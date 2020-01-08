Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
This was the scene in Berlin, where an estimated 17,000 people defied social-distancing and mask requirements to join a protest supported by neo-Nazi groups, conspiracy theorists and others who said they were fed up with the restrictions.— The New York Times (@nytimes) August 1, 2020
Read the latest.
U.S. Representative Carolyn Maloney declares victory in a hard-fought Democratic primary, defeating progressive challenger Suraj Patel https://t.co/I0NmXjJSgF pic.twitter.com/1h5aWPCQVB— Reuters (@Reuters) August 5, 2020
2. 36 of top 50 cities see double-digit rise in homicides https://t.co/eegG1f6ShM #axiosam— Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) August 3, 2020
A trusted bus driver, an aspiring caterer, a father of two. As killings rise in District, here are the stories of some victims. - The Washington Post https://t.co/gPZZiQlJxa— Peter Hermann (@phscoop) August 2, 2020
Four gunmen opened fire outside an Oak Street boutique this afternoon, killing one man and injuring two other people. Online reports indicate the murdered man is a Chicago-based rapper.https://t.co/RC9KNPnOQA— CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) August 5, 2020
As of July 31, only 17% of Mississippi's 904 ICU beds were available, according to the state health department. https://t.co/I1IsnJRM40— NPR (@NPR) August 4, 2020
Federal Court Halts Trump Administration’s Latest Anti-Immigration Policy as ‘Abuse of Discretion’https://t.co/nbDbsF3coE pic.twitter.com/NA4M59many— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) August 4, 2020
New York’s Chief Judge Takes Subtle Shot at Bill de Blasio for Saying Court Delays Caused Spike in Violencehttps://t.co/6NL6juD5ql pic.twitter.com/cv4N8XSkWs— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) August 5, 2020
"I believe there is a coverup going on at CSU,'' said a current Colorado State football player who spoke to the @coloradoan on the condition of anonymity for fear of retribution. https://t.co/Mrcs2P6iW7— USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) August 5, 2020
A video taken Sunday by a bystander shows the children, ranging in age from 6 to 17 years old, in a parking lot in Aurora, where there have recently been protests over the death of a 23-year-old Black man, Elijah McClain, who was stopped by police last year, KUSA-TV reported.
The video shows the 17-year-old and 12-year-old lying on their stomachs with their hands cuffed behind their backs and a 14-year-old girl lying next to the 6-year-old, also on their stomachs, in a parking lot next to the car. They can be heard crying and screaming as officers stand with their back to the camera. A woman on the other side of the car is shown being led away in handcuffs.
It was a hot Thursday afternoon, so India Johnson, 26, and Yasmeen Winston, 25, decided to take their babies to splash in the fountains at the World War II Memorial. The women, best friends since seventh grade, parked on Constitution Avenue near the White House and prepared to walk to the Mall.
Their babies were in the back seat, Mother Goose Club was singing through the car speakers, and the mothers were digging around in diaper bags when they heard the crash and felt the jolt.
This qualified immunity decision from Judge Carlton Reeves is truly extraordinary. https://t.co/w8KAwTz7H0 pic.twitter.com/Akhe0uGs8I— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) August 4, 2020
Here's our latest update on the Beirut blast. More updates coming soon. Thoughts with all the thousands of injuries and the families of the many dead. The toll is higher than 50 now. https://t.co/TPSKSJGCTA— Liz Sly (@LizSly) August 4, 2020
MSNBC producer pens scathing exit letter: Ratings model 'blocks diversity of thought and content' https://t.co/jdrBYUTCeo— J. W. (@wolfjon4) August 4, 2020
Trump screws the Census
Trump screws the Census
Fascinating report by Jeffrey @gettleman about the @SerumInstIndia & their extraordinary work in mass-producing #Covid19 vaccines: https://t.co/YXVApH3s4Z
Why can't the Indian media give us a story like this? Great work, @adarpoonawalla !
Comments
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 11:55pm
17k's tiny for Berlin
3.8m population + Potsdam, etc
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 6:29am
A big number for super spreading, though, certainly beats Trump Tulsa rally.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 4:09pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 4:49pm
Dugnab: Norway's social pact
https://blog.usejournal.com/one-word-spared-norway-from-covid-19-disaste...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 11:26am
This is exactly what disturbs me the most about divisive protests at this time. Short term supportive peaceful marches were more than fine, they were non-threatening expressions of solidarity. But revolutionary tribal "us. vs. them" encampments are the last thing we need right now much less street attacks on popularly elected local governments, commonly owned property and street fighting.
While the overall attitude of the no mask protest in Germany contradicts "dugnab" it at least seemed a quite peaceful march, at least they weren't causing individual angry ruckuses like is common elsewhere. Feel the same way about pro-BLM, anti-police protesting.
Continuing to have even peaceful daytime marches after initial "message heard and received" though, is stretching it. Especially as there is the more powerful internet to agitate and organize for change.
I don't like the idea of employees we all pay for having to be pulled away to crowd control duties and cleanup when there's a pandemic going on. If it's important to do your protest during a pandemic you can at least do it in daytime and not make it a night after night noisy party or street fighting for months.
Still, no matter how it's done, the mere fact of doing it suggests your protesting takes priority over the pandemic that threatens us all.
Rather than blocking traffic how about getting into expediting essential services everyone needs? It's really that simple. Are the current protesters helping out at food banks the rest of the time?
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 1:31pm
The opposite of dugnab is tribalism without any common goal: my interests are more important than yours, fuck your burned down barn, my barn and land are more important than yours. Viruses have always loved that about us, that people won't stay home from work or play when they are sick.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 1:35pm
We have Norway next to Sweden next to Germany, et al, all taking very different approaches, but largely accepting fuckups and successes, Sweden's deaths being the most problematic. But they're all competent efforts, within margins of choice. The UK Is just Incompetence.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 2:37pm
Lockdown in Victoria:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 1:37am