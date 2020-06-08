Meanwhile, Scottsdale authorities dismissed local charges against Paul so that federal authorities could take over the investigation.

By Josh Haskell & Staff @ ABC7.com, Aug. 5, 8:15 pm PT

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- FBI agents on Wednesday morning served a search warrant at the sprawling Calabasas home of YouTube personality Jake Paul, seizing multiple firearms in a raid that was connected to a riot at an Arizona shopping mall, the bureau said.



"The FBI is investigating allegations of criminal acts surrounding the incident at Scottsdale Fashion Square in May 2020," the bureau said in a statement, adding that a search warrant was also executed in Las Vegas, but no arrests were immediately planned. No other details were disclosed.



AIR7 HD was over the scene as multiple firearms that were scattered across the Calabasas property, including a long gun propped up against a hot tub in the backyard, were confiscated by authorities.



Paul was not at home at the time of the raid, according to his attorney.



In early June, misdemeanor charges were filed against Paul following a riot at the mall outside Phoenix. Paul said he was merely trying to find people protesting against the death of George Floyd.



EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: AIR7 HD captures FBI seizing multiple guns at Jake Paul's home [....]