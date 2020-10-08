    Trump and the Evangelicals

    By rmrd0000 on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 2:24pm |

    NYT article on why Trump captures the Evangelical vote.

    Non-Evangelicals don't understand Evangelicals 

    Evangelicals don't understand non-Evangelicals 

    Evangelicals will do anything to say in power

    Non-Evangelicals are trying to engage in a "fair" fight

    Evangelicals did not support Mr. Trump in spite of who he is. They supported him because of who he is, and because of who they are. He is their protector, the bully who is on their side, the one who offered safety amid their fears that their country as they know it, and their place in it, is changing, and changing quickly. White straight married couples with children who go to church regularly are no longer the American mainstream. An entire way of life, one in which their values were dominant, could be headed for extinction. And Mr. Trump offered to restore them to power, as though they have not been in power all along.


    https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/09/us/evangelicals-trump-christianity.html?action=click&module=Top%20Stories&pgtype=Homepage

    He Is Risen!!?!

    Who say there are no second Acts in politics (where all the mumbo jumbo talking in tongues takes place), or even 1st Acts:

    2 until the day he was taken up to heaven, after giving instructions through the Holy Spirit to the apostles he had chosen. 

    3 After his suffering, he presented himself to them and gave many convincing proofs that he was alive.


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 8:03am

