Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Read it and weep. And still, what were they expecting? Why didnt they have Adam Schiff leading this towards impeachment, rather than anither unsatisfying shitshow/kabuki Theater?
Foreign assistance ok sometimes?
https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1288175989378482176?s=20
"I talk to Trump about his re-election sometimes, but in going to be all cagey bout it and shit"
https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1288139816924778496?s=20
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 6:06am
No Fed troops to protect Michigan Capitol from right wingers, eh?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 6:14am
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 9:47am
The Senate as currently constructed would not impeach Barr. Barr gave many people another reason to get out and vote in November.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 4:42pm
Only the House impeaches. The Senate carries out trials.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 4:48pm
Thanks for the correction.
It would be a waste of time for the House to impeach.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 5:32pm
Hardly. It would be a good use of their time to impeach these motherfuckers once a day into November and then into January. Better than 100 street protests.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 6:27pm
oh my but that would be using the system those evil founding fathers invented in order to not have to have revolutions anymore after they had to go through a revolution themselves...
of course, voting in people who would do that is part of the deal and mid-terms are such a drag to participate in, only old people bother to vote in those...
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 6:33pm
Which is why I'm able to retire at 62. Suddenly I'm happy that, "only old people bother to vote in those."
Okay boomer!
by ocean-kat on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 7:07pm
They seem to be heading out of Portland
Gassing mom
Breaking a Navy vet's hand
Strong video images
Better than a show trial
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 6:32pm
GWTW like Epstein's cameras
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/30/2020 - 3:08am
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 4:48am
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 4:54am
More Ghislaine
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5f238bd6c5b656e9b099a174
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 4:57am
Julie K. Brown is jousting with Dershowitz directly in public on Twitter, thought it might interest you:
Me, I'm pretty much with him, though:
Is mostly juicy "Vanity Fair" stuff and this bunch interests me less than some others.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 9:49pm
Or "who turned off the video cameras in Epstein's cell?" Or "why was Barr in the neighborhood the night before?" Not as pertinent as the other questions, but brings up to present time, a thread to pull.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:09pm
Epstein was the pimp of under aged girls to the rich and powerful.If all we learn is the names of the men he pimped out his girls to imo that would be a enough of good thing. If you have an opportunity to have sex with an underaged girl you say no. You don't take advantage of her just because you're not the one doing the manipulation. Let the careers and reputations be ruined. If that happens perhaps the next man who gets offered a girl for sex will be so scared he says no.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:12pm
Pompeo stooge under oath
https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/30/politics/pompeo-senate-foreign-relations-hearing/index.html
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 5:30am
Mueller Report in English
https://docs.google.com/document/u/0/d/1Z5ZAd1lU46gKwPUiDK516d7vxHKznjag...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 2:04pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 2:31pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 11:02pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 2:33pm
"Lawyers for Mr. Trump have said he did nothing wrong."
Therefore, the investigation is unnecessary, is unfair harassment by people who hate him and his success. Who only want to use fake news to overturn the election, and distract Trump from his sworn duty to make attack tweets, watch Fox and Friends and play golf.
by NCD on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 3:03pm
DA's dont care - "let's throw him up against the wall, see if he sticks"
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 3:31pm
Shady deal 4 Portland secret force
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 3:37pm
TikTok Trump Extortion
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 3:56pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 2:28pm