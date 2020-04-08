Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Fascinating report by Jeffrey @gettleman about the @SerumInstIndia & their extraordinary work in mass-producing #Covid19 vaccines: https://t.co/YXVApH3s4Z
Why can't the Indian media give us a story like this? Great work, @adarpoonawalla !
The active-duty U.S. Army sergeant who fatally shot Garrett Foster at a Black Lives Matter rally, did so in self defense, his attorney saidhttps://t.co/W0PiJiQrq7— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) July 31, 2020
A Portland man has been charged with assaulting a @USMarshalsHQ deputy with an explosive device during a recent protest at the Hatfield Federal Courthouse. The deputy sustained injuries to both legs. Read more: https://t.co/vNT42vq6vJ pic.twitter.com/1Tm8pTQB7L— U.S. Attorney Oregon (@USAO_OR) August 3, 2020
I’m excited for the @HumanityForward candidates who are fighting for people - let’s help them win! @StricklandforWA’s race is tomorrow! https://t.co/BUzb0teXqI— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) August 4, 2020
and "Art Crunchy" wants to start a contest for a global award:
Is this the most corrupt, decadent, debased Conservative Administration ever to hold power? https://t.co/qEtPhcE72q— Art Crunchy (@ArtCrunchy) August 2, 2020
The new training is called 'Internalized Racial Superiority for White People.'
By Ny MaGee @ BET.com, August 2
Seattle's Office of Civil Rights has developed a "race and social justice" curriculum on “institutionalized racial superiority” for all 10,000 city employees.
The shortages highlight the challenge facing the city's beleaguered police force as it faces calls for its defunding or even abolishment.
The Second Amendment was based partly on the premise that "when the able-bodied men of a nation are trained in arms and organized, they are better able to resist tyranny."https://t.co/KZ4oOo7GQQ— reason (@reason) August 2, 2020
“The photograph of Amrit and Saiyub came like a gentle rain from heaven on India’s hate-filled public sphere. The gift of friendship and trust it captured filled me with a certain sadness, as it felt so rare” — powerful, nuanced essay by @BasharatPeer https://t.co/uuwiuQ85aO— Mohamad Bazzi (@BazziNYU) August 1, 2020
Did white supremacists really orchestrate riots in Richmond? It’s complicated. https://t.co/Dl5nCt6UBe via @mercuryvirginia— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) July 30, 2020
A man alleged to be tied to the far-right "boogaloo" movement, already charged with plotting to provoke violence at Las Vegas protests, has now been accused of having child pornography, federal prosecutors say. https://t.co/wLLGdJfK2U— NBC News (@NBCNews) July 30, 2020
Not about police; the suspect is a civilian white man who is presumed to have racist motive
Hundreds join protests in Portugal after murder of Black man https://t.co/OI4HpGjmEm— Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) August 2, 2020
Thousands demonstrate against Netanyahu as Israel protests gain strength https://t.co/V3jczSS2Uk— The Guardian (@guardian) August 2, 2020
This was the scene in Berlin, where an estimated 17,000 people defied social-distancing and mask requirements to join a protest supported by neo-Nazi groups, conspiracy theorists and others who said they were fed up with the restrictions.— The New York Times (@nytimes) August 1, 2020
Read the latest. https://t.co/QFWyHTTMb0 pic.twitter.com/h9CuxYCERg
Comments
Well that would go with the whole maths problem. It's numbers that are the problem! Numbers make it hard to tell a good story :
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 12:40am
"You can't do that" > I read that as: reporters are present to learn the story of the interviewed and report it. Where do they get off trying to interject their own story?! Faux news!
He really is our first Postmodern president. It's PoMo to the extreme.
Something like a census is just another construct with an agenda.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 12:47am