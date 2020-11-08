Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
George Conway Believes thread
Okay, I give up. I’m throwing in the towel.— George Conway (@gtconway3d) February 5, 2020
I believe the president. And I believe in the president.
We must all believe.
Please click and recite with me: https://t.co/Fd6ciish8Y
She was my best hope for the ticket. One exceptionally smart, quick witted and tough woman you would be thankful to have your team.
Chomsky believes in incremental change, who knew?
For me, the case for a grudging vote for Joe Biden has been about fascism.
Noam Chomsky gave me another way to think about it. Biden isn't an ideologue for plutocracy. It's his absence of ideology that defines him.
So he can be pressured.
Do you agree? https://t.co/wgdVEU7AXF
Tressa Clements pressed her hand to the ICU window and spoke through her tears.
“Baby girl, I pray to God you would wake up,” she said to her child, lashed to a ventilator. “I want you to wake up.”
That was Sunday evening — the penultimate day of Saferia Johnson’s life. Johnson, an inmate at the women’s work camp at Coleman Federal Correctional Complex in Sumter County, died the next morning, just after 10.
The cause: COVID-19. She was 36.
Johnson, a nonviolent inmate with two young sons, had petitioned the prison for compassionate release on home confinement. The prison had rejected the request, which are at the discretion of the warden, subject to certain conditions.
Endless Mayfly is a network of fake organizations and personalities tied to Iran.
A recent series of posts suggested the the Trump administration would test a COVID vaccine on black people without their knowledge
When the fake account was pulled, another showed up alleging that removing the (fake) account proved that there was an attempt to hide the truth from the black community
In the case of the fake COVID vaccine story, the WHO was spoofed.
Endless Mayfly also spoofed news sites like CNN and HuffPost
In one case, Endless Mayfly attacked a critic of Iran who was later assassinated.
The only personal defense is due diligence to verify the source of a story you find on the internets or social media.
A clear danger to society
Whistleblower Steven Schrage reveals what America should have known all along – Russiagate was both crime and farce
When Paul Taylor, a former police officer, use-of-force training instructor, and now a criminologist at the University of Colorado Denver, found out that the 911 dispatch information about Rice had been wrong, he decided to run an experiment
Taylor put 300 police officers representing 18 agencies in two states through an interactive firearms training simulator. All the officers were told about a “possible trespass in progress.” Then some were told that the “subject appears to be holding a gun” and others that the “subject appears to be talking on a cellphone.”
In anticipation of President Trump’s loss in November, there is a cottage industry of speculation about the fate of the post-Trump Republican Party. The New York Times’s David Brooks pines for a Republican Party without racism, anti-government animus or unbridled faith in free markets.
The sheriff in a Nevada town threatened a local library telling librarians that they should not call 911 if they went ahead with a program supporting BLM
MINDEN, Nev. — Several dozen Black Lives Matter demonstrators at a weekend protest in rural Nevada were greeted by a far larger group of counterdemonstrators, including some bearing military-style weapons and tactical gear, but a sheriff who had made controversial remarks earlier about the racial justice movement reported no arrests or serious incidents.
Several Black City Council members have lashed out at progressives, comparing calls to defund the police to “colonization” and “political gentrification.”
A good read from @JeffCMays on the politics of defunding the police, and the Black lawmakers in New York City who helped derail that push here. https://t.co/gBnDugjHou
On Friday, L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies gave us a picture-perfect example of why many Black people would rather avoid the police even when we need their help: They pulled their guns on a group of Black teenagers in Santa Clarita, Calif., who were reportedly being attacked by a homeless man with a knife.
In video footage of the incident taken by bystanders, officers can be seen pointing guns and rifles at the teens, even as onlookers try repeatedly to tell them the boys they’re aiming at are actually the victims of the violence they were called to protect against. An officer can be heard shouting at them to “get away from me” while ignoring their pleas for him and other officers to stop pointing their guns at the terrified teens.
13/One disadvantage of cities is higher crime. For decades, violence fell in U.S. cities. But that trend could now be reversing, for reasons not yet well-understood.https://t.co/y5LNWVyNRZ— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) August 10, 2020
AUGUST 9, 2020 3:29 PM EDT
Chris Wise didn’t plan on showing up to Black Lives Matter protests as a medic when he first started attending Portland’s demonstrations in the wake of George Floyd’s death. That changed when he kept seeing people getting hurt — in particular, a young woman who was hit in the face with a piece of shrapnel. Seeing her wounds, he realized that he needed to start coming out with medical supplies. “When you can help somebody, I feel like you kind of have a moral obligation to help somebody. You can’t see stuff and just ignore it,” he says.
Street medics in Portland and around the country—many of whom are activists themselves—have been injured by law enforcement and arrested amid the chaos as they perform their duties.
Trending on Twitter #ChicagoRiots
@ Fox 6 Now Milwaukee, 1 day ago
MILWAUKEE - A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was sentenced to one-and-a-half years in prison for the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Raven Coley, a mother of four young children, near 23rd and Kilbourn on Feb. 4.
Deonte Wilkins pleaded guilty to one count of homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon on June 23. In total Wilkins' sentence spans four years -- up to two-and-half-years of that sentence may be served as extended supervision. He was and given credit for 17 days served.
Got me thinking, though, that a lot of Trump fans like Trump precisely because he doesn't believe anyone else, only himself, and they like that mindset. They don't care if in his case it's because of narcissistic disorder, maybe alls the better that he has it. In general, though, they like the individualist ethos.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 2:39pm