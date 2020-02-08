Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The Terrible Tabula Rasa
Trending on Twitter #ChicagoRiots
@ Fox 6 Now Milwaukee, 1 day ago
MILWAUKEE - A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was sentenced to one-and-a-half years in prison for the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Raven Coley, a mother of four young children, near 23rd and Kilbourn on Feb. 4.
Deonte Wilkins pleaded guilty to one count of homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon on June 23. In total Wilkins' sentence spans four years -- up to two-and-half-years of that sentence may be served as extended supervision. He was and given credit for 17 days served.
Tens of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts, many not wearing masks, converged over the weekend in South Dakota. The rally was one of the U.S.’s largest public gatherings since the first coronavirus cases emerged in the spring. https://t.co/89VVkgYh8g— The New York Times (@nytimes) August 10, 2020
How the Reno Police Dept.now handles release of body cam footage of the mistaken shooting of a suspect in the shoulder (happens to have been a white guy). I found it bizarre.
Police Officer Accidentally Shot Suspect After Getting Accidentally Tased by Deputy: Cops (VIDEO) https://t.co/M5U0K8Kcwi pic.twitter.com/Rr2qzkfMm4
Let’s recap the deadly situation (that was made deadly by Amber Guyger): she entered a young Black man’s apartment—which was a floor above hers—found him sitting on his couch and eating ice cream, and used her gun to shoot him in the heart.
That’s what happened.
Still, I am not surprised that Guyger is now trying to claim she killed Jean in self-defense. Disgusted, but not surprised. It’s a legal defense that’s gotten many a police officer out of facing consequences for killing Black people.
The appeal also argues that she isn’t culpable for murdering Jean because the apartment building had an “absurd design” and “incompetent management” that led her to ignore all the signs that his apartment wasn’t hers.
#BREAKING: DC Police confirm 20 people were shot when multiple gunman opened fire on a crowd at a block party at 33rd Street and Dubois Place SE around 12:30am. 1 person is dead. Several are in critical condition. @DerrickWard4 is at the scene @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/OQawyeIe82
Face coverings are a great way to defeat the surveillance state—especially now that the U.S. government has conceded that masks confuse the hell out of facial recognition technology.https://t.co/t4MNUKYL5U— reason (@reason) August 9, 2020
Disastrous & scandalous-When Covid-19 Hit, Many Elderly Were Left to Die. European nations still lead the world in Covid-19 deaths per capita. A gruesome failure to protect the elderly is largely to blame. Particularly in Belgium https://t.co/KeeMQpVxEU— alain servais (@aservais1) August 9, 2020
NEW from @PewHispanic: https://t.co/36JY6QKP7T @pewresearch— Mark Hugo Lopez (@mhugolopez) August 4, 2020
What is it like when a city abandons a neighborhood and the police vanish? Business owners describe a harrowing experience of calling for help and being left all alone.
“They barricaded us all in here,” said Mr. Khan, a coffee shop owner. “And they were sitting in lawn chairs with guns.” Abolish the Police? Those Who Survived Chaos in Seattle Aren’t So Sure . @NellieBowles goes there and writes excellent story https://t.co/vH6MJqz7ul
Health directors told to keep quiet as Fla. leaders pressed to reopen classrooms https://t.co/9H6716om3F— Joe Sonka (@joesonka) August 8, 2020
Too often in policy debates we talk about programs & agencies, not the people. This is what happens when we fail people. Every day we wait, makes it harder for this family & many others.— Peggy Bailey (@PeggyBaileyDC) August 8, 2020
Without $600 Weekly Benefit, Unemployed Face Bleak Choices https://t.co/YftGr4ElYX
SHELDON ADELSON & his wife, Miriam, have donated $11.6M to TRUMP, the RNC & the pro-Trump @AmericaFirstPAC since mid-2018.
But last week, Trump confronted Adelson about why he wasn’t doing more to bolster his reelection, 3 people told @politicoalex. https://t.co/mie2XlhRgq
Friday night massacre at @USPS—Postmaster General Louis DeJoy displaces the 2 top executives overseeing day-to-day operations + reassigns 23 more executives, centralizing power around himself as delays grow at USPS ahead of mostly #VoteByMail election.https://t.co/EH8du731vN
Derrick Ingram, an organizer of a group leading New York’s Black Lives Matter protests, was besieged inside his Manhattan apartment on Friday while a police helicopter patrolled overhead, officers banged on his door and police dogs waited in the hallway.
The street outside had been closed off by roughly two dozen police vehicles and dozens of officers, including some who were wearing riot gear. At the end of the block, Black Lives Matter supporters had gathered with bullhorns and cameras to protest what appeared to be Mr. Ingram’s imminent arrest.
“What did I do? What did I do?” he said on a livestream posted on Instagram. “I was born Black, that’s what I did.”
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 12:09pm
me too! I am not going to bother even trying to interact with people if they can't see my facial expressions for maybe a whole year, I have quickly learned what a handicap wearing a mask is.
One could add a mask in crowds, keep it hanging around neck. But with a group of just a few people at safe distance you can drop the mask so you can communicate like humans used to.
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 12:43am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 8:21am
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 2:58pm
Twitter cracking down on QAnon:
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 8:50pm
Tammy Duckworth just askin':
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 9:25pm
what you said about immigrants on another thread someplace recently here
https://americancompass.org/immigrants-and-the-american-dream/
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 3:29am
Yes, for many this America now Is still a better choice.
