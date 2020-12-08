Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
An example of a mental illness case becoming a death sentence, and while unarmed when tased, the cops were called because he threatened a neighbor with a sword and first appeared to the cops wearing not just the sword but a gladiators' outfit. Seems to me too many of them just keep tasing like idiots out of fear whenever a strong man reacts to pain with vigor.
Do Greek lives matter? As noted elsewhere, cops kill a lot of white suspects and innocents too - more by numbers than blacks even though less by percent. But this sadistic killing will also go unpunished, and no organization will lead protests for a "privileged" white man, no national dialogue will take place over mental illness and abuse of the disabled.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 4:27pm
The debate is already taking place
https://www.greeknewsonline.com/gianaris-and-constantinidis-condemn-the-death-of-george-zapantis/
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 5:08pm
*Protests*. *National* dialogue. Of course Greeks talk to Greeks.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 5:25pm
like I said over here.
Is the problem sometimes racism? Of course! But not exclusively. One problem (racism) is not the same as the other (police and authoritarian abuse.)
It got all mashed together in worldwide mass hysteria. Hysteria in solidarity against and fear of bullying. While perhaps the biggest pandemic of all times is going on causing tremendous contraction of the global economy and only the very wealthy are safe from the ramifications.
It's been known to happen, i.e., sackcloth and ashes religious movements targeting sin during The Plague. A perfect storm. Not a logical way to proceed to solve crises. Supposed to be "all hands on deck". Trump/Russia divisiveness wins again. Two months wasted protesting on the streets, what exactly? Lives matter. No kidding. Again: pandemic.
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 5:43pm
The goal of the protests is to change policies. The religious leader attended BLM protests, the city council changed policy.
The national dialogue on mental illness being handled by police is already underway.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 6:12pm
Edit to add:
In the nationally publicized homicides, the elements appeared to be a community that didn't trust, the police, local activists who mobilized the community because they didn't trust the police, and local politicians who didn't trust the police.
Here we have a politician telling us what has been done to prevent a future similar occurrence.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 6:36pm
Is all a sideshow much ado about the way things used to be.
What don't you get about coronavirus meaning many taxpayers leaving big cities and taxpaying businesses closing in the midst of massive budget deficits already--not to mention looting together with customers leaving causing luxury stores to leave.
What that means: back to cities being impoverished ghettoes with only poor mostly unemployed citizens providing no tax income for the cities, who will be lucky to have garbage collection and firemen and rudimentary schools much less social services and a decent police force! This is all fiddling while Rome burns. We are in a totally different world than 2019.
There will be NO new social services in big cities. They will be lucky if they have services at all, as there will be few left to pay for them. At minimum, St. Louis and Milwaukee everywhere.
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 7:11pm