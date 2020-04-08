Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Here's our latest update on the Beirut blast. More updates coming soon. Thoughts with all the thousands of injuries and the families of the many dead. The toll is higher than 50 now. https://t.co/TPSKSJGCTA— Liz Sly (@LizSly) August 4, 2020
ST. LOUIS — Cori Bush, a progressive activist and a leader of the swelling protest movement for racial justice, toppled Representative William Lacy Clay Jr. of Missouri in a Democratic primary on Tuesday, notching the latest in a stunning string of upsets against the party establishment.
Ms. Bush, 44, had captured nearly 49 percent of the vote by late Tuesday evening compared with 45.5 percent for Mr. Clay, according to The Associated Press. She had tried and failed to unseat Mr. Clay in 2018, but this year rode a surge in support for more liberal, confrontational politics within the Democratic Party amid the coronavirus pandemic and the national outcry over festering racial inequities.
U.S. Representative Carolyn Maloney declares victory in a hard-fought Democratic primary, defeating progressive challenger Suraj Patel https://t.co/I0NmXjJSgF pic.twitter.com/1h5aWPCQVB— Reuters (@Reuters) August 5, 2020
2. 36 of top 50 cities see double-digit rise in homicides https://t.co/eegG1f6ShM #axiosam— Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) August 3, 2020
A trusted bus driver, an aspiring caterer, a father of two. As killings rise in District, here are the stories of some victims. - The Washington Post https://t.co/gPZZiQlJxa— Peter Hermann (@phscoop) August 2, 2020
Four gunmen opened fire outside an Oak Street boutique this afternoon, killing one man and injuring two other people. Online reports indicate the murdered man is a Chicago-based rapper.https://t.co/RC9KNPnOQA— CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) August 5, 2020
As of July 31, only 17% of Mississippi's 904 ICU beds were available, according to the state health department. https://t.co/I1IsnJRM40— NPR (@NPR) August 4, 2020
Federal Court Halts Trump Administration’s Latest Anti-Immigration Policy as ‘Abuse of Discretion’https://t.co/nbDbsF3coE pic.twitter.com/NA4M59many— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) August 4, 2020
New York’s Chief Judge Takes Subtle Shot at Bill de Blasio for Saying Court Delays Caused Spike in Violencehttps://t.co/6NL6juD5ql pic.twitter.com/cv4N8XSkWs— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) August 5, 2020
"I believe there is a coverup going on at CSU,'' said a current Colorado State football player who spoke to the @coloradoan on the condition of anonymity for fear of retribution. https://t.co/Mrcs2P6iW7— USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) August 5, 2020
A video taken Sunday by a bystander shows the children, ranging in age from 6 to 17 years old, in a parking lot in Aurora, where there have recently been protests over the death of a 23-year-old Black man, Elijah McClain, who was stopped by police last year, KUSA-TV reported.
The video shows the 17-year-old and 12-year-old lying on their stomachs with their hands cuffed behind their backs and a 14-year-old girl lying next to the 6-year-old, also on their stomachs, in a parking lot next to the car. They can be heard crying and screaming as officers stand with their back to the camera. A woman on the other side of the car is shown being led away in handcuffs.
It was a hot Thursday afternoon, so India Johnson, 26, and Yasmeen Winston, 25, decided to take their babies to splash in the fountains at the World War II Memorial. The women, best friends since seventh grade, parked on Constitution Avenue near the White House and prepared to walk to the Mall.
Their babies were in the back seat, Mother Goose Club was singing through the car speakers, and the mothers were digging around in diaper bags when they heard the crash and felt the jolt.
This qualified immunity decision from Judge Carlton Reeves is truly extraordinary. https://t.co/w8KAwTz7H0 pic.twitter.com/Akhe0uGs8I— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) August 4, 2020
MSNBC producer pens scathing exit letter: Ratings model 'blocks diversity of thought and content' https://t.co/jdrBYUTCeo— J. W. (@wolfjon4) August 4, 2020
Trump screws the Census
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 5:31pm
video of explosion:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 6:49pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 6:54pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 6:57pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 8:54pm
Just a side note that some may not know. Ammonium nitrate is a great fertilizer. There were probably thousands of farmers in Lebanon that were wishing year after year that they could afford to buy it to put on their fields. Whether bureaucratic snafu or legal limbo left it there we don't know, but they would have had no trouble finding farmers to put it on their fields.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 9:26pm
D.O.D.: The president makes shit up:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 9:12pm
MSNBC anchor just started his segment on the story with an interesting comparison: Tim McVeigh used 2 tons of ammonium nitrate to do all the damage he did, and this was 2,700 tons.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 10:39pm
meant to put as reply to oceankat, posted in wrong place but I will leave it here. & add to it. He interviewed a Prof. expert on Lebanon (@ Kennedy School) right now and he says the devastation is "like a nuclear bomb" that he was there for the 2005 Hariri bombing in Beirut and this is like 200 times more damage. Wikipedia says of that one Explosives equivalent to around 1,000 kilograms (2,200 pounds) of TNT were detonated
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 10:49pm
I did some google research about the makeup of fertilizer bombs after the OKC bombing to supplement my high school chemistry. I never ran across the idea that ammonium nitrate alone would explode but apparently it can. From what is being reported now it seems apparent that for it to do so requires a narrow set of conditions be met. Because ammonium nitrate’s ratio of elements is high in oxygen it needs additional fuel to get the highest potential explosion from a given amount of ammonium nitrate. That is why Mcveigh’s miniscule bomb had diesel fuel mixed with the ammonium nitrate. My research was because I had imagined what could be, by exponentially greater magnitudes of power, the greatest chemical explosion ever and could be sailed into Las Angeles harbor for example, as a common commodity and then be detonated.
The oceans of our happy planet are teeming with bulk carrier ships. These are ships that have cargo area that is simply an open bay which can carry bulk goods such as ore or coal or grain or ammonium nitrate, that last one being a common commodity. They have double hulls and between the hulls are the diesel tanks. The larger bulk carriers have a capacity of up to 60,000 dead weight tons. That amount would take a lot of Ryder trucks. In my action movie the crew pumps most of the diesel into the ammonium nitrate, and then refuels as many times as necessary to get the ideal mixture and leave enough in the tanks to sail into LA. Sixty thousand tons of anfo, a very well understood stable explosive, going off even a few miles out to sea from LA would certainly make the news.
by A Guy Called LULU on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 12:25am
Occam's Razor is your friend
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/aug/05/ammonium-nitrate-what-is-t...
While heat seems to have set off the Tianjin explosion, some speculation that armaments stored nearby at the port - "a stupid thing to do" - may be responsible for setting off the Beirut explosion
(Live feed - Scroll Down for discussions of causes)
https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.cnn.com/cnn/middleeast/live-news/lebano...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 2:18am
Some more details.
by A Guy Called LULU on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 9:12am
Amusing comments
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 9:33am
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 1:57am
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 2:19am
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 2:31am
Video
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-53656220
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 3:16am