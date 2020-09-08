Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Let’s recap the deadly situation (that was made deadly by Amber Guyger): she entered a young Black man’s apartment—which was a floor above hers—found him sitting on his couch and eating ice cream, and used her gun to shoot him in the heart.
That’s what happened.
Still, I am not surprised that Guyger is now trying to claim she killed Jean in self-defense. Disgusted, but not surprised. It’s a legal defense that’s gotten many a police officer out of facing consequences for killing Black people.
The appeal also argues that she isn’t culpable for murdering Jean because the apartment building had an “absurd design” and “incompetent management” that led her to ignore all the signs that his apartment wasn’t hers.
Meanwhile, the Jean family’s attorney says the appeal flies in the face of Guyger’s show of contrition at her sentencing for the murder, during which she cried and was comforted with hugs from the presiding judge and the victim’s brother, who said he “forgave her.”
Comments
Confused what the legal justifications are, since i think appeals are for procedural mistakes, not that you didnt like the results and want a do-over. Though if they asked for a lesser charge at he time, i presume it's fine to appeal that lesser charge not being granted.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/09/2020 - 12:49pm
Alberto Luperon @ LawandCrime.com, Aug. 7, 6:43 pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/09/2020 - 10:51pm
The defense asks the court to figure out the least Slshe can be charged with, including a repeat of what the court & jury rejected at trial. This sounds like the Flynnn and Stone approach. Of course she can run Qualified Immunity by them again too.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 1:18am