Also, Gladwell speaks to the "best college" mirage with a story about a girl who loved science -animal biology specifically - from early on, who got into Brown as a Dream come true, and failed miserably competing with the best and the brightest - especially in organic chemistry (what my roommate's ať the "best" pre-med school in the country called "an easy C"). If she'd picked a school where she'd easily be among the best, "I'd still be in science", even if not Ivy League. If you have to take care of a relative, you pick the options that work best with that reality. Those Koreans and Indians running shops for 30 years see their kids grow up to opportunity (if not burned down). They compare themselves to the other immigrants, not Bill Gates. Maybe their kid could run Microsoft one day like CEO Satya Nadella - that's a good dream to hold onto. But daily life is daily life.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 3:43am
Story attracted me because I have heard this exact same thing from my sister-in-law:
except she has a twist: that that especially couldn't happen in Kenya to a woman. Heck, she basically thought former Yugoslavia offered better opportunity than Kenya, she ran away from home with an NGO she met to there first. To this day she goes on and on how awful her life would have been in Kenya, and she was from middle class there, her parents could afford to send her to a parochial school (which she describes as horrible too for women, like in 1940's Ireland or something.)
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 4:00am
and here ya go, just ran across it-2nd gen:
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 4:56am
And with thw "Doctor" title, almost no one will ever pay attention to what school she went to, what grades she got, etc. All our status-fucking in choosing schools Is a waste of time and a bonanza for unscrupulous grifters the whole industry round. Sure, at some level researching vaccines and cures it makes a difference. And Diploma Mills Are dangerous in this realm. But for the normal treatment most doctors do, more years familiarizing and continuously updating on the standard suites of ills and treatments is more useful than deepdives into arcane medicine.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 6:59am
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 10:10am
Holy shit. I am starting to think the plan is to push everyone over 50 into home imprisonment until death, preferably sooner rather than later from coronavirus as that will eat up less Social Security.
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 7:05pm
Boris is still trying to compete with the Donald: who be the bestest?
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 7:08pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 7:31pm
did someone mention property damage on another thread?
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 7:36pm
Seems I recall an Indian immigrant who'd lost 30 years of her life's work in someone woke's momentary fit of destruction, plus a Vietnamese mother-daughter team's loss of their pawn shop, but hey, take it to the man.
I'm normally loathe for Winnie Quotes, but "Democracy's the worst system except for all the others" kind of comes to mind. At least it generally evolves. Not sure where Mao's Great Leap Forward led.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/23/2020 - 1:42am
Some memes certainly do stand out here as evergreen for The Donald:
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 12:55am
She's prepared, she's concise, she's to the point. If only more journalists were this spot on.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 1:49am
THE WALL, OH THE HUMANITY! (or anti-humanity?) I read somewhere that people had already warned that a hurricane might cause this to happen to the privately funded section, and it is happening!
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 6:16pm
It was money better spent than buying more guns, or sending it in to the RNC or affiliates for plandemic ads or "Vote Trump! What Do You Have Left to Lose?"
by NCD on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 7:10pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/27/2020 - 1:33pm
legislators and lobbyists gone wild, race to insert claim for free money for everyone's pet project, you just gotta know the legislation drafters to get yours in there at the last minute:
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/27/2020 - 6:34pm
oh what a surprise NOT. Jared was that you?
Maggie Haberman retweeted & she knows his wants and desires.
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/27/2020 - 10:05pm
If you're looking for some laughs, check out the replies to this,. where Never Trumpers react to Trumpies going to level Douche-Con One and they venture guesses about "Brent Strongballs":
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/27/2020 - 10:44pm
You mentioned 3-dimensional chess elsewhere. I think Yglesis is not being facetious here, especially as he has had his own troubles with "libs" over time covering business news in the past.
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/27/2020 - 11:15pm
In this case isnt it just chess?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 1:31am
GOP: *Dems* made us halt RNC (nothing to do with Florida moving to #2 in infections, to be #1 by next week)
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2020/07/29/rnc_chair_dem_quar...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 8:05am
campaign meme:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 4:33pm
Opening up suits to Trump negligence & stupidity? Good luck with that. The "reasinable man" standard takes a beating.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 4:42pm
aha, methinks my inkling is right, seems poll tested:
a reminder that the Lincoln Project has put a target on Lindsey's back, he has to come up with some creative stuff.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 12:16am
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 11:07pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 11:26pm
wrong! protestin' on the streets is priority, about BLM and stuff.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 11:39pm
Your Mom called - said you didnt pack your lunch and be home early after school
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 11:48pm
Changing perspectives
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 2:12am
Deep Fakes: Rake it til You Make it
https://www.thedailybeast.com/inside-the-sick-hoax-coronavirus-death-roi...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 6:01am
Confirmed fake
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/08/twitter-account-embattled-metoos...
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/peteraldhous/bethann-mclaughlin-twitter-suspension-fake-covid-death
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 6:12pm
neato Uncle Joe gif
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 9:39pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 9:51pm
waaaaaah, mother!
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 10:06pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/06/2020 - 3:10pm
TikTok Data Apocalypse
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/06/2020 - 10:04pm
Cost of public legal docs win
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/06/2020 - 10:36pm
The End of Liberty / Falwell?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/08/2020 - 2:11am
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/08/2020 - 2:13am
Belarus goes tits up
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/09/2020 - 6:41pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/09/2020 - 7:14pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/09/2020 - 7:16pm
Who ya gonna believe? A trusted news source? Or your lying eyes?
Euronews: Belarus presidential election: Lukashenko gets 80% in preliminary results
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/09/2020 - 7:23pm
#Belarus continues this eve. Still disappointing the lukewarm headlines like "Some critics say irregularities". The press has abandoned Its ability to make critical real-time judgments - Its all opinion page now with a few facts thrown in for comfort.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 1:20am
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/09/2020 - 10:57pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 7:50am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 7:53am