An example of a mental illness case becoming a death sentence, and while unarmed when tased, the cops were called because he threatened a neighbor with a sword and first appeared to the cops wearing not just the sword but a gladiators' outfit. Seems to me too many of them just keep tasing like idiots out of fear whenever a strong man reacts to pain with vigor.
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), a first-term progressive, soundly defeated her primary challenger, attorney Antone Melton-Meaux, on Tuesday.
Melton-Meaux’s bid was one of the best-funded primary challenges against an incumbent progressive elected official in some time. As of late July, his campaign ― and outside groups supportive of his candidacy ― had spent over $6 million on electing him and unseating Omar. Omar approximately matched him in direct campaign spending, but fell well shy in outside support.
In the end, though, it wasn’t even close. The race was called in Omar’s favor less than 90 minutes after polls closed, handing her an 18-point win with almost 99% of the votes counted.
“Even as pundits point to Arizona’s diversity as the reason for its increased competitiveness, the reality is that it’s the state’s sizable contingent of suburban white voters that turned the onetime conservative stronghold into a Biden-friendly state.”https://t.co/cRPTNPxv4X
Comments
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 4:38pm
all you have to do is subtract 75% of restaurant workers, no mass entertainment and sporting events work, no wedding industry, no party industry, lots of office janitorial work curtailed, and tons of other things I can't think of, those things not starting to revive until fall 2021. A miraculous vaccine coming out by late 2020 does not mean everyone gets it right away, it means summer 2021 if we are miraculously lucky
I used to think: well worse comes to worse, I can always get work as a waitress, I am good at it. Not any more. The mind boggles at the ramifications.
This is one main reason protesting about something else besides where income is going to come from has really irritated me. Now is not the time to prioritize what they were prioritizing, it strikes me as illogical hysteria clear and simple. (And boredom for some of the kiddies as I have noted.)
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 5:11pm
something on the teevee just reminded me I forgot about the entire travel & hospitality industry, it's like they are so far gone we have forgotten about them. Everything from hotel maids to luggage handlers to air stewards to train & subway maintenance @ like 25% employment of the past until a vaccine.
One winner: carmakers, car sales are up. So anything to do with travel by car will help with some jobs. Parking attendants if it's somewhere people want to car.
They are talking on NY1 on how 25,000 hotel rooms will never come back. Guy says partly due to overbuilding before coronavirus, 60% of recently built hotels in Brooklyn are now homeless shelters, they never had the customers to begin with.
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 7:29pm
medical providers, believe it or not:
Not just hospitals for elective work. Also think physical therapists, massage therapists, dermatology clinics, dentists and dental hygienists, optometrists, annual checkups.... Things I myself have put off because of the risk, so have so many others.
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 5:22pm