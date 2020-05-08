Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Says He Did Nothing Wrong
By Colin Kalmbacher @ LawandCrime.com, Aug. 5
Former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe sued Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Interim Police Chief Rodney Bryant in a county court on Tuesday. Rolfe was fired by his then-employer the day after he shot and killed Rayshard Brooks in early June.
Stylized as a petition for a writ of mandamus, Rolfe’s filing argues that he was fired by Bottoms and former police chief Erika Shields without the specific due process mandated for removing certain “non-probationary” municipal employees in Atlanta.
Rolfe claims he was “summarily dismissed” by Bottoms and Shields “without an investigation, without proper notice, without a pre-disciplinary hearing, and in direct violation of the municipal code.”
The former cop, who was charged with felony murder in Brooks’s death, argues his firing was “[c]ontrary to city policy as well as the policies, procedures, customs, and practices of the City of Atlanta Police Department.” His complaint also alleges that he “was never interviewed by the Office of Professional Standards or any individual regarding [his fatal shooting of Brooks] to provide his statement.” [....]
Comments
is the #1 most popular story at their site right now.
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 8:19pm
I watched the painful 40-minute video, and I still do not see what Rolfe should be expected to do instead, even though you can feel where It's headed. Brooks couldnt be left to sleep it off because he was too whack know he was unfit to drive (and couldnt even remember driving moments before). Had he gotten Rolfe's revolver, he would have likely killed him. I think of the chance Rolfe could have hopped in a car in the queue and taken a driver hostage with the cop's taser.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 8:44pm
How many more times could Brooks fire the taser?
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 9:33pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 9:38pm
The Reuter's link is broken.
The local DA says the taser was fired twice and was no longer a threat.
The officer shot Brooks in the back. One bullet hit a parked vehicle.
The officer was the biggest danger to the public.
Seems that the officer does not feel that he has to obey the rules of the court
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 11:02pm