Read it and weep. And still, what were they expecting? Why didnt they have Adam Schiff leading this towards impeachment, rather than anither unsatisfying shitshow/kabuki Theater?
Foreign assistance ok sometimes?
https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1288175989378482176?s=20
"I talk to Trump about his re-election sometimes, but in going to be all cagey bout it and shit"
https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1288139816924778496?s=20
We are seeking to dissolve the NRA for years of self-dealing and illegal conduct that violate New York’s charities laws and undermine its own mission.— NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) August 6, 2020
The NRA diverted millions of dollars away from its charitable mission for personal use by senior leadership.
Newly released video shows a North Carolina man’s final moments in a county jail, where he called out, “I can’t breathe,” as detention officers held him face down for 12 minutes and made jokes while trying to remove his handcuffs.
The footage was made public on Wednesday after a group of news outlets, including The News & Observer, a daily newspaper in Raleigh, and the Associated Press and The New York Times filed a petition for its release. The Daily Beast joined this coalition.
A Family Cries ‘Justice for Hannah.’ Will Its Rural Town Listen? https://t.co/cYKXxcZHy5— Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) August 6, 2020
@ Breaking911.com, Aug. 4 Includes a couple of pictures of her about to light the fire.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – August 4, 2020 – A criminal complaint unsealed today charged Shelby Ligons, 22, of Nashville Tennessee, with malicious destruction of property using fire or explosives.
Wesley Somers, 25, of Hendersonville, Tennessee, was previously charged on June 3, 2020, and his case is pending in U.S. District Court.
Meanwhile, Scottsdale authorities dismissed local charges against Paul so that federal authorities could take over the investigation.
the repo-man comethhttps://t.co/RsOndtNFK8— Philip Gourevitch (@PGourevitch) August 6, 2020
Facebook has faced pressure to better moderate its site amid a massive advertiser boycott. The Twitter ruling came after and WaPo amended its story with that breaking info.
MAJOR BREAKING NEWS: Twitter Temporarily Blocks Trump's Campaign Account From Tweeting for First Time Ever, Signaling It Will No Longer Permit Team Trump to Post COVID-19 Misinformation; Company Demands Removal of Offending Tweet https://t.co/xXwDe8xQS8
MAJOR BREAKING NEWS: Kanye West Presidential Bid Revealed As Highly Coordinated Republican Operation to Suppress Black Vote for Biden https://t.co/faB5tPNzEG— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) August 6, 2020
Says He Did Nothing Wrong
By Colin Kalmbacher @ LawandCrime.com, Aug. 5
Former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe sued Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Interim Police Chief Rodney Bryant in a county court on Tuesday. Rolfe was fired by his then-employer the day after he shot and killed Rayshard Brooks in early June.
ST. LOUIS — Cori Bush, a progressive activist and a leader of the swelling protest movement for racial justice, toppled Representative William Lacy Clay Jr. of Missouri in a Democratic primary on Tuesday, notching the latest in a stunning string of upsets against the party establishment.
Ms. Bush, 44, had captured nearly 49 percent of the vote by late Tuesday evening compared with 45.5 percent for Mr. Clay, according to The Associated Press. She had tried and failed to unseat Mr. Clay in 2018, but this year rode a surge in support for more liberal, confrontational politics within the Democratic Party amid the coronavirus pandemic and the national outcry over festering racial inequities.
U.S. Representative Carolyn Maloney declares victory in a hard-fought Democratic primary, defeating progressive challenger Suraj Patel https://t.co/I0NmXjJSgF pic.twitter.com/1h5aWPCQVB— Reuters (@Reuters) August 5, 2020
2. 36 of top 50 cities see double-digit rise in homicides https://t.co/eegG1f6ShM #axiosam— Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) August 3, 2020
A trusted bus driver, an aspiring caterer, a father of two. As killings rise in District, here are the stories of some victims. - The Washington Post https://t.co/gPZZiQlJxa— Peter Hermann (@phscoop) August 2, 2020
Four gunmen opened fire outside an Oak Street boutique this afternoon, killing one man and injuring two other people. Online reports indicate the murdered man is a Chicago-based rapper.https://t.co/RC9KNPnOQA— CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) August 5, 2020
As of July 31, only 17% of Mississippi's 904 ICU beds were available, according to the state health department. https://t.co/I1IsnJRM40— NPR (@NPR) August 4, 2020
Comments
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 6:06am
No Fed troops to protect Michigan Capitol from right wingers, eh?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 6:14am
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 9:47am
The Senate as currently constructed would not impeach Barr. Barr gave many people another reason to get out and vote in November.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 4:42pm
Only the House impeaches. The Senate carries out trials.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 4:48pm
Thanks for the correction.
