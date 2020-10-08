    Belarus Thread

    By PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 10:35am

    Belarus upheaval continued from here: http://dagblog.com/comment/286766#comment-286766

    US gov's Anti-immigrant racket here: http://dagblog.com/comment/286798#comment-286798

     

    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 5:42pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 5:57pm

    Heart of Darkness


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 8:38am


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 12:55am

    So who should we be rootin' for PP?   Real question. 


    by A Guy Called LULU on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 1:42am

    Says something about you

    https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jul/26/belarus-svetlana-tikhanovskaya-unseat-alexander-lukashenko


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 2:05am

    Svetlana forced statement?

    (Husband's a prisoner)


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 6:29am


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 6:35am

    Russia/Belarus pretend protecting Svetlana from assassination, forced her out of country.

    https://ukrainetoday.org/2020/08/10/the-kgb-of-belarus-announced-the-prevention-of-the-assassination-attempt-on-svetlana-tikhanovskaya/

    https://interfax.com/newsroom/top-stories/69519/


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 10:29am


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 12:11pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 12:12pm

    Is really not too much to ask to just not show support?


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 1:54pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 1:58pm

    Interesting to see callout of lefty hypocrisy here, have seen a couple of other tweets like this:

    people seem to care about police brutality only when it's happening in developed contries like America

    but when it's countries like Poland, Belarus, Mexico and Lebanon you all pretend you don't see it

    ACAB is an international issue

    ALL cops EVERYWHERE are bastards https://t.co/mMsed1UIvY

    — polina (@antiieess) August 10, 2020

    The whole world gets all agitated by George Floyd, I guess because it is the fall of hope if the U.S. isn't perfect? Same with Hong Kong, lots of interest in that because it was a "first world" beacon?

    No one even mentions Syria and Venezuela anymore, it's like they are truly lost cause, just write them off? Lebanon, eh, they were created to suffer?


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 2:11pm

