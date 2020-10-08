    Belarus Thread

    By PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 10:35am |

    Belarus upheaval continued from here: http://dagblog.com/comment/286766#comment-286766

    US gov's Anti-immigrant racket here: http://dagblog.com/comment/286798#comment-286798

     

    Comments


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 5:42pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 5:57pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 12:55am

    So who should we be rootin' for PP?   Real question. 


    by A Guy Called LULU on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 1:42am

    Says something about you

    https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jul/26/belarus-svetlana-tikhanovskaya-unseat-alexander-lukashenko


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 2:05am

    Latest Comments

    more