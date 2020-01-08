Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Health directors told to keep quiet as Fla. leaders pressed to reopen classrooms https://t.co/9H6716om3F— Joe Sonka (@joesonka) August 8, 2020
Too often in policy debates we talk about programs & agencies, not the people. This is what happens when we fail people. Every day we wait, makes it harder for this family & many others.— Peggy Bailey (@PeggyBaileyDC) August 8, 2020
Without $600 Weekly Benefit, Unemployed Face Bleak Choices https://t.co/YftGr4ElYX
SHELDON ADELSON & his wife, Miriam, have donated $11.6M to TRUMP, the RNC & the pro-Trump @AmericaFirstPAC since mid-2018.
But last week, Trump confronted Adelson about why he wasn’t doing more to bolster his reelection, 3 people told @politicoalex. https://t.co/mie2XlhRgq
Friday night massacre at @USPS—Postmaster General Louis DeJoy displaces the 2 top executives overseeing day-to-day operations + reassigns 23 more executives, centralizing power around himself as delays grow at USPS ahead of mostly #VoteByMail election.https://t.co/EH8du731vN
Derrick Ingram, an organizer of a group leading New York’s Black Lives Matter protests, was besieged inside his Manhattan apartment on Friday while a police helicopter patrolled overhead, officers banged on his door and police dogs waited in the hallway.
The street outside had been closed off by roughly two dozen police vehicles and dozens of officers, including some who were wearing riot gear. At the end of the block, Black Lives Matter supporters had gathered with bullhorns and cameras to protest what appeared to be Mr. Ingram’s imminent arrest.
“What did I do? What did I do?” he said on a livestream posted on Instagram. “I was born Black, that’s what I did.”
Last month, a number of Black Lives Matter demonstrators smashed windows and splashed red paint all over the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office during a protest against racial injustice. Now, they might be facing up to life in prison because prosecutors are adding a gang enhancement to their felony criminal mischief charges.
Jerry Falwell Jr. has agreed to take “an indefinite leave of absence” from his role as president of Liberty University after the release of a viral photo that showed him vacationing on a yacht with his pants unzipped, holding a beverage, and with his arm around a woman.
“The Executive Committee of Liberty University’s Board of Trustees, acting on behalf of the full Board, met today and requested that Jerry Falwell, Jr. take an indefinite leave of absence from his roles as President and Chancellor of Liberty University, to which he has agreed, effective immediately,” the university said in a statement on Friday.
The struggle against Covid-19 has often been compared to fighting a war.
. @VladDavidzon: "The rest of the world is starting to understand what those of us who follow Russian politics have known for a long time." https://t.co/ZEkHcMX5lG— The Critic (@TheCriticMag) August 7, 2020
Detroit has had many nonviolent protests over the past few months but little to no rioting. Many residents say this is because they remember the riots of the past https://t.co/sJfq1gTJUP— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 7, 2020
The cognitive dissonance of social media addicts afraid they will be tracked by a 79 year old infectious disease researcher with a nonexistent vaccine he is not responsible for making or manufacturing, while Zuckerberg banks $100 billion tracking and selling every click, every image, post, site they visit is a sobering statement on the facile exploitation of human nature and the triumph of idiocy.
I'm not a fan of The Lilly on WaPo. But this is worth a look.
Kanye West was reluctant to attack Trump (who won't attack him), eager to criticize Biden, and all but confirmed his run is designed to harm Biden. So rarely does the quiet part get said out loud as it does in 2020. https://t.co/hHt9YXt2c9— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 6, 2020
Mr. Trump said somewhat inexplicably, (Biden) wants to “hurt the Bible, hurt God. He’s against God, he’s against guns.” ...
..a spokesman for Mr. Biden, said, “ ... Donald Trump is the only president in our history to have tear-gassed peaceful Americans and thrown a priest out of his church just so he could profane it — and a Bible — for his own cynical optics as he sought to tear our nation apart at a moment of crisis and pain.”
We are seeking to dissolve the NRA for years of self-dealing and illegal conduct that violate New York’s charities laws and undermine its own mission.— NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) August 6, 2020
The NRA diverted millions of dollars away from its charitable mission for personal use by senior leadership.
