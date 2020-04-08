Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
As of July 31, only 17% of Mississippi's 904 ICU beds were available, according to the state health department. https://t.co/I1IsnJRM40— NPR (@NPR) August 4, 2020
U.S. Representative Carolyn Maloney declares victory in a hard-fought Democratic primary, defeating progressive challenger Suraj Patel https://t.co/I0NmXjJSgF pic.twitter.com/1h5aWPCQVB— Reuters (@Reuters) August 5, 2020
2. 36 of top 50 cities see double-digit rise in homicides https://t.co/eegG1f6ShM #axiosam— Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) August 3, 2020
A trusted bus driver, an aspiring caterer, a father of two. As killings rise in District, here are the stories of some victims. - The Washington Post https://t.co/gPZZiQlJxa— Peter Hermann (@phscoop) August 2, 2020
Four gunmen opened fire outside an Oak Street boutique this afternoon, killing one man and injuring two other people. Online reports indicate the murdered man is a Chicago-based rapper.https://t.co/RC9KNPnOQA— CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) August 5, 2020
Federal Court Halts Trump Administration’s Latest Anti-Immigration Policy as ‘Abuse of Discretion’https://t.co/nbDbsF3coE pic.twitter.com/NA4M59many— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) August 4, 2020
New York’s Chief Judge Takes Subtle Shot at Bill de Blasio for Saying Court Delays Caused Spike in Violencehttps://t.co/6NL6juD5ql pic.twitter.com/cv4N8XSkWs— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) August 5, 2020
"I believe there is a coverup going on at CSU,'' said a current Colorado State football player who spoke to the @coloradoan on the condition of anonymity for fear of retribution. https://t.co/Mrcs2P6iW7— USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) August 5, 2020
A video taken Sunday by a bystander shows the children, ranging in age from 6 to 17 years old, in a parking lot in Aurora, where there have recently been protests over the death of a 23-year-old Black man, Elijah McClain, who was stopped by police last year, KUSA-TV reported.
The video shows the 17-year-old and 12-year-old lying on their stomachs with their hands cuffed behind their backs and a 14-year-old girl lying next to the 6-year-old, also on their stomachs, in a parking lot next to the car. They can be heard crying and screaming as officers stand with their back to the camera. A woman on the other side of the car is shown being led away in handcuffs.
It was a hot Thursday afternoon, so India Johnson, 26, and Yasmeen Winston, 25, decided to take their babies to splash in the fountains at the World War II Memorial. The women, best friends since seventh grade, parked on Constitution Avenue near the White House and prepared to walk to the Mall.
Their babies were in the back seat, Mother Goose Club was singing through the car speakers, and the mothers were digging around in diaper bags when they heard the crash and felt the jolt.
This qualified immunity decision from Judge Carlton Reeves is truly extraordinary. https://t.co/w8KAwTz7H0 pic.twitter.com/Akhe0uGs8I— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) August 4, 2020
Here's our latest update on the Beirut blast. More updates coming soon. Thoughts with all the thousands of injuries and the families of the many dead. The toll is higher than 50 now. https://t.co/TPSKSJGCTA— Liz Sly (@LizSly) August 4, 2020
MSNBC producer pens scathing exit letter: Ratings model 'blocks diversity of thought and content' https://t.co/jdrBYUTCeo— J. W. (@wolfjon4) August 4, 2020
Trump screws the Census
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5f28b89fc5b6a34284be7c76?test_ad=tabo...
Fascinating report by Jeffrey @gettleman about the @SerumInstIndia & their extraordinary work in mass-producing #Covid19 vaccines: https://t.co/YXVApH3s4Z
Why can't the Indian media give us a story like this? Great work, @adarpoonawalla !
Bipartisan group of 6 states (MD, VA, LA, MI, OH and MA) gang up and buy 3 million rapid tests:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 9:45pm
Took NJ police 4 hrs. to break up a pool party of 700 with no masks and no distancing in a rental AirBnB. Gov. got real mad:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 12:17am
NJ.gov before the Governor ruled:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 12:21am
Gov. Cuomo: shame on all of youse:
and
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 12:28am