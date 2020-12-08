Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
An example of a mental illness case becoming a death sentence, and while unarmed when tased, the cops were called because he threatened a neighbor with a sword and first appeared to the cops wearing not just the sword but a gladiators' outfit. Seems to me too many of them just keep tasing like idiots out of fear whenever a strong man reacts to pain with vigor.
Do Greek lives matter? As noted elsewhere, cops kill a lot of white suspects and innocents too - more by numbers than blacks even though less by percent. But this sadistic killing will also go unpunished, and no organization will lead protests for a "privileged" white man, no national dialogue will take place over mental illness and abuse of the disabled.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 4:27pm
The debate is already taking place
https://www.greeknewsonline.com/gianaris-and-constantinidis-condemn-the-death-of-george-zapantis/
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 5:08pm
*Protests*. *National* dialogue. Of course Greeks talk to Greeks.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 5:25pm