Comments
article made her sound just fine-i.e., great no problemo-but then I see this rut-roh from a Politico reporter:
Not that I myself would care. But it will cause a lot of distracting ruckus, will it not?
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 6:41pm
Oh Jesus, she's Congresswoman of Hollywood and Venice Beach, half the flakes in the world. She wasn't *in* Scientology - she praised LRon in 2 building dedication ceremonies 10 years ago. How come Tulsi's weird Indian cult wasn't a bigger thing? And what about all those weird religions that protest against wearing masks during time of plagues?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:04pm
Well, FWIW, I see that it changed Kos' mind:
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:18pm
What a stupid fuck. After all the atrocities, this Is Kos's huge diaqualifier? I mean, fine, be concerned, but 2 rather anodyne political speeches to a rather pushy constituent group? This wasn't defunding healthcare or calling for federal troops in our cities or praising the guy who imprisons a million Muslims in west China, or even having a disturbing pastor - it was, "hey guys, congrats on your new building" to a largely failed/mocked science-fiction cult - not even the more interesting question if who assisted with their tax-exempt status and who helped bury their many scandles.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:33pm
You like arguing with the craziness of the generic American voter, don't you?
Edit to add: it's the would you have a beer with the guy or gal test, we're talking whole populace now.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:37pm
and actually, it's the temporary distraction of the "gotcha" that derails campaign's, not the actual supposed faux pas that changes the voters mind but the stuff that doesn't get talked about while the brouhaha is going on. Think blackface in high school times 10.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:41pm
Yeah, the gotcha that sticks - Mitt Romney's dog on the roof with Gail Collins repeating it every column. Important stuff.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:45pm
No, this Is the media class and policy wonks. The generic voter Is fine with demon semen and celebrity hijinx. And nobody's having a beer with the VP.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:43pm
Peracles, Everyone knows that this VP may have to step up and be President at a moments notice, and that she (whomever "she" is) will be in line for that position eventually. Of course this is always true, but moreso with older candidates. Scientology is a loser on your resumé, and most voters pay attention to stuff like that. There is no real pressure to dedicate a building, and what she said counts too.
I wish he would hurry up and announce, because I am getting more nervous every damn day. But please, not this one!
by CVille Dem on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 11:43am
She gave a speech, a bit like Hillary's to Goldman Sachs but less so - she Is *not* a Scientologist. Its very strange to cancel a long-term nose-to-the-grindstone Democrats just for saying something nice about Scientology at an LA event. I liked Pulp Fiction, and John Travolta Is a Scientologist - does that throw me out of the Democratic Party, or do I have to make amends somehow? Tom Cruise in A Few Good Men as well (or does Nicholson cancel a Scientologist?) Republicans got Dems to shame Al Franken out of the Senate - a guy who knew how to make great use of his time hardcore examining Senate witnesses - over an old silly photo on a comedy tour. Bet that hurt us during the impeachment trial, among other areas. If we just roll over and adopt all their worry porn, we'll be nowhere. We fret over "appearances", they run over and teargas opponents - slightly tilted playing field. Maybe voters would respect US more if we showed cojones rather than just "principles" dragged too far?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 12:28pm
Peracles. I spent all day reading stuff and I agree with you. Not sure she is the one, but I see her differently than I did before. But now I am tired and I want to go to bed. Will this ever be over?
by CVille Dem on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 9:44pm
Let's hope Jan 1 or whenever the deadline to certify electors.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 10:01pm
And Tom is getting a headache. To me, that is not a good sign:
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:27pm
I dont understand Rice in the mix. Bass Is interesting to me Re years of Boeing in-the-trenches mechanics for a large státě, avoiding controversy and grandstanding. Harris doesnt particularly impress me for some reason, tho fine as a Senator. But frankly, besides Gore And LBJ, all VPs are boring as shit, including sleepy Joe.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:39pm
I think the V.P. choice is just a tool to add to the general excitement of a campaign at the right moment. If done well, with demographics that aren't so excited about the main candidate. So picking someone that does not add charm but temporarily detracts for whatever reason, defeats that important usage.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:45pm
But she'll be forgitten by Tuesday. This isnt a comment about Farrakhan or Palestinians or a Hillary they're trying to hate. Its just a biring pandemic-fed election cycle with no rallies - they have to write something. If anything Its be better to have a more memorable scandal for voter recognition. How useless was Tim Kaine?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:50pm
I think Kos has a decent pulse reader that a national discussion of multi-culti rainbow L.A. tolerance for loony cults is not what you want right now, not with movements like this going on and popular with swing voters in swing states fed up with the woke cancelling everything and everyone for saying this or that, protesting during an economic and health emergency and throw in rising crime. Two family members sent me this, so angry at "Democrats" that they find this of great interest, 350K Facebook members and growing,thinking of voting for GOP and Trump because they can't stand what the Dem conversation is any more. Telling the pollster that black lives matter because Geo Floyd was snuffed on video by a cop is not the same as supporting whats been going on since.
