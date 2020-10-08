Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
@ Fox 6 Now Milwaukee, 1 day ago
MILWAUKEE - A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was sentenced to one-and-a-half years in prison for the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Raven Coley, a mother of four young children, near 23rd and Kilbourn on Feb. 4.
Deonte Wilkins pleaded guilty to one count of homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon on June 23. In total Wilkins' sentence spans four years -- up to two-and-half-years of that sentence may be served as extended supervision. He was and given credit for 17 days served.
Tens of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts, many not wearing masks, converged over the weekend in South Dakota. The rally was one of the U.S.’s largest public gatherings since the first coronavirus cases emerged in the spring. https://t.co/89VVkgYh8g— The New York Times (@nytimes) August 10, 2020
How the Reno Police Dept.now handles release of body cam footage of the mistaken shooting of a suspect in the shoulder (happens to have been a white guy). I found it bizarre.
Police Officer Accidentally Shot Suspect After Getting Accidentally Tased by Deputy: Cops (VIDEO) https://t.co/M5U0K8Kcwi pic.twitter.com/Rr2qzkfMm4
Let’s recap the deadly situation (that was made deadly by Amber Guyger): she entered a young Black man’s apartment—which was a floor above hers—found him sitting on his couch and eating ice cream, and used her gun to shoot him in the heart.
That’s what happened.
Still, I am not surprised that Guyger is now trying to claim she killed Jean in self-defense. Disgusted, but not surprised. It’s a legal defense that’s gotten many a police officer out of facing consequences for killing Black people.
The appeal also argues that she isn’t culpable for murdering Jean because the apartment building had an “absurd design” and “incompetent management” that led her to ignore all the signs that his apartment wasn’t hers.
#BREAKING: DC Police confirm 20 people were shot when multiple gunman opened fire on a crowd at a block party at 33rd Street and Dubois Place SE around 12:30am. 1 person is dead. Several are in critical condition. @DerrickWard4 is at the scene @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/OQawyeIe82
Face coverings are a great way to defeat the surveillance state—especially now that the U.S. government has conceded that masks confuse the hell out of facial recognition technology.https://t.co/t4MNUKYL5U— reason (@reason) August 9, 2020
Disastrous & scandalous-When Covid-19 Hit, Many Elderly Were Left to Die. European nations still lead the world in Covid-19 deaths per capita. A gruesome failure to protect the elderly is largely to blame. Particularly in Belgium https://t.co/KeeMQpVxEU— alain servais (@aservais1) August 9, 2020
NEW from @PewHispanic: https://t.co/36JY6QKP7T @pewresearch— Mark Hugo Lopez (@mhugolopez) August 4, 2020
What is it like when a city abandons a neighborhood and the police vanish? Business owners describe a harrowing experience of calling for help and being left all alone.
“They barricaded us all in here,” said Mr. Khan, a coffee shop owner. “And they were sitting in lawn chairs with guns.” Abolish the Police? Those Who Survived Chaos in Seattle Aren’t So Sure . @NellieBowles goes there and writes excellent story https://t.co/vH6MJqz7ul
Health directors told to keep quiet as Fla. leaders pressed to reopen classrooms https://t.co/9H6716om3F— Joe Sonka (@joesonka) August 8, 2020
Too often in policy debates we talk about programs & agencies, not the people. This is what happens when we fail people. Every day we wait, makes it harder for this family & many others.— Peggy Bailey (@PeggyBaileyDC) August 8, 2020
Without $600 Weekly Benefit, Unemployed Face Bleak Choices https://t.co/YftGr4ElYX
SHELDON ADELSON & his wife, Miriam, have donated $11.6M to TRUMP, the RNC & the pro-Trump @AmericaFirstPAC since mid-2018.
But last week, Trump confronted Adelson about why he wasn’t doing more to bolster his reelection, 3 people told @politicoalex. https://t.co/mie2XlhRgq
Friday night massacre at @USPS—Postmaster General Louis DeJoy displaces the 2 top executives overseeing day-to-day operations + reassigns 23 more executives, centralizing power around himself as delays grow at USPS ahead of mostly #VoteByMail election.https://t.co/EH8du731vN
Derrick Ingram, an organizer of a group leading New York’s Black Lives Matter protests, was besieged inside his Manhattan apartment on Friday while a police helicopter patrolled overhead, officers banged on his door and police dogs waited in the hallway.
The street outside had been closed off by roughly two dozen police vehicles and dozens of officers, including some who were wearing riot gear. At the end of the block, Black Lives Matter supporters had gathered with bullhorns and cameras to protest what appeared to be Mr. Ingram’s imminent arrest.
“What did I do? What did I do?” he said on a livestream posted on Instagram. “I was born Black, that’s what I did.”
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
look at this guy's feed, he's been posting the insanity he's hearing on the Chicago PD scanner for at least an hour. sounds like madness, 100's of tweets there, chaos
P.O. Potatoes @PO_Potatoes
3rd gen #chicagoscanner listener plus a few insights into #chicago's #finest I wear kevlar and kydex for more than a kink R/T NOT endorsement
Threads like this more recent one
@PO_Potatoes
·8m
#shotsfired inside the bloomingdale #ChicagoScanner
@PO_Potatoes
·
8m
10-1 Wabash and Ontario #ChicagoScanner
@PO_Potatoes
7mHave a gun inside @Bloomingdales #ChicagoScanner
@PO_Potatoes
·7m
#PERSONSHOT Wabash and Ontario #ChicagoScanner
@PO_Potatoes
·
6m
GSW to arm #ChicagoScanner
@PO_Potatoes
·
6m
Tourniquet applied! #ChicagoScanner #LEMART
@PO_Potatoes
·5m
Monroe and Wells with the looters #ChicagoScanner #crimeisdown #pewpew
@PO_Potatoes
·
4m
Supposed to be looters with guns #ChicagoScanner
@PO_Potatoes
·
4m
Black jeep fleeing Monroe and Wells #ChicagoScanne
@PO_Potatoes
·
4m
100 getting in the action #ChicagoScanner
@PO_Potatoes
·
4m
"Get on the ground do it now!" #ChicagoScanner #shitCPDsays
@PO_Potatoes
·
3m
Congress and Wells #personwithagun #ChicagoScanner
@PO_Potatoes
·
3m
Cae crash, multiple offenders in custody #ChicagoScanner
@PO_Potatoes
·
3m
Quincy and LaSalle #ChicagoScanner
@PO_Potatoes
Check the car for a weapon #ChicagoScanner
3:41 AM · Aug 10, 2020·Twitter for Android
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 3:41am
pretty dramatic video of lots of people looting Nordstrom's (even tho the poster sounds like a Trump paramour, I think the video came from elsewhere)
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 3:47am
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 3:56am
could be hoax news? very sophisticated if so Twitter doesn't have it on the "trending" anymore, took it down on purpose?
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 4:05am