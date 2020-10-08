Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Several Black City Council members have lashed out at progressives, comparing calls to defund the police to “colonization” and “political gentrification.”
A good read from @JeffCMays on the politics of defunding the police, and the Black lawmakers in New York City who helped derail that push here. https://t.co/gBnDugjHou— Harry Siegel (@harrysiegel) August 10, 2020
Endless Mayfly is a network of fake organizations and personalities tied to Iran.
A recent series of posts suggested the the Trump administration would test a COVID vaccine on black people without their knowledge
When the fake account was pulled, another showed up alleging that removing the (fake) account proved that there was an attempt to hide the truth from the black community
In the case of the fake COVID vaccine story, the WHO was spoofed.
Endless Mayfly also spoofed news sites like CNN and HuffPost
In one case, Endless Mayfly attacked a critic of Iran who was later assassinated.
The only personal defense is due diligence to verify the source of a story you find on the internets or social media.
A clear danger to society
Whistleblower Steven Schrage reveals what America should have known all along – Russiagate was both crime and farce
When Paul Taylor, a former police officer, use-of-force training instructor, and now a criminologist at the University of Colorado Denver, found out that the 911 dispatch information about Rice had been wrong, he decided to run an experiment
Taylor put 300 police officers representing 18 agencies in two states through an interactive firearms training simulator. All the officers were told about a “possible trespass in progress.” Then some were told that the “subject appears to be holding a gun” and others that the “subject appears to be talking on a cellphone.”
In anticipation of President Trump’s loss in November, there is a cottage industry of speculation about the fate of the post-Trump Republican Party. The New York Times’s David Brooks pines for a Republican Party without racism, anti-government animus or unbridled faith in free markets.
The sheriff in a Nevada town threatened a local library telling librarians that they should not call 911 if they went ahead with a program supporting BLM
MINDEN, Nev. — Several dozen Black Lives Matter demonstrators at a weekend protest in rural Nevada were greeted by a far larger group of counterdemonstrators, including some bearing military-style weapons and tactical gear, but a sheriff who had made controversial remarks earlier about the racial justice movement reported no arrests or serious incidents.
On Friday, L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies gave us a picture-perfect example of why many Black people would rather avoid the police even when we need their help: They pulled their guns on a group of Black teenagers in Santa Clarita, Calif., who were reportedly being attacked by a homeless man with a knife.
In video footage of the incident taken by bystanders, officers can be seen pointing guns and rifles at the teens, even as onlookers try repeatedly to tell them the boys they’re aiming at are actually the victims of the violence they were called to protect against. An officer can be heard shouting at them to “get away from me” while ignoring their pleas for him and other officers to stop pointing their guns at the terrified teens.
13/One disadvantage of cities is higher crime. For decades, violence fell in U.S. cities. But that trend could now be reversing, for reasons not yet well-understood.https://t.co/y5LNWVyNRZ— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) August 10, 2020
AUGUST 9, 2020 3:29 PM EDT
Chris Wise didn’t plan on showing up to Black Lives Matter protests as a medic when he first started attending Portland’s demonstrations in the wake of George Floyd’s death. That changed when he kept seeing people getting hurt — in particular, a young woman who was hit in the face with a piece of shrapnel. Seeing her wounds, he realized that he needed to start coming out with medical supplies. “When you can help somebody, I feel like you kind of have a moral obligation to help somebody. You can’t see stuff and just ignore it,” he says.
Street medics in Portland and around the country—many of whom are activists themselves—have been injured by law enforcement and arrested amid the chaos as they perform their duties.
Trending on Twitter #ChicagoRiots
@ Fox 6 Now Milwaukee, 1 day ago
MILWAUKEE - A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was sentenced to one-and-a-half years in prison for the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Raven Coley, a mother of four young children, near 23rd and Kilbourn on Feb. 4.
Deonte Wilkins pleaded guilty to one count of homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon on June 23. In total Wilkins' sentence spans four years -- up to two-and-half-years of that sentence may be served as extended supervision. He was and given credit for 17 days served.
Tens of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts, many not wearing masks, converged over the weekend in South Dakota. The rally was one of the U.S.’s largest public gatherings since the first coronavirus cases emerged in the spring. https://t.co/89VVkgYh8g— The New York Times (@nytimes) August 10, 2020
How the Reno Police Dept.now handles release of body cam footage of the mistaken shooting of a suspect in the shoulder (happens to have been a white guy). I found it bizarre.
Police Officer Accidentally Shot Suspect After Getting Accidentally Tased by Deputy: Cops (VIDEO) https://t.co/M5U0K8Kcwi pic.twitter.com/Rr2qzkfMm4
Let’s recap the deadly situation (that was made deadly by Amber Guyger): she entered a young Black man’s apartment—which was a floor above hers—found him sitting on his couch and eating ice cream, and used her gun to shoot him in the heart.
That’s what happened.
Still, I am not surprised that Guyger is now trying to claim she killed Jean in self-defense. Disgusted, but not surprised. It’s a legal defense that’s gotten many a police officer out of facing consequences for killing Black people.
The appeal also argues that she isn’t culpable for murdering Jean because the apartment building had an “absurd design” and “incompetent management” that led her to ignore all the signs that his apartment wasn’t hers.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 4:31pm
more, it's a very important divide, with the added info. from me that Williamsburg and Bushwick are arguably the most young-white-single-lefty-hipster neighborhoods in Brooklyn:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 5:03pm
From the NYT article
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 5:08pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 7:29am