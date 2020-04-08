Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Fascinating report by Jeffrey @gettleman about the @SerumInstIndia & their extraordinary work in mass-producing #Covid19 vaccines: https://t.co/YXVApH3s4Z
Why can't the Indian media give us a story like this? Great work, @adarpoonawalla !
The active-duty U.S. Army sergeant who fatally shot Garrett Foster at a Black Lives Matter rally, did so in self defense, his attorney saidhttps://t.co/W0PiJiQrq7— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) July 31, 2020
A Portland man has been charged with assaulting a @USMarshalsHQ deputy with an explosive device during a recent protest at the Hatfield Federal Courthouse. The deputy sustained injuries to both legs. Read more: https://t.co/vNT42vq6vJ pic.twitter.com/1Tm8pTQB7L— U.S. Attorney Oregon (@USAO_OR) August 3, 2020
I’m excited for the @HumanityForward candidates who are fighting for people - let’s help them win! @StricklandforWA’s race is tomorrow! https://t.co/BUzb0teXqI— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) August 4, 2020
and "Art Crunchy" wants to start a contest for a global award:
Is this the most corrupt, decadent, debased Conservative Administration ever to hold power? https://t.co/qEtPhcE72q— Art Crunchy (@ArtCrunchy) August 2, 2020
The new training is called 'Internalized Racial Superiority for White People.'
By Ny MaGee @ BET.com, August 2
Seattle's Office of Civil Rights has developed a "race and social justice" curriculum on “institutionalized racial superiority” for all 10,000 city employees.
The shortages highlight the challenge facing the city's beleaguered police force as it faces calls for its defunding or even abolishment.
The Second Amendment was based partly on the premise that "when the able-bodied men of a nation are trained in arms and organized, they are better able to resist tyranny."https://t.co/KZ4oOo7GQQ— reason (@reason) August 2, 2020
“The photograph of Amrit and Saiyub came like a gentle rain from heaven on India’s hate-filled public sphere. The gift of friendship and trust it captured filled me with a certain sadness, as it felt so rare” — powerful, nuanced essay by @BasharatPeer https://t.co/uuwiuQ85aO— Mohamad Bazzi (@BazziNYU) August 1, 2020
Did white supremacists really orchestrate riots in Richmond? It’s complicated. https://t.co/Dl5nCt6UBe via @mercuryvirginia— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) July 30, 2020
A man alleged to be tied to the far-right "boogaloo" movement, already charged with plotting to provoke violence at Las Vegas protests, has now been accused of having child pornography, federal prosecutors say. https://t.co/wLLGdJfK2U— NBC News (@NBCNews) July 30, 2020
Not about police; the suspect is a civilian white man who is presumed to have racist motive
Hundreds join protests in Portugal after murder of Black man https://t.co/OI4HpGjmEm— Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) August 2, 2020
Thousands demonstrate against Netanyahu as Israel protests gain strength https://t.co/V3jczSS2Uk— The Guardian (@guardian) August 2, 2020
This was the scene in Berlin, where an estimated 17,000 people defied social-distancing and mask requirements to join a protest supported by neo-Nazi groups, conspiracy theorists and others who said they were fed up with the restrictions.— The New York Times (@nytimes) August 1, 2020
Read the latest. https://t.co/QFWyHTTMb0 pic.twitter.com/h9CuxYCERg
Comments
Well that would go with the whole maths problem. It's numbers that are the problem! Numbers make it hard to tell a good story :
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 12:40am
"You can't do that" > I read that as: reporters are present to learn the story of the interviewed and report it. Where do they get off trying to interject their own story?! Faux news!
He really is our first Postmodern president. It's PoMo to the extreme.
Something like a census is just another construct with an agenda.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 12:47am
That's hilarious - Trump's aides have given him a huge dementia-proof kids-gloves like huge bar chart with only 4 bars to wave around in his "we're last, which Is first" insistence.
It's like visiting my dad in the nursing home, so sweet. And those big awakening eyes when he remembers something from a few decades before...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 1:18am
Trump floats Epstein Murder again - Is that to own Hillary, or subconscious display of guilt?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 7:19am
Beyond the dementia issue, it really struck me as post modernism writ large, that there is no reality, only individual interpretations of it in each and every brain.
In that context, you don't need a census, people will just argue about what it means and how it should be interpreted. In a democracy, you just go with majority belief, in a dictatorship, you go by what the bossman believes.
Critical theory is no different in this vein, it's very post modern in that it challenges power "structures" of society that influence individual thought, hence the extremist practitioners of include attacks on math and science. They really are doing nothing different from what Trump does. They only confusing thing about what he does is that it's not formed by an ideology but based on narcisssism of "stable genius."
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 1:44pm
The Buckley-Chomsky debate Is an icon of the past. Now it's "debates are a repressive imposition of The Man", "what's a debate? Oh no, this Is all wrong", leading to just trash the studio/station and we we'll just co-opt the process And declare Victory as if a debate took place.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 2:32pm
Scrap the debates
https://digbysblog.net/2020/08/you-cant-debate-a-monster/
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 3:41am
You can not scrap the debates. Too many will say it's because Biden is senile and too many will believe it. Biden has to debate to prove he'snot too old to do it.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 4:53am
Litmus tests
https://youtu.be/RzffCuopKwg
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 4:58am