Newly released video shows a North Carolina man’s final moments in a county jail , where he called out, “I can’t breathe,” as detention officers held him face down for 12 minutes and made jokes while trying to remove his handcuffs.

The footage was made public on Wednesday after a group of news outlets, including The News & Observer , a daily newspaper in Raleigh, and the Associated Press and The New York Times filed a petition for its release. The Daily Beast joined this coalition.

John Neville, a 56-year-old father of five, died three days after he was booked into the Forsyth County jail in December 2019. As we previously reported , Neville was asphyxiated after being placed in a hog-tie position at the Winston-Salem lockup. He died from a brain injury due to cardiac arrest, the autopsy report states.

Five former guards and one nurse—who is employed by Wellpath, a private contractor that provides medical services for the jail—are charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with Neville’s death, which has sparked a wave of protests and a weeks-long occupation of Bailey Park just a few blocks from the jail