Come to think on it more, no-nonsense tough prosecutor Kamala would be a much better choice as unlikeable Karen-y as she can be at times.
Someone who is defensive about being tolerant to a cult is similar to the Al Gore Buddhist temple thing. It reads: lefty radical hiding true leftiness.
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 12:10am
Mwow, that's some heavy smootbh propaganda. I wonder what percent Is real. And they've got that church confessional thing down.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 12:34am
i think it's very real, I was not aware until link was sent to me as if I would find it appealing. I have a boomer brother and a Gen X brother extremely angry the moment all the protesting started. Not to mention the looting and rioting, the third brother got angry on that, too--then there was the reminder of Oceankat's anedotal of his parents in Florida.
Why don't you think there's a silent majority out there that thinks just like Keisha Lance Bottoms about all of this? Very angry at all the young lefties given leeway to basically take over the culture while everyone else is really suffering staying home and losing income or having to work at essential jobs? Giving up life while protesters are allowed to run rampant while their parents pay the rent/mortgage?
The one brother has a house in Santa Monica but is registered to vote in Florida. He has long disparaged the government of Santa Monica as "the People's Republic", he is registered to vote in Florida because of the taxes. When I accused him he said "I am not a Republican!" But he is very angry what's going on with all the protests during a pandemic. The other one is stuck in Milwaukee city proper with a doubling crime rate, ready to committ suicide when he discovered how lefty many Dems there were. It is grass roots and it is suburban and they are angry at leftists being allowed to police the whole culture. Much angrier than at Trump, because though they dislike Trump they don't think he accomplishes much in the craziness front, the other GOP see to that, they say "it's not the stupid rhetoric, it's the results." They just want the Trump economy back.
Remember, it's the surburban vote this all rides on. Uncle Joe they're fine with unless he gets too lax about lefties.
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 12:53am
so many in my geographical area too, in the same mindset, now that I think on it...fairly liberal NJ financial guy on twitter, interested in art, so I followed him, so angry at the mob actions going on that he's become pro-gun rights says the protesting nuts have ruined his favorite city where he grew up. And oy are New York City people of all stripes fed up with De Blasio phony pay-to-play liberalism and pandering to this that and the other group,.supporting protesters one day out there painting BLM murals on the street and the next day supporting the police union and probably Christian Scientists too. Not a single genuine thing about him, all pandering all the time to whoever he is with at the moment. Everyone who can moving to the burbs and leave the poor minorities to have the city and Brooklyn liberal kids can protest it to death if they want, see if they care....without a tax base it becomes: Milwaukee. Dems are not seen to have any answers, don't you see? Just phony pandering to radical dreams. Right now it's like Bernie bros and not Bernie won the primary. And clue: AOC does not have mass support across the country, fairly or unfairly, she and her squad are disliked as socialists who think money grows on trees.
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 1:15am
Feel in my gut since protesting started that to have downticket coat tails, Biden has to do a Sister Souljah moment. Which is perfectly capable of doing I have seen him do it in the past. Too many people who are swing types and will decide where things go are afraid lefty radicals are being given run of the country. (Don't forget like everyone else they have been stuck at home in isolation from their workplace interactions, so there's the bubble effect.)
So a V.P. that gives pleasant speeches to Christian Scientist kooks would not be a reassuring commercial to see over and over (even tho her record of being willing to work across the aisle is great, it's the image that matters in presidential elections.)
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 1:30am
Therell be worse
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 1:47am
That's a distortion of what she actually said on the video.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 1:55am
Really? Who do we call to complain?
