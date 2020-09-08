Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
What is it like when a city abandons a neighborhood and the police vanish? Business owners describe a harrowing experience of calling for help and being left all alone.
“They barricaded us all in here,” said Mr. Khan, a coffee shop owner. “And they were sitting in lawn chairs with guns.” Abolish the Police? Those Who Survived Chaos in Seattle Aren’t So Sure . @NellieBowles goes there and writes excellent story https://t.co/vH6MJqz7ul— Michael Powell (@powellnyt) August 8, 2020
Health directors told to keep quiet as Fla. leaders pressed to reopen classrooms https://t.co/9H6716om3F— Joe Sonka (@joesonka) August 8, 2020
Too often in policy debates we talk about programs & agencies, not the people. This is what happens when we fail people. Every day we wait, makes it harder for this family & many others.— Peggy Bailey (@PeggyBaileyDC) August 8, 2020
Without $600 Weekly Benefit, Unemployed Face Bleak Choices https://t.co/YftGr4ElYX
SHELDON ADELSON & his wife, Miriam, have donated $11.6M to TRUMP, the RNC & the pro-Trump @AmericaFirstPAC since mid-2018.
But last week, Trump confronted Adelson about why he wasn’t doing more to bolster his reelection, 3 people told @politicoalex. https://t.co/mie2XlhRgq
Friday night massacre at @USPS—Postmaster General Louis DeJoy displaces the 2 top executives overseeing day-to-day operations + reassigns 23 more executives, centralizing power around himself as delays grow at USPS ahead of mostly #VoteByMail election.https://t.co/EH8du731vN
Derrick Ingram, an organizer of a group leading New York’s Black Lives Matter protests, was besieged inside his Manhattan apartment on Friday while a police helicopter patrolled overhead, officers banged on his door and police dogs waited in the hallway.
The street outside had been closed off by roughly two dozen police vehicles and dozens of officers, including some who were wearing riot gear. At the end of the block, Black Lives Matter supporters had gathered with bullhorns and cameras to protest what appeared to be Mr. Ingram’s imminent arrest.
“What did I do? What did I do?” he said on a livestream posted on Instagram. “I was born Black, that’s what I did.”
Last month, a number of Black Lives Matter demonstrators smashed windows and splashed red paint all over the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office during a protest against racial injustice. Now, they might be facing up to life in prison because prosecutors are adding a gang enhancement to their felony criminal mischief charges.
Jerry Falwell Jr. has agreed to take “an indefinite leave of absence” from his role as president of Liberty University after the release of a viral photo that showed him vacationing on a yacht with his pants unzipped, holding a beverage, and with his arm around a woman.
“The Executive Committee of Liberty University’s Board of Trustees, acting on behalf of the full Board, met today and requested that Jerry Falwell, Jr. take an indefinite leave of absence from his roles as President and Chancellor of Liberty University, to which he has agreed, effective immediately,” the university said in a statement on Friday.
The struggle against Covid-19 has often been compared to fighting a war.
. @VladDavidzon: "The rest of the world is starting to understand what those of us who follow Russian politics have known for a long time." https://t.co/ZEkHcMX5lG— The Critic (@TheCriticMag) August 7, 2020
Detroit has had many nonviolent protests over the past few months but little to no rioting. Many residents say this is because they remember the riots of the past https://t.co/sJfq1gTJUP— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 7, 2020
The cognitive dissonance of social media addicts afraid they will be tracked by a 79 year old infectious disease researcher with a nonexistent vaccine he is not responsible for making or manufacturing, while Zuckerberg banks $100 billion tracking and selling every click, every image, post, site they visit is a sobering statement on the facile exploitation of human nature and the triumph of idiocy.
I'm not a fan of The Lilly on WaPo. But this is worth a look.
Kanye West was reluctant to attack Trump (who won't attack him), eager to criticize Biden, and all but confirmed his run is designed to harm Biden. So rarely does the quiet part get said out loud as it does in 2020. https://t.co/hHt9YXt2c9— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 6, 2020
Mr. Trump said somewhat inexplicably, (Biden) wants to “hurt the Bible, hurt God. He’s against God, he’s against guns.” ...
..a spokesman for Mr. Biden, said, “ ... Donald Trump is the only president in our history to have tear-gassed peaceful Americans and thrown a priest out of his church just so he could profane it — and a Bible — for his own cynical optics as he sought to tear our nation apart at a moment of crisis and pain.”
The Onion:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/09/2020 - 4:43am
Meanwhile, here's reality in Minneapolis:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/09/2020 - 4:49am
Except from Nellie Bowes' piece on Seattle:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/09/2020 - 5:58am
This driver is a black woman, she just wants to be able to drive on the bridge, protesters detain her, she gets angry and uses the n word, the white women protesters are the angriest in return at her:
the They/Them Collective in D.C., Saturday "Fuck the Police" protest in D.C.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/09/2020 - 6:20am
in the second video, the protesters are doing a mild variation of Khmer Rouge re-education camps as, using a megaphone, they accost diners at restaurant tables on the street and ask them to verify their allegiance to black people with a chant
Edit to add: forced solidarity at first dinner out for the first time in months, that will really get the old economy going again, eh?
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/09/2020 - 6:54am
65,881 have signed a petition to remove the Santa Monica, CA Police Chief immediately. Not because of what might initially presume. BECAUSE SHE DID NOT PROTECT THEIR CITY AND THEIR PROPERTY FROM PROTESTERS, allows rampant vagrancy and they are also experiencing a record # of burglaries and other crimes.
(Google: Population Santa Monica Total Population:87,610)
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/09/2020 - 6:39am