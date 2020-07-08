Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Two teenagers get schooled by Phil Collins.https://t.co/SV4eczvuq9 pic.twitter.com/6IoaatJYIq— (@tprstly) August 6, 2020
Fresh ears. Why did some of us ever get embarrassed of liking him? Because he had hits and was on Top 40 radio?
Derrick Ingram, an organizer of a group leading New York’s Black Lives Matter protests, was besieged inside his Manhattan apartment on Friday while a police helicopter patrolled overhead, officers banged on his door and police dogs waited in the hallway.
The street outside had been closed off by roughly two dozen police vehicles and dozens of officers, including some who were wearing riot gear. At the end of the block, Black Lives Matter supporters had gathered with bullhorns and cameras to protest what appeared to be Mr. Ingram’s imminent arrest.
“What did I do? What did I do?” he said on a livestream posted on Instagram. “I was born Black, that’s what I did.”
Last month, a number of Black Lives Matter demonstrators smashed windows and splashed red paint all over the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office during a protest against racial injustice. Now, they might be facing up to life in prison because prosecutors are adding a gang enhancement to their felony criminal mischief charges.
Jerry Falwell Jr. has agreed to take “an indefinite leave of absence” from his role as president of Liberty University after the release of a viral photo that showed him vacationing on a yacht with his pants unzipped, holding a beverage, and with his arm around a woman.
“The Executive Committee of Liberty University’s Board of Trustees, acting on behalf of the full Board, met today and requested that Jerry Falwell, Jr. take an indefinite leave of absence from his roles as President and Chancellor of Liberty University, to which he has agreed, effective immediately,” the university said in a statement on Friday.
The struggle against Covid-19 has often been compared to fighting a war.
. @VladDavidzon: "The rest of the world is starting to understand what those of us who follow Russian politics have known for a long time." https://t.co/ZEkHcMX5lG— The Critic (@TheCriticMag) August 7, 2020
Detroit has had many nonviolent protests over the past few months but little to no rioting. Many residents say this is because they remember the riots of the past https://t.co/sJfq1gTJUP— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 7, 2020
The cognitive dissonance of social media addicts afraid they will be tracked by a 79 year old infectious disease researcher with a nonexistent vaccine he is not responsible for making or manufacturing, while Zuckerberg banks $100 billion tracking and selling every click, every image, post, site they visit is a sobering statement on the facile exploitation of human nature and the triumph of idiocy.
I'm not a fan of The Lilly on WaPo. But this is worth a look.
Kanye West was reluctant to attack Trump (who won't attack him), eager to criticize Biden, and all but confirmed his run is designed to harm Biden. So rarely does the quiet part get said out loud as it does in 2020. https://t.co/hHt9YXt2c9— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 6, 2020
Mr. Trump said somewhat inexplicably, (Biden) wants to “hurt the Bible, hurt God. He’s against God, he’s against guns.” ...
..a spokesman for Mr. Biden, said, “ ... Donald Trump is the only president in our history to have tear-gassed peaceful Americans and thrown a priest out of his church just so he could profane it — and a Bible — for his own cynical optics as he sought to tear our nation apart at a moment of crisis and pain.”
We are seeking to dissolve the NRA for years of self-dealing and illegal conduct that violate New York’s charities laws and undermine its own mission.— NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) August 6, 2020
The NRA diverted millions of dollars away from its charitable mission for personal use by senior leadership.
Newly released video shows a North Carolina man’s final moments in a county jail, where he called out, “I can’t breathe,” as detention officers held him face down for 12 minutes and made jokes while trying to remove his handcuffs.
The footage was made public on Wednesday after a group of news outlets, including The News & Observer, a daily newspaper in Raleigh, and the Associated Press and The New York Times filed a petition for its release. The Daily Beast joined this coalition.
A Family Cries ‘Justice for Hannah.’ Will Its Rural Town Listen? https://t.co/cYKXxcZHy5— Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) August 6, 2020
@ Breaking911.com, Aug. 4 Includes a couple of pictures of her about to light the fire.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – August 4, 2020 – A criminal complaint unsealed today charged Shelby Ligons, 22, of Nashville Tennessee, with malicious destruction of property using fire or explosives.
Wesley Somers, 25, of Hendersonville, Tennessee, was previously charged on June 3, 2020, and his case is pending in U.S. District Court.
Meanwhile, Scottsdale authorities dismissed local charges against Paul so that federal authorities could take over the investigation.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Because he Went from Peter Gabriel-inspired recordings to awful "Su-Su-Di-Yo" and rehashed Can't Hurry Love Motown embarrasments?
Listen to Peter Gabriel 3 (Bíko, Games Without Frontiers) where Collins' drumming Is exquisite (Gabriel even recorded a German version of the album with the idea of being more Universal, adding more languages - adds a certain amount of Angst over friendly English -
https://youtu.be/49mdn20QsbM
Kind of a similar vibe at the time w/o Collins
https://youtu.be/BXJ_hkBXn8M
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/07/2020 - 6:26am
And then by Dolly:
by EmmaZahn on Sat, 08/08/2020 - 12:44am
now that's amazing open mindedness! or open-earredness?
certainly not my favorite Dolly piece, it's ultra twangy, can see Porter Wagoner there...
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/08/2020 - 4:33am
Its the groove, not the singing that gets them. Still, not sure whats the deal.
Besides Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Rolling Stones' Sticky Fingers & Lynyrd Skynyrd,
https://www.udiscovermusic.com/in-depth-features/muscle-shoals-studio-history/
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/08/2020 - 7:15am