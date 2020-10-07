Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
As communities around the country try to reimagine how law enforcement can operate in a just, effective and non-discriminatory way, these articles provide some useful background and differing viewpoints on the issue. https://t.co/tm08fXSkRF— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 9, 2020
the other three after the jump
Here’s a piece that outlines the need for a more aggressive overhaul of policing.https://t.co/yJlSb0MmyK— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 9, 2020
I posted the next one as the starter of a long News thread so you may have read it
And here’s a counterbalance that argues for substantial reforms to policing and oversight but not fewer police.https://t.co/DwQoyobGRX— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 9, 2020
Finally, here’s a look at how Germany reshaped police training after the horrors of World War II and how this approach might be useful to other countries today.https://t.co/C9oFaqTxo8— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 9, 2020
It’s clear our communities are crying out for change—and what that change looks like is up to us. That’s why it’s important to take a hard look at all the perspectives and proposals out there, even the ones we disagree with. It’s how we’ll come up with solutions that last.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 9, 2020
Facebook has faced pressure to better moderate its site amid a massive advertiser boycott. The Twitter ruling came after and WaPo amended its story with that breaking info.
MAJOR BREAKING NEWS: Twitter Temporarily Blocks Trump's Campaign Account From Tweeting for First Time Ever, Signaling It Will No Longer Permit Team Trump to Post COVID-19 Misinformation; Company Demands Removal of Offending Tweet https://t.co/xXwDe8xQS8
MAJOR BREAKING NEWS: Kanye West Presidential Bid Revealed As Highly Coordinated Republican Operation to Suppress Black Vote for Biden https://t.co/faB5tPNzEG— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) August 6, 2020
Says He Did Nothing Wrong
By Colin Kalmbacher @ LawandCrime.com, Aug. 5
Former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe sued Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Interim Police Chief Rodney Bryant in a county court on Tuesday. Rolfe was fired by his then-employer the day after he shot and killed Rayshard Brooks in early June.
ST. LOUIS — Cori Bush, a progressive activist and a leader of the swelling protest movement for racial justice, toppled Representative William Lacy Clay Jr. of Missouri in a Democratic primary on Tuesday, notching the latest in a stunning string of upsets against the party establishment.
Ms. Bush, 44, had captured nearly 49 percent of the vote by late Tuesday evening compared with 45.5 percent for Mr. Clay, according to The Associated Press. She had tried and failed to unseat Mr. Clay in 2018, but this year rode a surge in support for more liberal, confrontational politics within the Democratic Party amid the coronavirus pandemic and the national outcry over festering racial inequities.
U.S. Representative Carolyn Maloney declares victory in a hard-fought Democratic primary, defeating progressive challenger Suraj Patel https://t.co/I0NmXjJSgF pic.twitter.com/1h5aWPCQVB— Reuters (@Reuters) August 5, 2020
2. 36 of top 50 cities see double-digit rise in homicides https://t.co/eegG1f6ShM #axiosam— Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) August 3, 2020
A trusted bus driver, an aspiring caterer, a father of two. As killings rise in District, here are the stories of some victims. - The Washington Post https://t.co/gPZZiQlJxa— Peter Hermann (@phscoop) August 2, 2020
Four gunmen opened fire outside an Oak Street boutique this afternoon, killing one man and injuring two other people. Online reports indicate the murdered man is a Chicago-based rapper.https://t.co/RC9KNPnOQA— CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) August 5, 2020
As of July 31, only 17% of Mississippi's 904 ICU beds were available, according to the state health department. https://t.co/I1IsnJRM40— NPR (@NPR) August 4, 2020
Federal Court Halts Trump Administration’s Latest Anti-Immigration Policy as ‘Abuse of Discretion’https://t.co/nbDbsF3coE pic.twitter.com/NA4M59many— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) August 4, 2020
New York’s Chief Judge Takes Subtle Shot at Bill de Blasio for Saying Court Delays Caused Spike in Violencehttps://t.co/6NL6juD5ql pic.twitter.com/cv4N8XSkWs— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) August 5, 2020
"I believe there is a coverup going on at CSU,'' said a current Colorado State football player who spoke to the @coloradoan on the condition of anonymity for fear of retribution. https://t.co/Mrcs2P6iW7— USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) August 5, 2020
A video taken Sunday by a bystander shows the children, ranging in age from 6 to 17 years old, in a parking lot in Aurora, where there have recently been protests over the death of a 23-year-old Black man, Elijah McClain, who was stopped by police last year, KUSA-TV reported.
The video shows the 17-year-old and 12-year-old lying on their stomachs with their hands cuffed behind their backs and a 14-year-old girl lying next to the 6-year-old, also on their stomachs, in a parking lot next to the car. They can be heard crying and screaming as officers stand with their back to the camera. A woman on the other side of the car is shown being led away in handcuffs.
It was a hot Thursday afternoon, so India Johnson, 26, and Yasmeen Winston, 25, decided to take their babies to splash in the fountains at the World War II Memorial. The women, best friends since seventh grade, parked on Constitution Avenue near the White House and prepared to walk to the Mall.
Their babies were in the back seat, Mother Goose Club was singing through the car speakers, and the mothers were digging around in diaper bags when they heard the crash and felt the jolt.
This qualified immunity decision from Judge Carlton Reeves is truly extraordinary. https://t.co/w8KAwTz7H0 pic.twitter.com/Akhe0uGs8I— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) August 4, 2020

by artappraiser on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 12:49am
That's interesting, the so called freedom loving libertarian leaning west tends to have more cops
by ocean-kat on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 2:08am
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 9:22pm
And social workers can't really help with this kind of thing, guess one has to depend on Twitter:
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/13/2020 - 11:52pm
"Quotas", always a problem:
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/14/2020 - 12:01am
Interesting that the NYPost is headlining this story of a black cop beating up a white guy on the subway:
Note that it was a pretty outrageous situation as the DA believed the cop totally and charged the victim with assault! Didn't bother to ask to see the body cam footage?
There's lots of lefty anti-police posting of it on Twitter, and calls from NYC for the cops to be fired.
But that NYPost has decided to highlight a "cops are thugs" story is something new!
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/15/2020 - 9:32pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 12:32am
Things aren't looking good for the NYPD becoming open to acting more humanely towards strangers::
I don't see no de-escalation or non-violent theory here. I see tribal hatreds.
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 1:29am
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 2:59pm
^A "must watch". Intelligent cop with history degree with his own earnest grievances about adolescent "BLM" protesters.
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 3:05pm
I question this story. He says blacks and Latinos wanted to talk to him, but the conversation was stopped by white people, repeatedly. No black or Latino person told the white person to STFU?
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 10:39pm
Doleac is Economics professor @TAMU, Director @JusticeTechLab, Host of the @ProbCausation podcast. I study crime & discrimination.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 11:13pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 9:05pm
Ah now here we have the hard complicated truth as I see it after reading a gazillion things on topic. And I suspect Obama might agree-so I am plopping it here- he's a smart and reasonable cookie who has talked to a lot of folks about things like this and policy and realities, and thought long and hard about it since his community organizing days, not to mention seen how policing works out around the world. He's just not ready and able to admit this reality for political reasons, maybe never will be able to:
"The protests were whiter than the police department’
Peter Moskos – sociologist and former Baltimore cop – talks to spiked about race, policing and mass incarceration.
By Tom Slater, Deputy Editor @ Spiked-online.com, July 27
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 7:26pm