Meanwhile...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 4:32am
-then there was the reminder of Oceankat's anedotal of his parents in Florida.
There's that, I think there's more fear out there when people see riots and looting on the tv news then many liberals think. I think we're pretty much in agreement on that. But I watched and read several of the posts from people on the site and they don't seem at all worried about Covid 19. My parents and the whole retirement village locked down hard. Social distancing, masks, staying home which was extremely hard for my parents. And my parents blame Trump for a failed response to the virus. Many of the posts on the walk away site put out all the right wing talking points on the virus. Freedom and hydroxychloloquine etc.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 1:46am
Seems awfully well curated.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 2:29am
ya know after a day away from thinking on this,
if I were playing identity politics,
(which I loathe but is unfortunately what "veepstakes" has been about for decades in both parties, so I will not disparage for purposes of this comment)
why does it absolutely have to be a black female?!
There already was a black male president, for two terms! And he vouches for and is going to campaign for this whitey male.
But not a female president or V.P. of any color. Why does she have to be black?! Female is clearly smart, but why black?
Just because a month of initial BLM protests polled well? Makes no sense!
After all, the majority of blacks in the primaries didn't vote for Corey Booker or Kamala Harris, they voted for Joe Biden.
Why is this being presented as limited to black women? Makes no sense.
And that's without even getting into how suburban white women are often being sold as the swing voters of choice to pursue in this race.
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 5:09pm
Makes sense. But who Is that compelling white or Asian or other female candidate? I guess i should back off that and say, "who Is our Tím Kaine-ish boring but non-controversial female veep who can moderately excite White female voters, not freak out the men, not piss off the Black or Hispanic bases especially?". Because White women arent exactly chopped liver - they are largely the unpaid, unacknowledged half of the backbone that this and all European cultures were built on. Germany has Mutti, UK had the Iron Lady 40 years ago, New Zealand has their supercool new modern Mom in time of pandemic, And America got a stolen election with Lock Her Up and She Cackles and She Has a List of Men She's Killed.
Still, whoever it is almost certainly will be President. I had high hopes for Pelosi coming into this term, but she seems to have squandered *half* the potential & need of the impeachment/investigations, though maybe my expectations were too high in the face of blatent brazen crooks And a too supportive hypnotized/enamored public. So, who Is it?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 8:41pm
Why not Duckworth? Like Obama, half-white, in this case half Asian. Vet/officer (Lt Col ať 52!?), wounded/disabled/wheelchair, experience in federal administration plus House & Senate, had 1st child on Senate floor for mother's rights, served on Covid19 committed... plus Young enough to properly balance Joe.
Has she ever said something controversial? She'd bring out a goldmine of caustic Trump remarks.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tammy_Duckworth
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 10:22pm
Nate Silver thinking similar after hearing of vetting of Gov. Whitmer:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/08/2020 - 11:04am
Bass responds
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5f260553c5b68fbfc8840542
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 11:37pm
well, I think her being a Baptist pretty much solves everything. seriously!
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 12:46am
One should hope - sheesh, imagine a Catholic
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 12:50am
Now idiot Marco Rubio comes for her.
Florida will take the Covid lead in 3 days with a half million cases, 7500 dead, 200 new deaths a day. But still they'll try to mobilize that creaky rusty 60-yr-old anti-Castro Machine to motivate the base. Think they can still crank that thing up, or is it finally past its warranty?
Cuba with 11 million people is listed at 2600 cases, 87 deaths, So roughly 1/100 as bad as Florida with a population of 21.5m, about 2x. Might not be a good time for the GOP to cry about how bad Castro treated Its people. Maybe can ask DeSantis if he wants to hold the convention in Guantanamo? Seems an interesting compromise.
https://www.politico.com/states/florida/story/2020/08/01/as-biden-consid...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 9:51am
VEEP Stakes Quiz:
Republicans offer only fear,, hate and ignorance in campaigns, in this case Rubio is using which?
1. Hate Castro, so hate Bass and hate Democrats.
2. Fear Biden because you fear Bass is a fearful Castro revolutionary who will become president.
3. Hate Biden because you hate Castro.
4. Plead ignorance on the incompetence of both Rubio and the malicious, pathetically narcissistic, science-denying imbecile and vote Republican as usual.
