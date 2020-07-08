Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Last month, a number of Black Lives Matter demonstrators smashed windows and splashed red paint all over the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office during a protest against racial injustice. Now, they might be facing up to life in prison because prosecutors are adding a gang enhancement to their felony criminal mischief charges.
The Associated Press reports that prosecutors argued this week that the gang charges are justified because participants teamed up to cause thousands of dollars in property damage while protesting police brutality—and specifically,the case of 22-year-old Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal, according to The Hill.
Palacios-Carbajal was fatally shot while running from Salt Lake County police officers on May 23. The county’s district attorney, Sim Gill, argued in court last month that the officers shouldn’t be charged with crimes
Comments
Madalena McNeil is accused of buying red paint before a protest. Under aggressive new criminal charges, it could mean she spends the rest of her life in prison.
McNeil, 28, was among four people charged Tuesday for their alleged actions at a July Salt Lake City, Utah, protest over a district attorney’s decision that the fatal police shooting of a young man was justified. Protesters allegedly splashed red paint on the DA’s office, broke windows, and hung signs calling for justice for the slain man.
But instead of merely charging the protesters with vandalism or even rioting, that same DA used a charging enhancement to claim they operated as a gang. Under the new charges, the demonstrators face up to life in prison. It’s the latest in a pattern of harsh measures that ratchet up potential penalties by treating protesters like a criminal conspiracy.
“I'm not scared because I think that I did anything wrong, because I know that I didn't,” McNeil told The Daily Beast. “But it would be very foolish of me to look at the potential for life in prison and not be scared. When I heard about that [the charges] I realized that in the eyes of the state, I had become an enemy for exercising what is supposed to be a protected right.”
https://www.thedailybeast.com/utah-woman-madalena-mcneil-faces-life-in-prison-after-allegedly-buying-red-protest-paint?ref=home
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 08/07/2020 - 7:22pm