    Two teenagers get schooled by Phil Collins.

    By artappraiser on Fri, 08/07/2020 - 1:11am |

    Fresh ears. Why did some of us ever get embarrassed of liking him? Because he had hits and was on Top 40 radio?

    Because he Went from Peter Gabriel-inspired recordings to awful "Su-Su-Di-Yo" and rehashed Can't Hurry Love  Motown embarrasments?

    Listen to Peter Gabriel 3 (Bíko, Games Without Frontiers) where Collins' drumming Is exquisite (Gabriel even recorded a German version of the album with the idea of being more Universal, adding more languages - adds a certain amount of Angst over friendly English -

    https://youtu.be/49mdn20QsbM

    Kind of a similar vibe at the time w/o Collins

    https://youtu.be/BXJ_hkBXn8M


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/07/2020 - 6:26am

