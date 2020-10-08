    Belarus Thread

    By PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 10:35am |

    Belarus upheaval continued from here: http://dagblog.com/comment/286766#comment-286766

    US gov's Anti-immigrant racket here: http://dagblog.com/comment/286798#comment-286798

     

    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 5:42pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 5:57pm

    Heart of Darkness


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 8:38am


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 12:55am

    So who should we be rootin' for PP?   Real question. 


    by A Guy Called LULU on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 1:42am

    Says something about you

    https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jul/26/belarus-svetlana-tikhanovskaya-unseat-alexander-lukashenko


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 2:05am

    Svetlana forced statement?

    (Husband's a prisoner)


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 6:29am


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 6:35am

    Russia/Belarus pretend protecting Svetlana from assassination, forced her out of country.

    https://ukrainetoday.org/2020/08/10/the-kgb-of-belarus-announced-the-prevention-of-the-assassination-attempt-on-svetlana-tikhanovskaya/

    https://interfax.com/newsroom/top-stories/69519/


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 10:29am


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 12:11pm

    A quick update on #Belarus :
    1. Official vote results: sharp lines at 15 and 10% for Tikhanovskaya (instead of ~65% she got)
    2-3. Minsk is war zone: barricades, casualties, grenades
    4. President-elect briefly kidnapped, near-abdicated on TV under duress; now in asylum in EU https://t.co/AdVkJFPjbZ pic.twitter.com/8fz7iv4et4

    — Arseny Khakhalin (@ampanmdagaba) August 11, 2020

    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 12:12pm

