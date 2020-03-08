Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
A Portland man has been charged with assaulting a @USMarshalsHQ deputy with an explosive device during a recent protest at the Hatfield Federal Courthouse. The deputy sustained injuries to both legs. Read more: https://t.co/vNT42vq6vJ pic.twitter.com/1Tm8pTQB7L— U.S. Attorney Oregon (@USAO_OR) August 3, 2020
Health directors told to keep quiet as Fla. leaders pressed to reopen classrooms https://t.co/9H6716om3F— Joe Sonka (@joesonka) August 8, 2020
Too often in policy debates we talk about programs & agencies, not the people. This is what happens when we fail people. Every day we wait, makes it harder for this family & many others.— Peggy Bailey (@PeggyBaileyDC) August 8, 2020
Without $600 Weekly Benefit, Unemployed Face Bleak Choices https://t.co/YftGr4ElYX
SHELDON ADELSON & his wife, Miriam, have donated $11.6M to TRUMP, the RNC & the pro-Trump @AmericaFirstPAC since mid-2018.
But last week, Trump confronted Adelson about why he wasn’t doing more to bolster his reelection, 3 people told @politicoalex. https://t.co/mie2XlhRgq
Friday night massacre at @USPS—Postmaster General Louis DeJoy displaces the 2 top executives overseeing day-to-day operations + reassigns 23 more executives, centralizing power around himself as delays grow at USPS ahead of mostly #VoteByMail election.https://t.co/EH8du731vN
Derrick Ingram, an organizer of a group leading New York’s Black Lives Matter protests, was besieged inside his Manhattan apartment on Friday while a police helicopter patrolled overhead, officers banged on his door and police dogs waited in the hallway.
The street outside had been closed off by roughly two dozen police vehicles and dozens of officers, including some who were wearing riot gear. At the end of the block, Black Lives Matter supporters had gathered with bullhorns and cameras to protest what appeared to be Mr. Ingram’s imminent arrest.
“What did I do? What did I do?” he said on a livestream posted on Instagram. “I was born Black, that’s what I did.”
Last month, a number of Black Lives Matter demonstrators smashed windows and splashed red paint all over the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office during a protest against racial injustice. Now, they might be facing up to life in prison because prosecutors are adding a gang enhancement to their felony criminal mischief charges.
Jerry Falwell Jr. has agreed to take “an indefinite leave of absence” from his role as president of Liberty University after the release of a viral photo that showed him vacationing on a yacht with his pants unzipped, holding a beverage, and with his arm around a woman.
“The Executive Committee of Liberty University’s Board of Trustees, acting on behalf of the full Board, met today and requested that Jerry Falwell, Jr. take an indefinite leave of absence from his roles as President and Chancellor of Liberty University, to which he has agreed, effective immediately,” the university said in a statement on Friday.
The struggle against Covid-19 has often been compared to fighting a war.
. @VladDavidzon: "The rest of the world is starting to understand what those of us who follow Russian politics have known for a long time." https://t.co/ZEkHcMX5lG— The Critic (@TheCriticMag) August 7, 2020
Detroit has had many nonviolent protests over the past few months but little to no rioting. Many residents say this is because they remember the riots of the past https://t.co/sJfq1gTJUP— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 7, 2020
The cognitive dissonance of social media addicts afraid they will be tracked by a 79 year old infectious disease researcher with a nonexistent vaccine he is not responsible for making or manufacturing, while Zuckerberg banks $100 billion tracking and selling every click, every image, post, site they visit is a sobering statement on the facile exploitation of human nature and the triumph of idiocy.
I'm not a fan of The Lilly on WaPo. But this is worth a look.
Kanye West was reluctant to attack Trump (who won't attack him), eager to criticize Biden, and all but confirmed his run is designed to harm Biden. So rarely does the quiet part get said out loud as it does in 2020. https://t.co/hHt9YXt2c9— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 6, 2020
Mr. Trump said somewhat inexplicably, (Biden) wants to “hurt the Bible, hurt God. He’s against God, he’s against guns.” ...
..a spokesman for Mr. Biden, said, “ ... Donald Trump is the only president in our history to have tear-gassed peaceful Americans and thrown a priest out of his church just so he could profane it — and a Bible — for his own cynical optics as he sought to tear our nation apart at a moment of crisis and pain.”
We are seeking to dissolve the NRA for years of self-dealing and illegal conduct that violate New York’s charities laws and undermine its own mission.— NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) August 6, 2020
The NRA diverted millions of dollars away from its charitable mission for personal use by senior leadership.
from July 31 and July 28
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 10:48pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 10:49pm
Portlandia, Aug. 5:
Much more on his feed
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/06/2020 - 1:40am
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/06/2020 - 2:00am
Yikes, new WaPo article says at least 70 have been charged by the Feds, including 24 felonies:
Federal officers may be leaving Portland, but federal charges will linger for many
By Adam Taylor, Aug. 5, 11:15 pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/06/2020 - 2:18am
Mayor of Portland calls out last night's protesters as having INTENT OF SERIOUS VIOLENCE. And I therefore call the common claim that the violence was all about the Fed goons is BULLSHIT. There's a subgroup of protesters in Portland that are violent anarchists and they aren't stopping because the Feds are not there
.
Decent BLM protesters need to be more circumspect about the company they keep. Stop being so naive about the movement being co-opted by anarchist types and dilettantes. Especially with those frigging stupid night protests. Better yet: go home as night falls, agitate from home. All you are doing if you hang with this group is helping "police need to get tougher" political candidates. It's totally counter-productive.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/06/2020 - 6:53pm
In last tweet above. says it best: "a prop for the re-election campaign of Donald Trump". Is clear to me the Feds were there because DOJ had intel that there were violent anarchists in Portland and highlighting their presence would help Trump. And it's far from kumbaya protests there since they left, that's Dem agitprop. Dems need to Sister Souljah on kind of thing, especially as it coinicides with rising gun crime rates in most big cities. If you thought Bernie bros were bad and helped Hillary lose, you ain't seen nothing. These kind of people WANT Trump to win so others will get angrier and join them in revolution in the streets, bring the whole country down, start year zero rebuild.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/06/2020 - 7:04pm
Fascinating I didn't know Chomsky told this story and that the Vietnamese felt it but I and many others had figured this same thing out about those I thought heroic and glamorous freedom fighters by, oh, 1973 or so.
So when I see this extremely moronically counterproductive crapola being pushed again by young self-centered elite entitled idiots, it's a real swearing moment.
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/08/2020 - 10:16pm
Undoubtedly it was hard for protesters to admit Nixon was ending the War, pre-'72 election even - much faster than Bush/Obama wound down Iraq/Afghanistan. Bush/Obama also weren't constrained by cross-border attacks - Pakistan, Iran, Syria, Yemen... why not?
Year, US troops, South Vietnamese troops
1967: 485600, 798700;
1968: 536100, 820000;
1969: 475200, 897000; *Nixon takes office, dip
1970: 334600, 968000;
1971: 156800, 1046250;
1972: 24200, 1048000;
1973: 50, 1110000;
Nice summarization on the conditions at the time - Cambodian gambit - 20 mile incursion plus bombing - and the effect at home. What do we think in retrospect from 2020? (Vietnam, Cambodia & Laos largely still not free, but as long as we get cheap Nikes, works for us)
https://www.historynet.com/nixons-cambodian-incursion.htm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/09/2020 - 1:01am