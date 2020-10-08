@ Fox 6 Now Milwaukee, 1 day ago

MILWAUKEE - A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was sentenced to one-and-a-half years in prison for the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Raven Coley, a mother of four young children, near 23rd and Kilbourn on Feb. 4.

Deonte Wilkins pleaded guilty to one count of homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon on June 23. In total Wilkins' sentence spans four years -- up to two-and-half-years of that sentence may be served as extended supervision. He was and given credit for 17 days served.

According to a criminal complaint, officers found Coley suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics attempted to resuscitate her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. The Milwaukee County medical examiner ruled her death a homicide as the result of a single gunshot wound to the head.

The complaint states that Wilkins was alone with Coley [....]