5. all of the above
by NCD on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 3:05pm
While I favor opening trade relations and a dialog with Cuba it matters how someone talks about the dictator and the country. Does it matter how politicians talk about Xi Jinping who is jailing Uyghars? Or Putin? Or to choose a small nation like Cuba, Duterte? Bass is responsible for her comments and should be judged accordingly. I'm not making that judgement here. Just stating my opinion that considering her comments and forming opinions about them is a legitimate topic of discussion especially in the context of a vp choice. Even more so when considering a vp to a presidential candidate that is so old
by ocean-kat on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 3:48pm
We have to distinguish Reason/logic/sensible behavior from the paranoid & gotcha entrenched electric 3rd rails of American politics. Raising taxes, talking to "terrorist", Marxism, support the troops, flag Pina, yadda yadda. Theyre still flogging kneeling as an insult to flag & troops, however absurd that seems. [yes, we have some liberal tripwires as well]
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 4:31pm
Did Bass say "then we fell in love. No really. He wrote me beautiful letters"?
by NCD on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 5:29pm
I fail to see how Cuba's handling of Covid 19 or even many better outcomes in health care excuses Castor's dictatorship for life, censorship of the media, and jailing of political dissidents. If Obama had created a health care system that covered everyone with high quality care could he then declare himself president for life, censor the media, and jail those who opposed him?
by ocean-kat on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 4:27pm
If the objection Is mistreating one own's citizenry, denying basic rights, and leading into poverty, Trump's taken some major steps towards equalling Castro's record, in just 3 1/2 very long years. Destroying/censoring media? Check. Calling out troops on those who oppose? Check. Denying fair elections? Check. Craven collusion with Russia? Check.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 4:39pm
I think comparing Trump to Castro is the type of comparison lulu would make and you'd usually object to. But that's not my point. Would you excuse Trump's mistreating of his citizens if he handled Covid 19 better than most other nations? Because that's what you seemed to do for Castro. Defend or condemn Bass for what she said. I just don't agree that it should be dismissed out of hand or defended with false comparisons.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 4:52pm
Fill in the big blank. What sort of comparison, specifically, do you think I would make of Trump to Castro.
by A Guy Called LULU on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 8:06pm
Imo you frequently make comparisons of American and other nations like China or Russia that exaggerate the harm done by America while downplaying the harm done by China or Russia. PP often criticizes that. Now his post comparing Trump and Castro is imo analogous.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 8:30pm
O Kat has made it clear many times before he hates Biden. Republican messaging works well there, he may even vote for Trump..?
by NCD on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 5:34pm
That's nothing but what you think is an insult. People use ad hominem attacks when they're unable to come up with rational responses. I'd be pissed but you're not even a very good troll.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 5:52pm
Every time he opens his fucking mouth he says something I hate. I'd vote for Sanders before I'd vote for Biden.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 07/06/2019 - 3:11am
by NCD on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 6:06pm
And again, this relates to my comments on Bass exactly how?
Every time you open your mouth you say something that bores me.
Be specific. If someone doesn't promise to vote for Biden do you plan to change the subject to that whenever you can't think of a rational response to their posts? Or should that promise be a prerequisite to being allowed to post here?
by ocean-kat on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 6:19pm
This is argument clinic !!:
by NCD on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 7:22pm
love it, especially the guy that specializes in abusive-ad hominens (proves it's not all the internet's fault, as well)
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 7:45pm
Shit, couldve saved me 20 years of contradictions, abuse and ad hominems if I'd only seen this earlier. Well, too late for all that - the video really sux, dont you have anything more pertinent, than a bunch of old privileged white men gobbing about?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 10:10pm
here ya go, you asked for pertinent and current, direct from England's heartland, I supply:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 10:54pm
From sunny Bristol, home of the slave trade and other historical achievements
Yes, worth perusing the feed - a very dry martini as only the Brits can manage - stirred *and yet* still shaken
https://mobile.twitter.com/BLM_Bristol/with_replies
[i.e. yes, it's a joke account]
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 11:15pm
they're thinking like me except I think he is full capable of doing it well and the V.P. can actually be more liberal or not, doesn't matter then:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 10:43am