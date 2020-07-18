Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
[Part I is here, from June 13 to July 16]
Announcing Operation Grant! Together with @ProjectLincoln we are expanding our campaign against Trump to Ohio.— Republican Voters Against Trump (@RVAT2020) July 17, 2020
If Trump wants to win Ohio, he will have to fight for it.
Airing on TV in Cincinnati, starting today: "It's OK To Change Your Mind, Ohio. We Did." pic.twitter.com/yXYgUaKqvE
Pro-cop groups sue Mayor de Blasio for denying Blue Lives Matter mural https://t.co/Yv3Yn5nR3o pic.twitter.com/DWX9A9oNac— New York Post (@nypost) August 11, 2020
An example of a mental illness case becoming a death sentence, and while unarmed when tased, the cops were called because he threatened a neighbor with a sword and first appeared to the cops wearing not just the sword but a gladiators' outfit. Seems to me too many of them just keep tasing like idiots out of fear whenever a strong man reacts to pain with vigor.
KKK ‘President’ Sentenced to Six Years for Driving Through Group of Black Lives Matter Protestershttps://t.co/JbsoBW8S1x pic.twitter.com/9RXfyTcupF— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) August 12, 2020
By Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor (bio copied in first comment)
“Black electoral success has not translated into qualitative improvements in black life.” https://t.co/1HfxGUPOxk— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) August 12, 2020
This is an INCREDIBLE thread. Wow. Just stunning work by the NYT China team and colleagues. https://t.co/qM8zfDIfe1— B. Allen-Ebrahimian (@BethanyAllenEbr) August 12, 2020
Wow! The Bible burning story in Portland that was spread all over by far-righters and conservative media was actually Russian propaganda. Idiots! https://t.co/fhc9WszI8N— Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) August 12, 2020
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), a first-term progressive, soundly defeated her primary challenger, attorney Antone Melton-Meaux, on Tuesday.
Melton-Meaux’s bid was one of the best-funded primary challenges against an incumbent progressive elected official in some time. As of late July, his campaign ― and outside groups supportive of his candidacy ― had spent over $6 million on electing him and unseating Omar. Omar approximately matched him in direct campaign spending, but fell well shy in outside support.
In the end, though, it wasn’t even close. The race was called in Omar’s favor less than 90 minutes after polls closed, handing her an 18-point win with almost 99% of the votes counted.
“Even as pundits point to Arizona’s diversity as the reason for its increased competitiveness, the reality is that it’s the state’s sizable contingent of suburban white voters that turned the onetime conservative stronghold into a Biden-friendly state.”https://t.co/cRPTNPxv4X— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) August 12, 2020
Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has faced condemnation from House Republican leaders for creating racist Facebook videos and embracing QAnon conspiracy theories, has won the runoff for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.
They simply close down and never show up in bankruptcy tallies. More than half of owners are worried their firm won’t survive
Tragic: Small businesses are disappearing by the thousands, and the drag on the economy from these failures could be huge https://t.co/ZAvDBDZhhF via @business
The COVID-19 crisis has wiped out nearly half of Black small businesses https://t.co/RTflhz6QtY— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 11, 2020
She was my best hope for the ticket. One exceptionally smart, quick witted and tough woman you would be thankful to have your team.
Chomsky believes in incremental change, who knew?
For me, the case for a grudging vote for Joe Biden has been about fascism.
Noam Chomsky gave me another way to think about it. Biden isn't an ideologue for plutocracy. It's his absence of ideology that defines him.
So he can be pressured.
Do you agree? https://t.co/wgdVEU7AXF
Tressa Clements pressed her hand to the ICU window and spoke through her tears.
“Baby girl, I pray to God you would wake up,” she said to her child, lashed to a ventilator. “I want you to wake up.”
That was Sunday evening — the penultimate day of Saferia Johnson’s life. Johnson, an inmate at the women’s work camp at Coleman Federal Correctional Complex in Sumter County, died the next morning, just after 10.
The cause: COVID-19. She was 36.
Johnson, a nonviolent inmate with two young sons, had petitioned the prison for compassionate release on home confinement. The prison had rejected the request, which are at the discretion of the warden, subject to certain conditions.
Endless Mayfly is a network of fake organizations and personalities tied to Iran.
A recent series of posts suggested the the Trump administration would test a COVID vaccine on black people without their knowledge
When the fake account was pulled, another showed up alleging that removing the (fake) account proved that there was an attempt to hide the truth from the black community
In the case of the fake COVID vaccine story, the WHO was spoofed.
Endless Mayfly also spoofed news sites like CNN and HuffPost
In one case, Endless Mayfly attacked a critic of Iran who was later assassinated.
The only personal defense is due diligence to verify the source of a story you find on the internets or social media.
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 9:22pm
I wonder about any catch-22's on this one, even bothering to go there. Because the irony is:policing borders has all of a sudden become extremely important allover the world This tweet by my New Zealand friend (who is very liberal p.c., socialist, and empathetic to concerns of the woke) reminded me of that:
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 12:31am
Who wants to go to the US now? Its toxic & deadly & bloody expensive.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 4:26am
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 12:11am
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 9:26am
Interesting how they handle the "day late and a dollar short" bullshitting when he does it:
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 4:28pm
seems rather confident that things are going well:
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 12:27am
Headline @ The Guardian U.S. version right now Trump's vow to send federal officers to US cities is election ploy, critics say
Opponents warn of grave threat to civil liberties as observers say president seeks to build ‘law and order’ credentials
I am really literally begging people to at minimum to stop saying the skyrocketing crime rate in blue cities doesn't matter and "black on black crime doesn't matter". You'll be so sorry with the results of doing that. It's going to get worse if the economy gets worse and anarchists masquerading as BLM, cops feeling dissed, the GOP is successful at not furnishing enough aid. In all kinds of ways, including the cities and states going bankrupt. Remember those movies about "the Bronx is burnin'"in the 1970's--multitudes of same.
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 3:25am
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 2:36pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 3:10pm
etc.....
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 8:15pm
Every May I visit my parents in Florida. I thought I'd be able to go in the fall. We could have gotten the virus under control by then, but now I have no idea when I can go. They're both 90. They could die before I visit again
by ocean-kat on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 9:09pm
Not an ad but an op-ed in USA Today by "Radio Free Tom" which I find intriguing in some points and want to plop it somewhere I can find it:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 6:04pm
they are passing around exciting gossip:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 10:16pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 10:48pm
how to further drive him nuts:
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/27/2020 - 7:28pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 8:39am
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 7:57pm
This makes me think of how overall, the big difference between these guys and most Dem political operatives is how they give off confidence that just can't be ruffled. And humor, a sense of humor that goes with that, wicked but at the same time, laid back. Where the enemy is a weak loser to be ridiculed, always. Very little "outrage". About the only Dem operative I can think of of the top of my head that is like them is James Carville. But even he does the "outraged" thing once in a while.
Most Dem operatives are always projecting being a victim of unfairness or worried about tippy toeing around different sensitivities of different identity groups.Among other things, the latter makes one look insincere, doing self-censoring so as not to offend anyone makes one just look like an insincere panderer.
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 9:50pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 11:13pm
New one is personal insults and ridicule aimed at his narcissism:
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 7:38pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 11:35pm
Deserves an award for video editing:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 1:15am
They caught him farting on-mic a few months back - wonder if that's his... captured for posterity?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 9:23pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 9:16pm
Accept no substitutes
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 9:31pm
New group in category!
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 9:47pm
new one aimed at Trump voters:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/08/2020 - 8:46pm
they are just so smart:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 9:44am