It would be a waste of time for the House to impeach.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 5:32pm
Hardly. It would be a good use of their time to impeach these motherfuckers once a day into November and then into January. Better than 100 street protests.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 6:27pm
oh my but that would be using the system those evil founding fathers invented in order to not have to have revolutions anymore after they had to go through a revolution themselves...
of course, voting in people who would do that is part of the deal and mid-terms are such a drag to participate in, only old people bother to vote in those...
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 6:33pm
Which is why I'm able to retire at 62. Suddenly I'm happy that, "only old people bother to vote in those."
Okay boomer!
by ocean-kat on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 7:07pm
They seem to be heading out of Portland
Gassing mom
Breaking a Navy vet's hand
Strong video images
Better than a show trial
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 6:32pm
GWTW like Epstein's cameras
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/30/2020 - 3:08am
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 4:48am
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 4:54am
More Ghislaine
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5f238bd6c5b656e9b099a174
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 4:57am
Julie K. Brown is jousting with Dershowitz directly in public on Twitter, thought it might interest you:
Me, I'm pretty much with him, though:
Is mostly juicy "Vanity Fair" stuff and this bunch interests me less than some others.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 9:49pm
Or "who turned off the video cameras in Epstein's cell?" Or "why was Barr in the neighborhood the night before?" Not as pertinent as the other questions, but brings up to present time, a thread to pull.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:09pm
Epstein was the pimp of under aged girls to the rich and powerful.If all we learn is the names of the men he pimped out his girls to imo that would be a enough of good thing. If you have an opportunity to have sex with an underaged girl you say no. You don't take advantage of her just because you're not the one doing the manipulation. Let the careers and reputations be ruined. If that happens perhaps the next man who gets offered a girl for sex will be so scared he says no.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:12pm
Pompeo stooge under oath
https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/30/politics/pompeo-senate-foreign-relations-hearing/index.html
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 5:30am
Mueller Report in English
https://docs.google.com/document/u/0/d/1Z5ZAd1lU46gKwPUiDK516d7vxHKznjag...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 2:04pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 2:31pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 11:02pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 2:33pm
"Lawyers for Mr. Trump have said he did nothing wrong."
Therefore, the investigation is unnecessary, is unfair harassment by people who hate him and his success. Who only want to use fake news to overturn the election, and distract Trump from his sworn duty to make attack tweets, watch Fox and Friends and play golf.
by NCD on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 3:03pm
DA's dont care - "let's throw him up against the wall, see if he sticks"
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 3:31pm
Shady deal 4 Portland secret force
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 3:37pm
TikTok Trump Extortion
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 3:56pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 2:28pm
Oops! Page/Papadoc Logan Act warning
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 6:33am
Deutsche Bank turns over Trump records
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 6:51pm
Like Scarlett, I'll think about this tomorrow:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 8:40pm
Cue Little Orphan Annie - Always a day Away
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 8:46pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 9:02pm
Well Andy was wrong, she decided to see where Flo at Progressive Insurance Co. could take her. Tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow, creeps in this petty pace from day to day....
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/06/2020 - 1:51pm
Idunno, seems the NRA got tainted a lot these 4/8/12 years.
Fighting it out between Fancy spender Wayne LaPierre and diagraced arms runner Oliver North, with a bit of Russian Spy Butina tossed in for a love triangle. Gotten far from their roots and mission. Wholl miss them?
https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/politics/nra-dissolved-widespread-fraud-lawsuit/2554461/
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/06/2020 - 2:12pm