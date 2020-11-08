Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
She was my best hope for the ticket. One exceptionally smart, quick witted and tough woman you would be thankful to have your team.
Update: Since Coronavirus arrived, 211,000 more Americans have died than would in a normal year. https://t.co/el2F4irjhD pic.twitter.com/UZ8Vsvqv1l— Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) August 12, 2020
De Blasio: Threat of 22,000 layoffs is 'painfully real' https://t.co/A1G5fbRmvx— Erin Durkin (@erinmdurkin) August 12, 2020
Pro-cop groups sue Mayor de Blasio for denying Blue Lives Matter mural https://t.co/Yv3Yn5nR3o pic.twitter.com/DWX9A9oNac— New York Post (@nypost) August 11, 2020
An example of a mental illness case becoming a death sentence, and while unarmed when tased, the cops were called because he threatened a neighbor with a sword and first appeared to the cops wearing not just the sword but a gladiators' outfit. Seems to me too many of them just keep tasing like idiots out of fear whenever a strong man reacts to pain with vigor.
KKK ‘President’ Sentenced to Six Years for Driving Through Group of Black Lives Matter Protestershttps://t.co/JbsoBW8S1x pic.twitter.com/9RXfyTcupF— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) August 12, 2020
By Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor (bio copied in first comment)
“Black electoral success has not translated into qualitative improvements in black life.” https://t.co/1HfxGUPOxk— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) August 12, 2020
This is an INCREDIBLE thread. Wow. Just stunning work by the NYT China team and colleagues. https://t.co/qM8zfDIfe1— B. Allen-Ebrahimian (@BethanyAllenEbr) August 12, 2020
Wow! The Bible burning story in Portland that was spread all over by far-righters and conservative media was actually Russian propaganda. Idiots! https://t.co/fhc9WszI8N— Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) August 12, 2020
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), a first-term progressive, soundly defeated her primary challenger, attorney Antone Melton-Meaux, on Tuesday.
Melton-Meaux’s bid was one of the best-funded primary challenges against an incumbent progressive elected official in some time. As of late July, his campaign ― and outside groups supportive of his candidacy ― had spent over $6 million on electing him and unseating Omar. Omar approximately matched him in direct campaign spending, but fell well shy in outside support.
In the end, though, it wasn’t even close. The race was called in Omar’s favor less than 90 minutes after polls closed, handing her an 18-point win with almost 99% of the votes counted.
“Even as pundits point to Arizona’s diversity as the reason for its increased competitiveness, the reality is that it’s the state’s sizable contingent of suburban white voters that turned the onetime conservative stronghold into a Biden-friendly state.”https://t.co/cRPTNPxv4X— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) August 12, 2020
Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has faced condemnation from House Republican leaders for creating racist Facebook videos and embracing QAnon conspiracy theories, has won the runoff for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.
They simply close down and never show up in bankruptcy tallies. More than half of owners are worried their firm won’t survive
Tragic: Small businesses are disappearing by the thousands, and the drag on the economy from these failures could be huge https://t.co/ZAvDBDZhhF via @business
The COVID-19 crisis has wiped out nearly half of Black small businesses https://t.co/RTflhz6QtY— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 11, 2020
Chomsky believes in incremental change, who knew?
For me, the case for a grudging vote for Joe Biden has been about fascism.
Noam Chomsky gave me another way to think about it. Biden isn't an ideologue for plutocracy. It's his absence of ideology that defines him.
So he can be pressured.
Do you agree? https://t.co/wgdVEU7AXF
Comments
Some interesting reactions
(the lefties are out in force on Twitter, as "Tulsi" is trending, also I see some Trump fans posting Tulsi vs. Kamala as well)
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 9:31pm
p.s.Glenn Greenwald retweeted the AIPAC video tweet above and then this as well:
I think the Kamala choice may be Joe's "sister souljah moment", and it's convenient as it allows him to be nice understanding Uncle Joe and she can be the tough guy.?
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 9:40pm
I did not know of the donations of which Seth speaks.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 9:42pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 3:53am
note that the "top cop" article was first published Aug. 9 before the announcement, but has been updated on Aug. 11
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 3:55am
excerpt
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 6:45am
Some very twisted prognostication along these lines of "which side is she really on?"
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 6:02pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 8:34am
"My mother understood very well she was raising two black daughters. She knew that her adopted homeland would see Maya and me as black girls, and she was determined to make sure we would grow into confident black women," she wrote.
https://www.bbc.com/news/election-us-2020-53745141
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 9:06am
here we go, there were busy bee interns working on oppo research on all the gals for weeks, ready to go no matter what, here's what Dinesh has on Kamala already:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 9:01am
and here's a quick sampling of various rapid war room stuff:
Personally, I don't think that the :"she's a flaming liberal, not a moderate" is going to work as well here as with Hillary, but I could be wrong, it's just my gut feeling.
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 9:07am
Liz Cheney:
first two replies I see to her are fun
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 9:40am
Health insurance still flies as a campaign topic?
You'd think mismanaging a health crisis to 5-10 million infected, a few hundred thousand dead would kinda take away the healthcare mojo. I mean, what good's having decent job-funded healthcare when your whole block is trying to infect you?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 10:10am
Not only that, tons of people are losing that employer funded health insurance along with their jobs.Lots of emergency sign-ups for Obamacare. And them that don't do the latter ASAP may be surprised at how little any version of gummint (state, local health, federal) is actually clearly picking up the tab for coronavirus related testing and related. Providers send bills to the patient whenever there's a question about who is going to pay and in the end, the patient is responsible for trying to get any other parties to pay for it.
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 10:19am
Yeah, relaxing on you to supply the gory details. What me worry, Ive got socialist Europe care. We even know how to sew and wear masks.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 11:12am
Psst - Trump was born in Jamaica - pass it on.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 4:56pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 12:04pm
Oh my, enjoy.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 1:39pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 12:20pm
dazed and confused talking points! rattled!
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 12:29pm
I imagine Mother is knitting Mike a special jock strap for the debates.
by moat on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 1:41pm
In a news conference still going on right after the Biden/Harris formal announcement, Drumpf is babbling memes nonsensically, running off in all directions, nearly stream of consciousness, inbetween reading text in his worst sing songy depressed grade schooler voice
The local NY news station "NY1" is broadcasting it and I had that on in the background.
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 6:13pm
Let the contrast begin.
All i care about anymore is the return of the English language. We have to start somewhere.
by moat on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 6:36pm
a realistic goal!
You made me think of how Dr. Zhivago made it through all variety of hellish situations just falling back on fancy poetry.
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 6:52pm
That scene in the movie where the Doctor finds the ink and paper in the drawer is my favorite part.
The rest of the production was an attempt to give meaning to that moment.
by moat on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 7:10pm
I like that scene too. Right before he writes the poem (it is the poem that is a paen to Lara) Lara is spooked by wolves howling at the moon and she says something like oh Yuri what a terrible time to be alive! And I thought I could never truly understand until 2020 came about, that is...
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 7:19pm