the virus to spread uncontrolled."
https://t.co/0zZezgneYo
Update: Since Coronavirus arrived, 211,000 more Americans have died than would in a normal year. https://t.co/el2F4irjhD pic.twitter.com/UZ8Vsvqv1l— Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) August 12, 2020
De Blasio: Threat of 22,000 layoffs is 'painfully real' https://t.co/A1G5fbRmvx— Erin Durkin (@erinmdurkin) August 12, 2020
Pro-cop groups sue Mayor de Blasio for denying Blue Lives Matter mural https://t.co/Yv3Yn5nR3o pic.twitter.com/DWX9A9oNac— New York Post (@nypost) August 11, 2020
An example of a mental illness case becoming a death sentence, and while unarmed when tased, the cops were called because he threatened a neighbor with a sword and first appeared to the cops wearing not just the sword but a gladiators' outfit. Seems to me too many of them just keep tasing like idiots out of fear whenever a strong man reacts to pain with vigor.
KKK ‘President’ Sentenced to Six Years for Driving Through Group of Black Lives Matter Protestershttps://t.co/JbsoBW8S1x pic.twitter.com/9RXfyTcupF— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) August 12, 2020
By Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor (bio copied in first comment)
“Black electoral success has not translated into qualitative improvements in black life.” https://t.co/1HfxGUPOxk— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) August 12, 2020
This is an INCREDIBLE thread. Wow. Just stunning work by the NYT China team and colleagues. https://t.co/qM8zfDIfe1— B. Allen-Ebrahimian (@BethanyAllenEbr) August 12, 2020
Wow! The Bible burning story in Portland that was spread all over by far-righters and conservative media was actually Russian propaganda. Idiots! https://t.co/fhc9WszI8N— Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) August 12, 2020
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), a first-term progressive, soundly defeated her primary challenger, attorney Antone Melton-Meaux, on Tuesday.
Melton-Meaux’s bid was one of the best-funded primary challenges against an incumbent progressive elected official in some time. As of late July, his campaign ― and outside groups supportive of his candidacy ― had spent over $6 million on electing him and unseating Omar. Omar approximately matched him in direct campaign spending, but fell well shy in outside support.
In the end, though, it wasn’t even close. The race was called in Omar’s favor less than 90 minutes after polls closed, handing her an 18-point win with almost 99% of the votes counted.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 5:42pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 5:57pm
Heart of Darkness
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 8:38am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 12:55am
So who should we be rootin' for PP? Real question.
by A Guy Called LULU on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 1:42am
Says something about you
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jul/26/belarus-svetlana-tikhanovskaya-unseat-alexander-lukashenko
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 2:05am
Svetlana forced statement?
(Husband's a prisoner)
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 6:29am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 6:35am
Russia/Belarus pretend protecting Svetlana from assassination, forced her out of country.
https://ukrainetoday.org/2020/08/10/the-kgb-of-belarus-announced-the-prevention-of-the-assassination-attempt-on-svetlana-tikhanovskaya/
https://interfax.com/newsroom/top-stories/69519/
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 10:29am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 12:11pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 12:12pm
Is really not too much to ask to just not show support?
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 1:54pm
Trump's campaign manager Manafort was a corrupt political fixer who helped literally lock up Yulia Tymoshenko. Trump Is notorious for hating strong women, such as recalling our Ukrainian Ambassador So he could extoet the Ukrainian president. Trump and Lukashenko would be soulmates, if they had souls. Expect nothing good from him.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 4:49pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 1:58pm
Interesting to see callout of lefty hypocrisy here, have seen a couple of other tweets like this:
The whole world gets all agitated by George Floyd, I guess because it is the fall of hope if the U.S. isn't perfect? Same with Hong Kong, lots of interest in that because it was a "first world" beacon?
No one even mentions Syria and Venezuela anymore, it's like they are truly lost cause, just write them off? Lebanon, eh, they were created to suffer?
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 2:11pm
Floyd caught fire because he was the 3rd black abuse video to hit in May (some Breonna and Aubrey developments). Hong Kong was a British colony. When 3000 Parisian died in a heatwave in 2005, it was the conservative thing to laugh about it. A bomb scare on a bridge in Baghdad caused 200 people to be trampled or leap to their death - And barely made Western news. Yes, we're insular bastards.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 4:59pm
Lithuania's minister of foreign affairs:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 12:02pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 12:19am
he is citing behavior somewhat different from like, Portland:
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 12:42am